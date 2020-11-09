Tight end Dalton Keene ruled out for Monday’s Patriots-Jets game

The Patriots are already without wide receivers Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry.

Dalton Keene is sidelined Monday due to a knee injury.
Dalton Keene is sidelined Monday due to a knee injury. –Brett Carlsen/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
November 9, 2020 | 12:31 PM

Tight end Dalton Keene will miss Monday’s game between the Patriots and Jets due to a knee injury.

Keene was limited at practice this week and was officially listed as questionable as of Saturday. The team downgraded him to out Monday morning.

The Patriots, who are already missing wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry, have limited options when it comes to pass-catchers. Tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring) is listed as questionable as of Monday at noon.

Keene made his debut against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 and caught one pass for eight yards, then his knee caused him to miss Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots don’t currently have any tight ends on their practice squad.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
The Patriots offense hasnt scored in the first quarter this season. Will that change vs. the Jets? November 9, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Bucs loss Saints
Tom Brady
ESPN analyst on what is 'starting to worry' him about Tom Brady with the Buccaneers November 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots will be missing three key defensive starters for Jets game November 9, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers routed by Saints 38-3 November 8, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the Patriots' most consistent receiver the past two weeks.
Chad Finn
Unconventional Preview: Patriots will find answers to beat the Jets, but many questions will remain November 8, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Cam Newton during Patriots practice.
Patriots
Patriots, Jets face big-time QB questions beyond this season November 8, 2020 | 3:40 PM
College Sports
After breakthrough vs. Clemson, BC looms for Notre Dame November 8, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Cam Newton talks to Bill Belichick on the sideline.
Patriots
Cam Newton says being around Bill Belichick makes him feel empowered November 7, 2020 | 10:53 PM
Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles earned a 16-13 win against Syracuse on Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's grind-it-out win over Syracuse November 7, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers had a touchdown reception against Syracuse.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College sends Syracuse to fifth-straight loss, 16-13 November 7, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
N'Keal Harry, J.J. Taylor out; 17 players questionable for Patriots against Jets November 7, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Steve Levy.
MEDIA
Doing play by play on Monday Night Football is as great as Steve Levy dreamed it would be November 7, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Alex Cora 2017
Red Sox
The world's completely changed, but Alex Cora remains the perfect fit for these Red Sox November 7, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold talk on the sideline.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Jets QB Sam Darnold doubtful vs. Pats, Joe Flacco expected to start November 7, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Elise Amendola
Red Sox
What Alex Cora and Red Sox officials said about his rehiring November 6, 2020 | 7:13 PM
alex cora
Alex Cora
Read the Red Sox statement on Alex Cora's return as manager November 6, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Alex Cora's rehiring was mostly approved by baseball experts.
Alex Cora
MLB experts approve of Alex Cora's return, but question who really made the decision November 6, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Alex Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship.
CHAD FINN
9 thoughts on the Red Sox following the decision to bring Alex Cora back as manager November 6, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Rashod Berry may be the Patriots' tight end on Monday.
Patriots
Patriots might play rookie defensive lineman at tight end against Jets November 6, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez shared his excitement over Alex Cora's return as Red Sox manger.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez shares his excitement on Alex Cora's return November 6, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
Devin McCourty drove to New Jersey to cast his vote on Election Day November 6, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22 November 6, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora will reportedly be the Red Sox manager again November 6, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Bill Belichick is looking to end the Patriots' three-game skid when they face the Jets.
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Adam Gase says Bill Belichick is the funniest person he's ever been around November 5, 2020 | 8:41 PM
It would be nice to see the Cam Newton we saw in Weeks 1 and 2 this season.
Patriots
What’s left for Patriots fans to root for? November 5, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady is not talking down about the Patriots
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady refuses to talk bad on Patriots' 2-5 record November 5, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stephon Gilmore did not practice Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 9 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, N'Keal Harry absent at Thursday's practice November 5, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Sam Darnold is expected to play when the Jets take on the Patriots.
PATRIOTS VS. JETS
Jets' Sam Darnold sits out practice, but Adam Gase thinks he'll play November 5, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Bill Beichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick reportedly subpoenaed in Bret Bielema-Arkansas lawsuit November 5, 2020 | 3:17 PM