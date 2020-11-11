Morning sports update: Bill Belichick called resigning as Jets head coach ‘one of the great moments of my career’

On Tuesday, the Celtics and the basketball world lost a legend. Tommy Heinsohn, who won titles in Boston as both a player and coach, and watched the team win several more as a beloved commentator, died at the age of 86.

He was remembered far and wide, including by his friend and former teammate, Bill Russell:

We were rookies together and friends for life. In life there are a limited number of true friends, today I lost one.

RIP Heiny. pic.twitter.com/nKJn0DqgJJ — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 10, 2020

The Red Sox formally unveiled Alex Cora as the team’s re-hired manager on Wednesday.

“I deserve what happened this year,” Cora told reporters at a press conference. “It’s something that I’m not proud of.”

Bill Belichick recalled leaving the Jets: During his weekly interview on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” Bill Belichick opened up about his memorable decision in 2000 to resign as head coach of the New York Jets after just one day.

“You will be shocked to hear that on the telecast last night, as they have done for every Patriots-Jets game over the last 19 years, they did play a little snippet of your press conference as you were leaving as the ‘HC of the NYJ,'” explained co-host Glenn Ordway. “I’m sure you’re not surprised at that at all.”

“Well, not only one of the most defining, but you know, one of the great moments of my career,” Belichick explained. “And that combined with Robert [Kraft] giving me the opportunity to come here, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. That wasn’t a good situation for me and I didn’t want to be part of it, so I wasn’t. The other half of that was Robert giving me the opportunity to come here and trading, and he gave up quite a bit to get me to come here. That was a big trade. So I’m very thankful that it worked out.”

“I appreciate all the support from Robert, the Kraft family, the Patriots organization and all the New England fans and I’ll keep trying to do my best for this team and this organization — give them the very best that can and I very thankful for the opportunity to come here. I just wasn’t going to stay there in that situation.”

Belichick’s reference to Kraft trading for him was necessary because the now-Patriots coach was still under contract in New York at the time.

After a protracted standoff between then-Jets executive Bill Parcells and his former boss, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Belichick was traded to New England in a deal involving five draft picks:

20 years ago today: the greatest trade in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/izcPs4h0GV — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2020

Upon arriving, Belichick’s first Patriots press conference opened with an uncharacteristic bit of humor.

“Hopefully this press conference will go a little better than the last one I had,” Belichick joked.

For anyone curious, here’s Belichick’s final press conference as “HC of the NYJ.”

Trivia: Tommy Heinsohn was a territorial pick by the Celtics in 1956, joining a draft class that included two other future Hall of Famers. One was Bill Russell. Who was the third?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: After retiring as a player, he went on to a lengthy coaching career.

More from Boston.com:

Marcus Smart on Tommy Heinsohn:

I don’t know what to say except that Tommy didn’t love basketball. He lived it. He didn’t love the Celtics. He lived the Celtics. And all the players that wore the ☘️☘️- they were his life. Will miss you Tommy! pic.twitter.com/MR41Y0PIk5 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) November 11, 2020

Celtics greats past and present shared memories of Tommy Heinsohn:

Tommy Heinsohn's friends & colleagues share memories of his legacy. 💚 pic.twitter.com/LtrI7o8dzq — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 11, 2020

On this day: In 2001, the Patriots moved above .500 for the first time with a 21-11 win over the Bills. Though Tom Brady wasn’t at his best (going 15-21 for only 107 yards passing, with one touchdown and one interception), New England’s defense and running game were enough to secure the division win.

Daily highlight: In a practice round for the Masters, Jon Rahm — on his 26th birthday — nailed a hole-in-one that involved skipping the ball multiple times off the water and onto a green before it circled around and improbably found the cup. Incredibly, it was the second time in as many days that Rahm hit a hole-in-one.

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Trivia answer: K.C. Jones.