Cam Newton says being around Bill Belichick makes him feel empowered

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has been inspired by his head coach in his short time in New England. However, that inspiration doesn’t come just from the field or the film room.

Newton told reporters Friday that just being around Bill Belichick in the Patriots’ facilities motivates him to work.

“For me to witness it is something that is empowering because, I see a side of Coach Bill that a lot of people may not see,” Newton told reporters Friday. “I see him outside the coaching mode and he’s doing cardio, he’s doing this, he’s walking around, and he’s always locked in. And it was described to me as having that mental competitive stamina, and he probably has that, at his age, more than, you know, anybody than I’ve ever known.”

Advertisement

Newton’s learned that Belichick only focuses on the next opponent during practice week and nothing else. That makes Newton feel like has to center his energy on particular things as well.

“He’s always working and always crafting. It’s something to do with the upcoming situation,” Newton said. “In this case the Jets. He’s always watching something with the Jets. So, when I see that, I look at it like, ‘Well, I need to be doing something, too.’ I need to be working on my mechanics. I need to be working on my fundamentals. I need to be working on my strength. And I need to be working on something — the small things.”

Newton believes that having a routine like that establishes a good work ethic within the team, especially if it’s coming from the head coach.

“But seeing that day in and day out. Early in the morning, late at night. It just gives you a boost of understanding to say, ‘Man, I always got to be working’ and he’s the head of the ship and for me to see that from him, it starts from the top down,” Newton said.

As for the on-field play, Newton is ready to put last month behind him. October started with Newton testing positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss the Patriots’ game against the Chiefs. When he came back, Newton threw five interceptions over two games, causing the Patriots to go on their first three-game losing streak since 2002. On the first day of November, Newton and the Patriots lost again when Newton fumbled the ball on a potential game-winning drive against the Bills.

Advertisement

“I just want to win. That’s it. Nothing else matters,” Newton said. “October wasn’t good for me. And we’ve got to make sure that November doesn’t feel like October. So, Monday night is good — but we have to win.”

A Monday night matchup against the 0-8 Jets could help put the Patriots back on track.