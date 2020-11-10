Morning sports update: New York media’s reaction to the Patriots’ comeback, Jets’ ‘choke’
One New York reporter openly called for Jets coach Adam Gase to be fired "now that the Jets have become something more pathetic than a laughingstock."
On Monday night, the Patriots trailed the Jets by 10 points with just over six minutes remaining in the game.
Thanks to a Joe Flacco interception, an efficient Cam Newton, and a 51-yard Nick Folk field goal as time expired, New England rallied for a 30-27 win.
The 3-5 Patriots now look ahead to a Sunday night matchup with Lamar Jackson and the 6-2 Ravens.
New York media’s reaction to the Jets’ loss: After the Jets squandered a fourth quarter lead against the Patriots on Monday to remain winless in the 2020 season (0-9), reaction from New York’s back pages inevitably focused on the team’s missed opportunity.
As the New York Post noted with a customary pun, the Jets’ chance at a first win went “up in choke.”
The back page: https://t.co/v4ebHSeVAq pic.twitter.com/RzT703lEry
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 10, 2020
“It was a brutal ending to the Jets’ best-played game of the season,” wrote Post reporter Brian Costello.
Yet in terms of the bigger picture, the loss moved New York one step closer to the possible No. 1 overall pick (widely expected to be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence).
“The tank lives,” Costello noted.
And the New York Daily News openly referenced the continued possibility of eventually drafting Lawrence with its framing of the loss: “Chokin’ for Trevor.”
Here's our @nydnsports back page. @nyjets @patriots @ClemsonFB @nfl @nflnetwork @APSE_sportmedia #trevorlawrence https://t.co/FUYH2E3kMf pic.twitter.com/lSo7uYwb1A
— Back Page Guy NYDN (@BackPageGuyNYDN) November 10, 2020
In the Daily News’ recap of the game, Jets reporter Manish Mehta opened with a vivid characterization of New York head coach Adam Gase, and the larger draft-related position the team finds itself in amid a string of losses.
“Adam Gase was poised to deliver a figurative middle finger to the Tank for Trevor brigade before the Jets crumbled down the stretch to remind everyone they are historically horrific,” wrote Mehta.
Gase, now 7-18 as “HC of the NYJ,” was a conspicuous target for Mehta. He reported that it was Gase, and not New York’s offensive coordinator (Dowell Loggains), who called for Flacco to throw deep in the fourth quarter on a play that resulted in J.C. Jackson’s critical interception.
He also called for Gase to be fired.
“There’s no legitimate reason not to make a change now that the Jets have become something more pathetic than a laughingstock,” Mehta bluntly concluded.
The Jets now head into a bye week, and will play next in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Nov. 22.
Trivia: According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Patriots’ win on Monday night was the second time in Cam Newton’s career he overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit. The first time happened in 2018 against the Eagles (when Newton was still the Panthers’ quarterback). Who was Carolina’s leading receiver in that game?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: Though he’s now a wide receiver, he was recruited to the University of Michigan as a tight end. He played the 2019 season with the Colts.
More from Boston.com:
- Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid
- 5 takeaways from the Patriots’ win over the New York Jets
- 11 thoughts on the Patriots’ win over the winless Jets
- White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI
- Bill Belichick praised Cam Newton, Jakobi Meyers, and Nick Folk after Patriots’ comeback win
- A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham
- ‘I’m getting tired of sucking’: Cam Newton relieved after slump-breaking performance in win against Jets
- LeBron James gave Cam Newton a special shoutout after the Patriots beat the Jets
- Jakobi Meyers shared some personal context around his breakout game
- It’s done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season
- NBA players take victory lap on social media after Biden defeats Trump
Some Patriots postgame soundbites:
"We're going to continue to battle every single week, and hopefully we can just keep building off of this." pic.twitter.com/AmomFyUvtJ
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 10, 2020
Chase Winovich’s tribute to Folk:
Folk yah
— Chase Winovich (@Wino) November 10, 2020
On this day: In 1989, Larry Bird scored 50 points as the Celtics scorched the Hawks, 117-106.
Daily highlight: Enjoy Jakobi Meyers’ career-best performance on his 24th birthday.
What’d Jakobi Meyers do on his 24th birthday?
Catch 12 passes for 169 yards in a @patriots win, no big deal. @jkbmyrs5 #NEvsNYJ pic.twitter.com/2AMGwVTQm8
— NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2020
Trivia answer: Devin Funchess
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.