Cam Newton says being around Bill Belichick makes him feel empowered

"I see him outside the coaching mode and he’s doing cardio, he’s doing this, he’s walking around, and he’s always locked in."

Cam Newton talks to Bill Belichick on the sideline.
Cam Newton talks to Bill Belichick on the sideline. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 7, 2020

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has been inspired by his head coach in his short time in New England. However, that inspiration doesn’t come just from the field or the film room.

Newton told reporters Friday that just being around Bill Belichick in the Patriots’ facilities motivates him to work.

“For me to witness it is something that is empowering because, I see a side of Coach Bill that a lot of people may not see,” Newton told reporters Friday. “I see him outside the coaching mode and he’s doing cardio, he’s doing this, he’s walking around, and he’s always locked in. And it was described to me as having that mental competitive stamina, and he probably has that, at his age, more than, you know, anybody than I’ve ever known.”

Advertisement

Newton’s learned that Belichick only focuses on the next opponent during practice week and nothing else. That makes Newton feel like has to center his energy on particular things as well.

“He’s always working and always crafting. It’s something to do with the upcoming situation,” Newton said. “In this case the Jets. He’s always watching something with the Jets. So, when I see that, I look at it like, ‘Well, I need to be doing something, too.’ I need to be working on my mechanics. I need to be working on my fundamentals. I need to be working on my strength. And I need to be working on something — the small things.”

Newton believes that having a routine like that establishes a good work ethic within the team, especially if it’s coming from the head coach.

“But seeing that day in and day out. Early in the morning, late at night. It just gives you a boost of understanding to say, ‘Man, I always got to be working’ and he’s the head of the ship and for me to see that from him, it starts from the top down,” Newton said.

As for the on-field play, Newton is ready to put last month behind him. October started with Newton testing positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss the Patriots’ game against the Chiefs. When he came back, Newton threw five interceptions over two games, causing the Patriots to go on their first three-game losing streak since 2002. On the first day of November, Newton and the Patriots lost again when Newton fumbled the ball on a potential game-winning drive against the Bills.

Advertisement

“I just want to win. That’s it. Nothing else matters,” Newton said. “October wasn’t good for me. And we’ve got to make sure that November doesn’t feel like October. So, Monday night is good — but we have to win.”

A Monday night matchup against the 0-8 Jets could help put the Patriots back on track.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton Bill Belichick Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles earned a 16-13 win against Syracuse on Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's grind-it-out win over Syracuse November 7, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers had a touchdown reception against Syracuse.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College sends Syracuse to fifth-straight loss, 16-13 November 7, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
N'Keal Harry, J.J. Taylor out; 17 players questionable for Patriots against Jets November 7, 2020 | 6:02 PM
ESPN's Steve Levy will be on the call for Monday Night Football with the Patriots and Jets.
MEDIA
Doing play by play on Monday Night Football is as great as Steve Levy dreamed it would be November 7, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Alex Cora 2017
Red Sox
The world's completely changed, but Alex Cora remains the perfect fit for these Red Sox November 7, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold talk on the sideline.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Jets QB Sam Darnold doubtful vs. Pats, Joe Flacco expected to start November 7, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Elise Amendola
Red Sox
What Alex Cora and Red Sox officials said about his rehiring November 6, 2020 | 7:13 PM
alex cora
Alex Cora
Read the Red Sox statement on Alex Cora's return as manager November 6, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Alex Cora's rehiring was mostly approved by baseball experts.
Alex Cora
MLB experts approve of Alex Cora's return, but question who really made the decision November 6, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Alex Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship.
CHAD FINN
9 thoughts on the Red Sox following the decision to bring Alex Cora back as manager November 6, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Rashod Berry may be the Patriots' tight end on Monday.
Patriots
Patriots might play rookie defensive lineman at tight end against Jets November 6, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez shared his excitement over Alex Cora's return as Red Sox manger.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez shares his excitement on Alex Cora's return November 6, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
Devin McCourty drove to New Jersey to cast his vote on Election Day November 6, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22 November 6, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora will reportedly be the Red Sox manager again November 6, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Bill Belichick is looking to end the Patriots' three-game skid when they face the Jets.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Adam Gase says Bill Belichick is the funniest person he's ever been around November 5, 2020 | 8:41 PM
It would be nice to see the Cam Newton we saw in Weeks 1 and 2 this season.
Patriots
What’s left for Patriots fans to root for? November 5, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady is not talking down about the Patriots
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady refuses to talk bad on Patriots' 2-5 record November 5, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stephon Gilmore did not practice Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 9 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, N'Keal Harry absent at Thursday's practice November 5, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Sam Darnold is expected to play when the Jets take on the Patriots.
PATRIOTS VS. JETS
Jets' Sam Darnold sits out practice, but Adam Gase thinks he'll play November 5, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Bill Beichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick reportedly subpoenaed in Bret Bielema-Arkansas lawsuit November 5, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Fans look on as hockey players go head to head in a game.
YOUTH SPORTS
Officials say youth sports are contributing to COVID-19 spread in Mass. November 5, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Media
ESPN plans to lay off 300 employees, leave 200 more positions unfilled November 5, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi was surprised by Bill Belichick's comments about Patriots' season November 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) was tackled by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan.
NFL
Logan Ryan got possibly life-saving advice for his wife while getting treatment for an injury November 5, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Dino Radja and Dee Brown in Croatia last month.
Celtics
How Dino Radja and Dee Brown reconnected years after their Celtics days November 5, 2020 | 7:39 AM
John and Joe Tessitore shared a special moment Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
Joe and John Tessitore reflect on serendipitous moment in BC football game November 4, 2020 | 8:42 PM
NFL
Lions place Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list November 4, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ANTONIO BROWN
Antonio Brown on being back in the NFL, what he and Tom Brady have in common November 4, 2020 | 5:55 PM