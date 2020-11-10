‘I’m getting tired of sucking’: Cam Newton relieved after slump-breaking performance in win against Jets

Newton threw for 274 yards to go along with two rushing touchdowns.

Cam Newton smiles after rushing for a touchdown against the Jets.
Cam Newton smiles after rushing for a touchdown against the Jets. –AP Photo/Adam Hunger
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 10, 2020 | 2:13 AM

They may have needed all 60 minutes to do it, but the Patriots are back in the win column after defeating the Jets 30-27 on Monday night.

Outside of ending its four-game losing streak, the other good news for New England was that Cam Newton had one of his best games of the season in the win. He completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards plus he rushed for 16 yards with two rushing touchdowns.

He also came through in the clutch Monday night. With the Patriots down 10 entering the fourth quarter, Newton led the Patriots to 13 points, including a drive that set up Nick Folk to kick a game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired.

Advertisement

“The last couple of games, it kind of builds character,” Newton told reporters after the game. “We did a great job with situational football. Trailing at halftime but just being resilient and battling back as an offense. Being able to still run the football, keeping everything in the wheelhouse of this offense. For us to put opportunities into points is something we’ve been harping on and working on all year. The work we showed today was good, we just got to keep building on it.”

Newton had previously been 1-38 in situations when his team was down by double-digits entering the fourth quarter in his career, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

More importantly, Newton didn’t commit a turnover on Monday. In the three games since he returned from testing positive from COVID-19, Newton had committed six turnovers, concluding with a fumble on a drive that could have tied the game or even given the Patriots the lead last week against the Bills.

Newton felt his performance was holding the team back over the last few games.

“I’m getting tired of sucking, simple,” Newton said. “I am a competitor, you know what your standard is. Taking pride in your work, that’s what it comes down to. You not being able to hold your head up because you’re thinking too much that’s one thing. But at the same you’re solely responsible for the performance you put up. I was extremely disappointed. I just did my job today.”

Advertisement

“I’m more relieved of not having the feeling of losing because there’s a lot of people in that locker room that deserve more than what we have been showing,” Newton later added. “A lot of our fans have been let down. The lackluster performances of myself – amongst other people. I can only speak on myself, and I will. This is a game we can build off of and we will build off of it. That’s a good thing.”

For the first time this season, the Patriots’ offense scored points in the first quarter. Newton led the team on an eight-play, 75-yard drive on their first possession, completing all four of his passes before running the ball in for a five-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

“I was more pleased with how we came out of halftime and to start the game with points,” Newton said. “That’s a key to victory every week for us each and every week. We want to score when we first get the ball. We want to start fast. That was a point of emphasis for us this week as well as coming out of halftime. We wanted to put points on the board, preferably touchdowns. And we did that.”

In addition to playing turnover-free, Newton was not sacked at all by the Jets. As a matter of fact, the Jets blitzed Newton on 69 percent of his dropbacks, which is the second-most he’s faced in a game in his career, and he wasn’t sacked once. He also completed 75 percent of his passes in those situations, all according to ESPN Stats & Info. 

Advertisement

Newton credited his offensive line, especially for giving him room for quarterback sneaks. One quarterback sneak resulted in a touchdown that tied the game at 27, and another gave the Patriots five yards on the game-winning drive.

“Dave Andrews – Dirty Dave,” Newton said on why the quarterback sneaks worked. “That play’s always successful when your centers or guards – Shaq Diesel (Shaq Mason) or Smokn’ Joe (Joe Thuney) – can get some kind of surge. For me, being as big as I am, it’s just a lunge forward. I just want to be as efficient as running the QB sneak as possible. Those guys did the hard job. It’s just on me to get the clean snap and fall forward.”

It also looks like Newton found good chemistry with one of his wide receivers. After catching six passes for 58 yards against the Bills, Jakobi Myers caught a career-high 12 passes for 169 on his 24th birthday Monday night.

Newton and Meyers actually have a history that goes way back before this season. Meyers was a quarterback in high school and attended Newton’s camp back then. Newton, who called Meyers his “germs,” believes Meyers’ days as a quarterback help him as a receiver.

“For him to be able to throw as far and as hard as he used to throw and for him to be able transverse to the receiver position, I knew he’d have success because playing the quarterback position makes you intellectually sound,” Newton said. “(It makes you) cerebral by default because you know what a quarterback is looking for. He’s such an easy target to throw to, as you can kind of tell, and he just finds a way to get open. He has a knack for the ball. His decisiveness while running routes. It’s easy to tell where his body language is going to go.

“For him to have the kind of performance he had tonight, while going with these last couple of weeks, it’s just a show of hard work paying off.”

The Patriots have a tough matchup ahead of them next week when they host the 6-2 Ravens. For now, Newton is just happy to get back in the win column.

“I’m not going to lie, it felt good,” Newton said. “But at the end of the day, we’re in a position where this is a division game. A much-needed win for multiple reasons. Not only for the division but also for our confidence. We just needed one in our opinion. We’ve got a strong feat coming up here this weekend. We’ve just got to get healthy and just pair it with a great week of practice and we’ll be alright.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton earned praise from LeBron James on Monday.
PATRIOTS
LeBron James gave Cam Newton a special shoutout after the Patriots beat the Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Jakobi Meyers had a birthday to remember.
JAKOBI MEYERS
Jakobi Meyers shared some personal context around his breakout game November 10, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' comeback win November 10, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown against the Jets.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the New York Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:58 AM
Jakobi Meyers showed flashes of his rookie training camp with a 12-catch performance.
Patriots
11 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the winless Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Nick Folk reacts after kicking the winning field goal against the New York Jets.
Patriots
Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid November 9, 2020 | 11:35 PM
Tony La Russa.
MLB
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI November 9, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Jarrett Stidham has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 18.5 in two appearances this season.
PATRIOTS
A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham November 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians dissects Tom Brady's lack of a connection with Mike Evans, other issues November 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
NBA players take victory lap on social media after Biden defeats Trump November 9, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Nick Folk delivered the game winner for the Patriots Monday night.
Patriots
Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal at the buzzer gives Patriots 30-27 win over Jets November 9, 2020 | 6:47 PM
College Sports
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration November 9, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Sterling Brown
NBA
Bucks player Sterling Brown agrees to $750K settlement over arrest November 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Pool
Sports News
Fans won't be back at Gillette Stadium through the 2020 season November 9, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Steven Senne
sports Q
Who was the worst first-round pick in Patriots history? November 9, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Dalton Keene is sidelined Monday due to a knee injury.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Tight end Dalton Keene ruled out for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 9, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
The Patriots offense hasnt scored in the first quarter this season. Will that change vs. the Jets? November 9, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Bucs loss Saints
Tom Brady
ESPN analyst on what is 'starting to worry' him about Tom Brady with the Buccaneers November 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots will be missing three key defensive starters for Jets game November 9, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers routed by Saints 38-3 November 8, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the Patriots' most consistent receiver the past two weeks.
Chad Finn
Unconventional Preview: Patriots will find answers to beat the Jets, but many questions will remain November 8, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Cam Newton during Patriots practice.
Patriots
Patriots, Jets face big-time QB questions beyond this season November 8, 2020 | 3:40 PM
College Sports
After breakthrough vs. Clemson, BC looms for Notre Dame November 8, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Cam Newton talks to Bill Belichick on the sideline.
Patriots
Cam Newton says being around Bill Belichick makes him feel empowered November 7, 2020 | 10:53 PM
Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles earned a 16-13 win against Syracuse on Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's grind-it-out win over Syracuse November 7, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers had a touchdown reception against Syracuse.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College sends Syracuse to fifth-straight loss, 16-13 November 7, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
N'Keal Harry, J.J. Taylor out; 17 players questionable for Patriots against Jets November 7, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Steve Levy.
MEDIA
Doing play by play on Monday Night Football is as great as Steve Levy dreamed it would be November 7, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Alex Cora 2017
Red Sox
The world's completely changed, but Alex Cora remains the perfect fit for these Red Sox November 7, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold talk on the sideline.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Jets QB Sam Darnold doubtful vs. Pats, Joe Flacco expected to start November 7, 2020 | 2:37 PM