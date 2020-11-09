Tight end Dalton Keene ruled out for Monday’s Patriots-Jets game

Tight end Dalton Keene will miss Monday’s game between the Patriots and Jets due to a knee injury.

Keene was limited at practice this week and was officially listed as questionable as of Saturday. The team downgraded him to out Monday morning.

The Patriots, who are already missing wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, have limited options when it comes to pass-catchers. Tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring) is listed as questionable as of Monday at noon.

Keene made his debut against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 and caught one pass for eight yards, then his knee caused him to miss Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots don’t currently have any tight ends on their practice squad.