A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham

"No compete, in terms of trying to win that job away from Cam Newton."

Jarrett Stidham has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 18.5 in two appearances this season.
Jarrett Stidham has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 18.5 in two appearances this season. –John Munson/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
November 9, 2020

Patriots insider Tom E. Curran believes the team isn’t high on backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his potential.

“From what I’m gathering, the Patriots don’t feel very good about Jarrett Stidham, from really July on,” said Curran, speaking on NBC Sports Boston Monday evening.

Curran said the hypothetical decision to start Stidham over Cam Newton would be “the ultimate white flag,” because he believes Newton is firmly ahead of Stidham in the pecking order.

He said Stidham hasn’t done much to impress the Patriots or take advantage of the opportunity in front of him.

“The things that have gone on with him, in terms of the absence of things that have gone on with him,” Curran said. “No compete, in terms of trying to win that job away from Cam Newton. I think that that is a big strike against him.”

Advertisement

Curran said that if Stidham is out there, it would be an indication the Patriots have said, “What are we going to do?” and realized this season isn’t salvageable.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Jarrett Stidham NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians dissects Tom Brady's lack of a connection with Mike Evans, other issues November 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
NBA players take victory lap on social media after Biden defeats Trump November 9, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.
Patriots
Live blog: Patriots vs. Jets game updates November 9, 2020 | 6:47 PM
College Sports
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration November 9, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Sterling Brown
NBA
Bucks player Sterling Brown agrees to $750K settlement over arrest November 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Pool
Sports News
Fans won't be back at Gillette Stadium through the 2020 season November 9, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Steven Senne
sports Q
Who was the worst first-round pick in Patriots history? November 9, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Dalton Keene is sidelined Monday due to a knee injury.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Tight end Dalton Keene ruled out for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 9, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
The Patriots offense hasnt scored in the first quarter this season. Will that change vs. the Jets? November 9, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Bucs loss Saints
Tom Brady
ESPN analyst on what is 'starting to worry' him about Tom Brady with the Buccaneers November 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots will be missing three key defensive starters for Jets game November 9, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers routed by Saints 38-3 November 8, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the Patriots' most consistent receiver the past two weeks.
Chad Finn
Unconventional Preview: Patriots will find answers to beat the Jets, but many questions will remain November 8, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Cam Newton during Patriots practice.
Patriots
Patriots, Jets face big-time QB questions beyond this season November 8, 2020 | 3:40 PM
College Sports
After breakthrough vs. Clemson, BC looms for Notre Dame November 8, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Cam Newton talks to Bill Belichick on the sideline.
Patriots
Cam Newton says being around Bill Belichick makes him feel empowered November 7, 2020 | 10:53 PM
Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles earned a 16-13 win against Syracuse on Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's grind-it-out win over Syracuse November 7, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers had a touchdown reception against Syracuse.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College sends Syracuse to fifth-straight loss, 16-13 November 7, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
N'Keal Harry, J.J. Taylor out; 17 players questionable for Patriots against Jets November 7, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Steve Levy.
MEDIA
Doing play by play on Monday Night Football is as great as Steve Levy dreamed it would be November 7, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Alex Cora 2017
Red Sox
The world's completely changed, but Alex Cora remains the perfect fit for these Red Sox November 7, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold talk on the sideline.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Jets QB Sam Darnold doubtful vs. Pats, Joe Flacco expected to start November 7, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Elise Amendola
Red Sox
What Alex Cora and Red Sox officials said about his rehiring November 6, 2020 | 7:13 PM
alex cora
Alex Cora
Read the Red Sox statement on Alex Cora's return as manager November 6, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Alex Cora's rehiring was mostly approved by baseball experts.
Alex Cora
MLB experts approve of Alex Cora's return, but question who really made the decision November 6, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Alex Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship.
CHAD FINN
9 thoughts on the Red Sox following the decision to bring Alex Cora back as manager November 6, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Rashod Berry may be the Patriots' tight end on Monday.
Patriots
Patriots might play rookie defensive lineman at tight end against Jets November 6, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez shared his excitement over Alex Cora's return as Red Sox manger.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez shares his excitement on Alex Cora's return November 6, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
Devin McCourty drove to New Jersey to cast his vote on Election Day November 6, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22 November 6, 2020 | 10:27 AM