John Harbaugh focuses on Cam Newton and Jakobi Meyers ahead of Sunday’s game

Despite the struggles of the Patriots’ offense this season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is impressed with the team.

Harbaugh complimented Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and how they’ve made him fit into their offense ahead of Sunday’s game.

“I think they’ve done a really good job of building up the offense around the players that they have, around the quarterback, Cam, who we played before and is a super-talented, extremely dangerous quarterback,” Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. “Great arm, great presence, can take off and go, as well, manages the game really well, a good leader — all those things.”

Newton put on a show the last time he faced the Ravens. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 with two touchdowns and added 52 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown in a 36-21 Panthers win in 2018.

Harbaugh said that Newton, along with the Patriots’ coaches and running backs, gives the team a strong power-running game.

“We struggled playing against him in other games, so we understand that,” Harbaugh said. “We understand that their coaches, like they always do, have done a great job. They’ve built that offense. There’s a lot of carryover from last year’s offense, certainly, especially with the power run game. So we’re just trying to take it as we find it and do the best we can.”

Harbaugh is also keying in on Jakobi Meyers. The second-year receiver caught a career-high 12 passes for 169 yards in the Patriots’ 30-27 win over the Jets.

While Meyers played well against the Jets, he’s also put up some decent numbers prior to Monday’s game. Meyers had six receptions for 58 yards against the Bills and four receptions for 60 yards against the 49ers.

Harbaugh noticed Meyers’ strong connection with Newton.

“He’s obviously become a target. You start with that,” Harbaugh said. “Then you see how and why, and I think he’s done a great job of just playing the position. He’s got talent, he’s rangy, he’s got good hands, he’s got catch radius, he can get open. He seems to understand coverages and leverages pretty well, and he seems to be tuned in to the offense and to Cam.”

Newton and Meyers look to put up another strong performance when they host Harbaugh’s Ravens on Sunday night.