Nick Folk’s 51-yard field goal at the buzzer gives Patriots 30-27 win over Jets

Nick Folk delivered a 51-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Patriots over the Jets, 30-27, Monday night at MetLife Stadium. Folk’s game-winner came at the end of a wild fourth-quarter rally on the part of the Patriots, who were down 27-17 at the end of the third, but came back for the win. New England snapped a four-game losing streak with the win, and improved to 3-5 with the win. The Jets fell to 0-9.

Cam Newton was 27-for-35 for 274 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers and 12 catches for 169 yards, while Damien Harris added 71 rushing yards on 14 carries. On the other side of the ball, Joe Flacco was 180-for-25 for 262 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. It was rough in the early going for the Patriots, who trailed 20-10 at the half after a late score from New York. The Jets eventually stretched their edge to 27-17 at the end of the third quarter. But New England cut into the lead, eventually tying things up at 27 a 1-yard touchdown run from Newton. That set the stage for the wild finish, which included a 20-yard pass play to Meyers with less than 10 seconds left to put Folk into position for the game winner.

Patriots win. 30-27 – 11:10 p.m.

Nick Folk is good from 51 yards out. Patriots win. 30-27.

Pats will get the ball back – 11:04 p.m.

New England forces the Jets into a 3-and-out, and the Pats will get the ball with 47 seconds left at their own 22-yard line. Hold on for what could very well be an eventful finish.

Newton, Pats tie it up – 11:00 p.m.

Big drive for New England, one that started with a J.C. Jackson interception of Flacco and continued with a gutsy fourth-down pickup on the part of Newton and a 31-yard pass play to Byrd. It was capped by a 1-yard plunge from Newton for the touchdown. It’s tied at 27 with 1:57 left to play in regulation.

Can Jackson INT spark Pats? – 10:40 p.m.

J.C. Jackson made a huge play to come away with that turnover, running down the ball and giving possession back to the Patriots. Potentially a huge momentum swing here for New England, which will get the ball at its own 28-yard line with 5:50 left in regulation.

Field goal makes it 27-20 – 10:35 p.m.

The Jets couldn’t have done a better job trying to gift-wrap that one, as they were flagged for too many men on the field on New England’s first field-goal attempt. That kept the Patriots’ drive alive, but New England had to settle for a 29-yard field goal that cut the lead to 27-20 with 6:04 to go. Newton had a couple of nice plays on that sequence, including one where he kept a play alive by dodging Harvey Langi twice before completing a pass that ultimately helped move the chains.

Jets lead, 27-17, after three – 10:20 p.m. Patriots trail by 10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Jets go up by 10 – 10:17 p.m. Flacco to Perriman, and it’s 27-17 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. J.C. Jackson slipped and fell on that play, which left the receiver wide open. This game was ugly at the end of the second quarter for New England, and it’s getting uglier.

Becton won’t return – 10:06 p.m.:

The Jets announced that Mekhi Becton won’t return.

Burkhead powers Pats – 10:03 p.m.

You rarely use words like “critical” and “important drive” when you’re writing about a Jets’ game, but this is where we are at this point in history. Anyway, down by 10, the Patriots answered the bell with their first drive at the start of the second half, as Cam Newton led a good sequence that was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from Rex Burkhead. Burkhead had a really good series there, and now has eight carries for 38 yards and a touchdown on the night. Newton has been conservative, but he does deserve credit for his start, which has him at 17-for-18 for 154 yards. It’s 20-17 with 7:27 to go in the third quarter.

Halftime takeaways – 9:42 p.m. Two quarters are in the books at MetLife, and the Jets are up 20-10.

Cam Newton: 13-for-14, 120 yards, 1 rushing touchdown Jakobi Meyers: 7 catches, 7 targets, 93 yards Damien Harris: 8 carries, 24 yards Joe Flacco: 12-for-17, 194 yards, 2 TDs Frank Gore: 7 carries, 34 yards Denzel Mims: 4 catches, 62 yards Here are a few takeaways: •Horrible end of the first half for New England. The Patriots looked like a team headed for a halftime lead, only to settle for a field goal and then give up a late touchdown by the Jets. Flacco has now connected with multiple pass catchers on plays of 20-plus yards on the way to the 10-point advantage. (The 50-yard touchdown pass to Perriman was probably the most impressive.) The Jets have pretty much steered clear of the run after they lost Becton, but Flacco has kept the New York offense clipping along nicely. •The New England offense broke new ground with its first first-quarter touchdown of the season, coming when Newton dashed in from five yards out to make it 7-3. Newton has been sharp in the early going, as he completed his first 11 pass attempts, but Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris have provided the bulk of the New England offense to start the game. •Nick Folk looked a little off on New England’s extra point — wonder if we could see Jake Bailey if things get any worse for the veteran kicker, who was on the injury report earlier this week. •The Patriots will get the ball back to start the second half.

Jets take 10-point lead – 9:36 p.m.

Between the DPI and the fact he was the one in coverage on that touchdown pass, it was a miserable end to the first half for Jason McCourty. But it really was an awful breakdown across the board for a New England defense that yielded that late score. In the span of a couple of minutes, the Patriots went from looking like a team that was going to take a late second-quarter lead to one that’s now down by 10 going into the half. Inexcusable sequence.

Patriots cut the lead to 13-10 – 9:30 p.m.

The Patriots got three there with the 45-yard field goal from Folk, but that felt like something of a missed opportunity, especially given the way the drive started and the circumstances. Jakobi Meyers continues to be a tough receiver — there’s 1:06 to go in the half, and he has seven catches on seven targets for 93 yards. Good night for the youngster so far.

Jets take 13-7 lead – 9:19 p.m.

The Jets made the Patriots pay for the turnover on fourth down with a 50-yard field goal, and it’s 13-7 Jets with 4:33 to go in the first half. New York is hanging around here in the early going — Flacco is a very respectable 10-for-15 for 159 yards with a touchdown. They’ve pretty much stayed away from the run with Becton out, but Flacco’s arm has kept them in it. Not sure if that’s a long-term recipe for success, but it’s working for the Jets so far. On the other side. Cam Newton is 8-for-8 for 80 yards and a rushing touchdown to start the game, while Jakobi Meyers has four catches on four targets for 58 yards so far. Just a reminder: the Patriots will get the ball to start the second half. Can they pull a halftime wraparound and take control? We shall see.

Patriots turn the ball over – 9:08 p.m.

For the first time all season, the Patriots whiffed on a 3rd or 4th and 1 there, as they fumbled the ball away, giving the Jets the ball and pretty good field position — their own 43-yard line — with 6;13 to go in the first half. New York holds a 10-7 lead. This has the potential to get very dicey for New England if the Jets can capitalize.

Flacco leads Jets back – 9:02 p.m.

Predictably, the Jets haven’t run a whole lot since Becton left — he’s been evaluated after a chest injury, according to New York — but they’ve started doing some other things, including starting to open up the passing game. The Jets and Flacco just cashed in on a pass play, a 50-yarder from Flacco to Perriman for a 10-7 lead with 9:59 to go in the first quarter. Perriman has two catches for 55 yards and Mims has three catches for 47 yards. Overall, Flacco is 9-for-12 for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Shuffling OL – 8:55 p.m. Isaiah Wynn came out after that Burkhead run and is talking to the medical staff. He's had an ankle injury. Cunningham took his spot. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 10, 2020

Patriots punt it away – 8:54 p.m.

Nice night so far for a couple of ex-Patriots: Braxton Berrios cleanly handled the Jets’ first punt return, while Harvey Longi made a couple of impressive plays on that last series for the New York defense. (Given how thin New England is at linebacker, the Patriots could probably use him right about now.) The Jets have the ball at their own 7-yard line with 12:43 left in the first half, and the Patriots holding a 7-3 lead.

Patriots hold 7-3 lead after one – 8:47 p.m.

Fast first quarter, as New England holds an early 7-3 lead on New York after one. Newton (4-4, 55 yards, one rushing TD) and the offense finally got a first-quarter touchdown on a nice drive that finished with a Newton TD run. Jakobi Meyers also looked strong out of the gate with two early catches for 42 yards. The Patriots allowed one field goal, and forced a Jets’ punt — New York left tackle Mehki Becton is a mountain, but he’s headed for the locker room as we move from the first quarter to the second. If he returns, I’d expect New York to try to keep running behind him, as long as it’s effective. For New England, all in all, it wasn’t perfect, but under the circumstances, as well as you could hope for.

For starters – 8:36 p.m. The Patriots’ starting offense: Newton, Harris, Byrd, Meyers, Olszewski, Izzo, Wynn, Thuney, Andrews, Mason, Onwenu.

The starting defense: Wise, Thurman, Cowart, Bower, Simon, Hall, Phillips, Jackson, J. McCourty, D. McCourty, Brooks.

Patriots go up 7-3 – 8:33 p.m.

You take the opponent into account — these are the Jets, after all — but you have to wonder whether or not that was the best first-quarter drive of the season for the New England offense. At the very least, it takes the honor by default, as it marked their first first-quarter touchdown since last December. The highlight was likely the 33-yard pass to Meyers, a nice sequence that included a sharp-looking play fake from Newton. The Patiots are up 7-3 with 3:34 to go in the first quarter.

Jets take 3-0 lead – 8:25 p.m.

Left tackle Mehki Becton has cleared the way nicely in the early going for the Jets’ ground game. In addition, New York had an impressive 26-yard throw and catch with Flacco and Mims on that opening drive to really get things cranked up. New York was also 2-for-3 on third down with Flacco at the controls. Ultimately, though, the Jets settled for a 35-yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 8:33 to go in the first quarter. A tidy opening drive for New York.

Official Price Prediction – 8:14 p.m. Patriots 27, Jets 14. Big night for Damien Harris. And the Patriots finish with a … first-quarter touchdown. You heard right — the draught ends tonight. Jets DJ trolling the Pats? – 7:56 p.m.

A very specific subset of people will understand just what Jim is driving at here with this information.

The Jets are playing Jay-Z's Public Service Announcement during warmups as a high-level troll. #Patriots #thatsTomstune — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 10, 2020

Patriots remain 7-point favorites – 7:39 p.m. For the most part, the line in this one has vacillated between 7 and 7.5 in favor of New England, while the total has stuck at 41 for the better part of the last few days. If we’re going straight up, no spread, I think New England wins this thing, but I have some qualms as to whether or not the Patriots are going to cover. I think the fact that the New England starting offensive line is back together again gives me some level of comfort when it comes to an ability to move the ball, especially on the ground. I’m going to hold my breath and say New England is going to win and cover the 7-point spread — New York hasn’t lost a game by fewer than eight points this season, and I don’t think that streak ends tonight. And I’ll take the over. Punter Jake Bailey trying FGs – 7:27 p.m. Jake Bailey is taking field-goal attempts in warmups? That’s something we like to see. Veteran kicker Nick Folk has been dealing with a back issue, which means they want to have Bailey ready to go, just in case. No disrespect to Folk — who has been pretty consistent as of late — but we’ve been a big proponent of Bailey kicking field goals and punting for a long time. Jake Bailey hits a 34-yard FG in warmups. Nick Folk is warming up as well but he’s been dealing with a cranky back. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/rAm4MUtYK5 — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 10, 2020

Doesn’t look like weather is going to play much of a role in tonight’s game in North Jersey. According to our pals at weather.com, the forecast for this one has temps in the mid-50s, clear and cool. Good football weather.

Checking Patriots’ offensive depth chart – 6:58 p.m. My mistake, new WR Isaiah Ford is in Covid protocol and can't play tonight: Patriots weapons vs. Jets: QB: Newton WR: Byrd, Meyers, Olszewski, Kristian Wilkerson RB: Harris, White, Burkhead, TE: Izzo FB: Johnson Going to need some help from the defense and special teams — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 9, 2020