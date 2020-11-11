Patriots’ Week 10 injury report: N’Keal Harry returns to practice

Damien Harris was limited in practice after leaving Monday's game against the Jets.

N'Keal Harry has the tools, but hasn't been able to figure out how to use them.
N'Keal Harry returned to practice Wednesday.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 11, 2020 | 5:58 PM

The Patriots are back to work after one day off following their win over the Jets on Monday night.

Despite the quick turnaround, the Patriots did not have a player that was out of practice Wednesday. However, they did have 18 players that were limited in their first practice ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Ravens.

One of those players was N’Keal Harry. The wide receiver returned to practice after missing the last two games since sustaining a concussion in the first quarter of the Patriots’ Week 7 loss to the 49ers.

The other players on offense that were limited were running backs Damien Harris (ankle, chest) and J.J. Taylor (illness), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring), guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle).

Advertisement

Taylor did not play in Monday’s game while Harris left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent chest injury and did not return.

On defense, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) and Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive tackles Carl Davis (concussion) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), safety Cody Davis (calf), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (knee) and J.C. Jackson (knee), and defensive ends John Simon (elbow) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand) were all limited.

Bentley, Gilmore, and Guy were all out for Monday’s game against the Jets. It marked the second straight game Gilmore missed while Bentley and Guy missed Monday’s game after getting injured against the Bills a week prior.

Kicker Nick Folk is also on the injury report with a back injury. Folk made three field goals against the Jets, including the game-winning 51-yard field goal.

For the Ravens, defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) was one of three players to miss practice Wednesday.

Here’s this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
DT Carl Davis (concussion)
S Cody Davis (calf)
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
K Nick Folk (back)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)
WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Ravens

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DE Calais Campbell (calf)
OLB Matthew Judon (calf)
CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB L.J. Fort (finger)
RB Mark Ingram II (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball assistant coach Mark Daigneault is shown during an NBA basketball game between the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder announce Massachusetts native as new head coach November 11, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge open to trades ahead of NBA Draft November 11, 2020 | 5:05 PM
(Left to right) Tommy Heinsohn, Walter McCarty, and Mike Gorman in 2012.
Celtics
Walter McCarty described his special bond with Tommy Heinsohn November 11, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Saddiq Bey could potentially help the Celtics right away.
CELTICS
What the Celtics could do with each of their 2020 NBA Draft picks November 11, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick called resigning as Jets head coach 'one of the great moments of my career' November 11, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Three years nearly to the day after first welcoming Alex Cora as their manager, the Red Sox did so again on Nov. 10, 2020.
Red Sox
Red Sox, baseball welcome Alex Cora back by encouraging us only to look forward November 11, 2020 | 9:59 AM
To generations of Celtics fans, Tommy Heinsohn was best known as the color analyst alongside Mike Gorman for 39 years on the team’s regional television broadcasts.
Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn’s broadcasting career filled with disdain for officials, love for Celtics November 11, 2020 | 7:05 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
After 8 games, it's clear Cam Newton is not the Patriots' long-term solution November 10, 2020 | 8:52 PM
BOSTON MA. - NOVEMBER 10: Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during his daily covid-19 update on November 10, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
'Oh my god'
Charlie Baker reacts to the death of Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Mike Gorman shared why Tommy Heinsohn is 'never going to be replaced' November 10, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
How the basketball world reacted to Tommy Heinsohn's passing November 10, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Tommy Heinsohn
Celtics
'This is a devastating loss': Read the Celtics' ownership and team statements on Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Tommy Heinsohn, shown in September.
Celtics
Longtime Celtics player, coach, and broadcaster Tom Heinsohn dies at 86 November 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Alex Cora is back with the Red Sox.
ALEX CORA
Alex Cora discussed his past, present, and future with the Red Sox November 10, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed Patriots' comeback, thoughts on tanking, and no fans at Gillette Stadium in WEEI interview November 10, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Adam Gase
Patriots
New York media's reaction to the Patriots' comeback, Jets' 'choke' November 10, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Cam Newton smiles after rushing for a touchdown against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton relieved after slump-breaking performance in win against Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:13 AM
Cam Newton earned praise from LeBron James on Monday.
PATRIOTS
LeBron James gave Cam Newton a special shoutout after the Patriots beat the Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Jakobi Meyers had a birthday to remember.
JAKOBI MEYERS
Jakobi Meyers shared some personal context around his breakout game November 10, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' comeback win November 10, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown against the Jets.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the New York Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:58 AM
Mark J. Terrill
NBA
It's done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season November 10, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Jakobi Meyers showed flashes of his rookie training camp with a 12-catch performance.
Patriots
11 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the winless Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Nick Folk reacts after kicking the winning field goal against the New York Jets.
Patriots
Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid November 9, 2020 | 11:35 PM
Tony La Russa.
MLB
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI November 9, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Jarrett Stidham has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 18.5 in two appearances this season.
PATRIOTS
A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham November 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians dissects Tom Brady's lack of a connection with Mike Evans, other issues November 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
NBA players take victory lap on social media after Biden defeats Trump November 9, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Nick Folk delivered the game winner for the Patriots Monday night.
Patriots
Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal at the buzzer gives Patriots 30-27 win over Jets November 9, 2020 | 6:47 PM
College Sports
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration November 9, 2020 | 4:57 PM