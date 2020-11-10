Morning sports update: New York media’s reaction to the Patriots’ comeback, Jets’ ‘choke’

One New York reporter openly called for Jets coach Adam Gase to be fired "now that the Jets have become something more pathetic than a laughingstock."

Adam Gase
Jets coach Adam Gase during the Patriots' win on Monday night. –AP Photo/Corey Sipkin
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 10, 2020 | 10:11 AM

On Monday night, the Patriots trailed the Jets by 10 points with just over six minutes remaining in the game.

Thanks to a Joe Flacco interception, an efficient Cam Newton, and a 51-yard Nick Folk field goal as time expired, New England rallied for a 30-27 win.

The 3-5 Patriots now look ahead to a Sunday night matchup with Lamar Jackson and the 6-2 Ravens.

New York media’s reaction to the Jets’ loss: After the Jets squandered a fourth quarter lead against the Patriots on Monday to remain winless in the 2020 season (0-9), reaction from New York’s back pages inevitably focused on the team’s missed opportunity.

As the New York Post noted with a customary pun, the Jets’ chance at a first win went “up in choke.”

“It was a brutal ending to the Jets’ best-played game of the season,” wrote Post reporter Brian Costello.

Yet in terms of the bigger picture, the loss moved New York one step closer to the possible No. 1 overall pick (widely expected to be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence).

“The tank lives,” Costello noted.

And the New York Daily News openly referenced the continued possibility of eventually drafting Lawrence with its framing of the loss: “Chokin’ for Trevor.”

In the Daily News’ recap of the game, Jets reporter Manish Mehta opened with a vivid characterization of New York head coach Adam Gase, and the larger draft-related position the team finds itself in amid a string of losses.

“Adam Gase was poised to deliver a figurative middle finger to the Tank for Trevor brigade before the Jets crumbled down the stretch to remind everyone they are historically horrific,” wrote Mehta.

Gase, now 7-18 as “HC of the NYJ,” was a conspicuous target for Mehta. He reported that it was Gase, and not New York’s offensive coordinator (Dowell Loggains), who called for Flacco to throw deep in the fourth quarter on a play that resulted in J.C. Jackson’s critical interception.

He also called for Gase to be fired.

“There’s no legitimate reason not to make a change now that the Jets have become something more pathetic than a laughingstock,” Mehta bluntly concluded.

The Jets now head into a bye week, and will play next in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Nov. 22.

Trivia: According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Patriots’ win on Monday night was the second time in Cam Newton’s career he overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit. The first time happened in 2018 against the Eagles (when Newton was still the Panthers’ quarterback). Who was Carolina’s leading receiver in that game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Though he’s now a wide receiver, he was recruited to the University of Michigan as a tight end. He played the 2019 season with the Colts.

Some Patriots postgame soundbites:

Chase Winovich’s tribute to Folk:

On this day: In 1989, Larry Bird scored 50 points as the Celtics scorched the Hawks, 117-106.

Larry Bird Celtics Hawks 1989

Daily highlight: Enjoy Jakobi Meyers’ career-best performance on his 24th birthday.

Trivia answer: Devin Funchess

