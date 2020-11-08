Patriots, Jets face big-time QB questions beyond this season

Cam Newton during Patriots practice.
Cam Newton during Patriots practice. –Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.,
AP
November 8, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Brady is long gone and so is the New England Patriots’ seemingly everlasting comfort at quarterback.

For nearly two decades — 19 seasons to be exact — Bill Belichick had no worries about his signal caller. Even when Brady missed all but one game with an injury in 2008, the answer was always the guy in the No. 12 jersey.

While Brady is now in Tampa Bay and playing like his vintage self, the Patriots have rejoined most NFL teams in the quest to find a franchise quarterback.

Cam Newton is under center these days, but he’s struggling after a strong start was paused by a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He has six touchdown runs, showing flashes of the playmaking ability that made him a star. But he has just two TD passes and seven interceptions. Newton’s late fumble last Sunday in Buffalo sealed New England’s 24-21 loss.

Advertisement

“I’m still jeopardizing this team’s chance to win because of my lackluster performance,” Newton said. “Coach trusts me with the ball in my hand. I’ve got to do a better job of protecting it.”

At a stunning 2-5, New England heads to the Meadowlands to take on the winless New York Jets — who have their own long-range QB concerns — on Monday night with a four-game losing streak.

“Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick insisted. “It’s the way it’s been all year,”

But what about next year? Truth is, next season’s starting quarterbacks for the Patriots and Jets might not even be on their current rosters.

Jarrett Stidham, the one-time heir apparent to Brady, is the only New England QB under contract for next season. Newton was signed to a one-year deal, but has already been benched once and there’s no guarantee he’ll be re-signed. Same for Brian Hoyer.

Belichick is sticking with Newton a the moment, but the coach could be on the prowl in the offseason. Unless, of course, Newton turns things around and even slightly resembles the player he was when he won the NFL MVP award five seasons ago. That could fetch a contract extension and the Patriots’ quarterback of the present — and near-future — would be in place.

Advertisement

But there’s also this possibility, which seems almost ludicrous now: The Patriots (and Newton) struggle so much the rest of this season that they somehow join the mix for Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields or even North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

A loss to the 0-8 Jets would certainly fire up the conspiracy theorists who might suggest Belichick and the Patriots have their eyes already set on 2021 — while also potentially damaging New York’s chances of landing the top pick.

The Jets have been in this position before, and way too often. From Richard Todd to Ken O’Brien to Chad Pennington to Mark Sanchez to Geno Smith to Sam Darnold — and the 28 others who have started a game since Broadway Joe’s last appearance for New York in 1976 — finding a long-term, successful and consistent signal caller has been elusive.

And the Jets are there again.

When then-general manager Mike Maccagnan traded up in the 2018 draft and took Darnold at No. 3 overall, the entire franchise believed it had its guy. For the next 10 years, at least.

But Darnold’s inconsistent and sometimes poor play, coupled with injuries to himself and many of the team’s playmakers, and a lack of marked progress in Adam Gase’s offense could have the Jets moving on after just three seasons.

“I have no problem saying that he is our best quarterback,” current GM Joe Douglas said, “and our quarterback for the future.”

But the fact they currently hold the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft and a quarterback many consider a generational talent in Lawrence will be staring at them — if he doesn’t return to school, of course — could force the Jets into making a franchise-altering decision that would have seemed unlikely just a few months ago.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Darnold has just three TD throws and six INTs along with a league-worst 65.9 quarterback rating. And he’s running out of time to prove he can be a consistently solid — let alone elite — player for the Jets.

“We’re not executing the way that we want and we’re losing too many games,” Darnold said. “For me, I’ve got to play smarter and I’ve got to play better.”

Darnold needs to get on the field first, though. He’s expected to sit out Monday night with an injured right shoulder — and there’s no guarantee he’ll be back any time soon.

It’s also important to note that Douglas didn’t draft Darnold, who’s eligible for a new deal next year. Douglas and the Jets will have to decide by next May if they want to pick up Darnold’s fifth-year option.

That could all be moot if Darnold’s replacement is already in place. And Darnold could then already be someplace else.

Major resets could be in the game plan in the huddles for New England and New York. But both teams’ focus, for now, is on trying to get this season on track under the primetime lights on Monday night.

“Listen, I just want to win, that’s it,” Newton said. “Nothing else matters. October wasn’t good for me. We have to make sure November doesn’t feel like October. So (playing on) Monday night is good, but … we have to win.”

——-

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL AFC East

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots will be missing three key defensive starters for Jets game November 9, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers routed by Saints 38-3 November 8, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the Patriots' most consistent receiver the past two weeks.
Chad Finn
Patriots will find answers to beat the Jets, but many questions will remain November 8, 2020 | 4:48 PM
College Sports
After breakthrough vs. Clemson, BC looms for Notre Dame November 8, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Cam Newton talks to Bill Belichick on the sideline.
Patriots
Cam Newton says being around Bill Belichick makes him feel empowered November 7, 2020 | 10:53 PM
Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles earned a 16-13 win against Syracuse on Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's grind-it-out win over Syracuse November 7, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers had a touchdown reception against Syracuse.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College sends Syracuse to fifth-straight loss, 16-13 November 7, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
N'Keal Harry, J.J. Taylor out; 17 players questionable for Patriots against Jets November 7, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Steve Levy.
MEDIA
Doing play by play on Monday Night Football is as great as Steve Levy dreamed it would be November 7, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Alex Cora 2017
Red Sox
The world's completely changed, but Alex Cora remains the perfect fit for these Red Sox November 7, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold talk on the sideline.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Jets QB Sam Darnold doubtful vs. Pats, Joe Flacco expected to start November 7, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Elise Amendola
Red Sox
What Alex Cora and Red Sox officials said about his rehiring November 6, 2020 | 7:13 PM
alex cora
Alex Cora
Read the Red Sox statement on Alex Cora's return as manager November 6, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Alex Cora's rehiring was mostly approved by baseball experts.
Alex Cora
MLB experts approve of Alex Cora's return, but question who really made the decision November 6, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Alex Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship.
CHAD FINN
9 thoughts on the Red Sox following the decision to bring Alex Cora back as manager November 6, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Rashod Berry may be the Patriots' tight end on Monday.
Patriots
Patriots might play rookie defensive lineman at tight end against Jets November 6, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez shared his excitement over Alex Cora's return as Red Sox manger.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez shares his excitement on Alex Cora's return November 6, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
Devin McCourty drove to New Jersey to cast his vote on Election Day November 6, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22 November 6, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora will reportedly be the Red Sox manager again November 6, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Bill Belichick is looking to end the Patriots' three-game skid when they face the Jets.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Adam Gase says Bill Belichick is the funniest person he's ever been around November 5, 2020 | 8:41 PM
It would be nice to see the Cam Newton we saw in Weeks 1 and 2 this season.
Patriots
What’s left for Patriots fans to root for? November 5, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady is not talking down about the Patriots
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady refuses to talk bad on Patriots' 2-5 record November 5, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stephon Gilmore did not practice Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 9 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, N'Keal Harry absent at Thursday's practice November 5, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Sam Darnold is expected to play when the Jets take on the Patriots.
PATRIOTS VS. JETS
Jets' Sam Darnold sits out practice, but Adam Gase thinks he'll play November 5, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Bill Beichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick reportedly subpoenaed in Bret Bielema-Arkansas lawsuit November 5, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Fans look on as hockey players go head to head in a game.
YOUTH SPORTS
Officials say youth sports are contributing to COVID-19 spread in Mass. November 5, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Media
ESPN plans to lay off 300 employees, leave 200 more positions unfilled November 5, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi was surprised by Bill Belichick's comments about Patriots' season November 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM