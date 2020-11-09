Patriots will be missing three key defensive starters for Jets game

Maddie Meyer
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.
By
November 9, 2020 | 7:18 AM

The Patriots will be without three key members of their defense Monday night.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee) all will be unavailable against the New York Jets, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

Gilmore will miss his second straight game, while Bentley and Guy will miss their first games of the season. Both players exited last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills early because of injuries.

Without Gilmore, New England’s secondary remains stacked with J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Adrian Phillips, and Jojeuan Williams.

The Patriots have considerably less depth at linebacker and defensive tackle. Without Bentley, they’ll have to rely on a trio of rookies in Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, and Cassh Maluia. Without Guy, they have Adam Butler, Byron Cowart, Carl Davis, who is questionable with a concussion, and Nick Thurman, who was recently signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.

“The mindset of just the whole thing, not just the D-line, is just next-man-up,” Thurman said Saturday. “We all believe in each other. We all work extremely hard to prepare for the games. We know that the proof is in the pudding. We have a tradition here, so whoever that we put out there is expected and has the expectation to just bring 100 percent to the field.”

A total of 14 Patriots remain questionable. Tight end Dalton Keene is among those considered questionable, but he did not travel with the team.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL AFC East

