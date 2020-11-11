Patriots’ Week 10 injury report: N’Keal Harry returns to practice

The Patriots are back to work after one day off following their win over the Jets on Monday night.

Despite the quick turnaround, the Patriots did not have a player that was out of practice Wednesday. However, they did have 18 players that were limited in their first practice ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Ravens.

One of those players was N’Keal Harry. The wide receiver returned to practice after missing the last two games since sustaining a concussion in the first quarter of the Patriots’ Week 7 loss to the 49ers.

The other players on offense that were limited were running backs Damien Harris (ankle, chest) and J.J. Taylor (illness), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring), guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle).

Taylor did not play in Monday’s game while Harris left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent chest injury and did not return.

On defense, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) and Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive tackles Carl Davis (concussion) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), safety Cody Davis (calf), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (knee) and J.C. Jackson (knee), and defensive ends John Simon (elbow) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand) were all limited.

Bentley, Gilmore, and Guy were all out for Monday’s game against the Jets. It marked the second straight game Gilmore missed while Bentley and Guy missed Monday’s game after getting injured against the Bills a week prior.

Kicker Nick Folk is also on the injury report with a back injury. Folk made three field goals against the Jets, including the game-winning 51-yard field goal.

For the Ravens, defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) was one of three players to miss practice Wednesday.

Here’s this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)