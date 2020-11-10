LeBron James gave Cam Newton a special shoutout after the Patriots beat the Jets

"Big time all night long!" James wrote.

Cam Newton earned praise from LeBron James on Monday.
Cam Newton bounced back in a big way Monday. –Elsa/Getty Images
By
Sports Producer
November 10, 2020 | 2:02 AM

Cam Newton earned praise from New England head coach Bill Belichick and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, among many others, after powering the Patriots to a 30-27 comeback win Monday night.

One comment that was a bit more surprising came from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who applauded Newton after the quarterback finished 27 for 35 for 274 yards passing and added two rushing touchdowns to help the Patriots snap a four-game skid.

Helluva game @CameronNewton!!!! Big time all night long! Game winning drive to add on to it,” James tweeted.

The game-winning drive James is referring to came when Newton helped the Patriots go 45 yards on eight plays in just 44 seconds before Nick Folk drilled a game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired. Newton made several strong decisions on the drive, and he found Jakobi Meyers for a 20-yard strike to set up the kick.

Newton has been extremely critical of his own play of late, and it was clear he viewed this win over the Jets as a step in the right direction.

“I’m getting tired of sucking,” Newton said. “Simple.”

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 8:20 p.m.

TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton NFL

