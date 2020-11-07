N’Keal Harry, J.J. Taylor out; 17 players questionable for Patriots against Jets

Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Joe Thuney, and Shaq Mason among those who are questionable.

Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
N'Keal Harry will miss another game due to his concussion. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
By
Weekend Sports Producer
November 7, 2020 | 6:02 PM

The Patriots are limping into Monday’s game against the Jets.

Amid a three-game losing streak, New England has 19 players listed on the final injury report before Monday’s game. Only wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) and J.J. Taylor (illness) have been ruled out. It marks the second straight game Harry will miss due to the concussion he sustained in the Patriots’ loss to the 49ers.

The other 17 players are questionable for Monday. Running back Damien Harris (ankle), tight ends Ryan Izzo (hamstring) and Dalton Keene (tight end), guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle) are players on offense who are questionable. All of them were limited at Saturday’s practice. Keene was the only one to miss last week’s game against the Bills while this marks multiple weeks that Mason and Thuney have been on the injury report due to those injuries.

Advertisement

On the defensive side, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) and Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive tackles Carl Davis (concussion) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder, knee, elbow), safety Cody Davis (calf), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (knee) and J.C. Jackson (knee), and defensive ends John Simon (elbow) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand) are questionable. They, too, were all limited at Saturday’s practice.

Bentley and Guy left last week’s game to the Bills and didn’t return. Davis, Gilmore, and Dugger did not play last week.

Kicker Nick Folk (back) was added to the injury report Saturday and is also questionable for Monday’s game. He didn’t practice Saturday.

For the Jets, linebacker Blake Cashman and tight end Trevon Wesco were ruled out for Monday. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful due to a right shoulder injury.

Here’s the full injury report going into Monday’s game:

Patriots

OUT
WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)
RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
DT Carl Davis (concussion)
S Cody Davis (calf)
S Kyle Dugger (ankle)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
TE Dalton Keene (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

Jets

OUT
LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings)
TE Trevon Wesco (ankle)

DOUBTFUL
QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder)
K Sam Ficken (right groin)
WR Vyncint Smith (groin)
DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE
OL Josh Andrews (shoulder)
WR Jamison Crowder (groin)
DL John Franklin-Myers (knee)
OL Connor McGovern (knee)
DL Nathan Shepherd (back)

