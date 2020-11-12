Patriots’ Week 10 injury report: Stephon Gilmore misses practice Thursday

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore might miss another game this weekend.

Gilmore did not participate at Patriots practice Thursday due to a knee injury. The injury has forced Gilmore to miss the Patriots’ last two games (a loss to the Bills and a win against the Jets). Gilmore did participate at Wednesday’s practice, but he was limited. Late Wednesday, he sent out a cryptic tweet, writing “Everything thing happens for a reason.” With the trade deadline behind us, it’s not likely that Gilmore is getting moved and that it could be about his injury situation.

Gilmore wasn’t the only member of the secondary to miss practice. Cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Terrance Brooks both missed practice Thursday due to illnesses.

The injury report remained the same outside of that as 17 players were limited at Patriots practice Thursday, which was their second practice of the week before Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The players on offense that were limited were running backs Damien Harris (ankle, chest) and J.J. Taylor (illness), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring), guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle).

Taylor did not play in Monday’s game while Harris left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent chest injury and did not return.

On defense, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) and Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive tackles Carl Davis (concussion) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), safety Cody Davis (calf), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), and defensive ends John Simon (elbow) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand) were all limited.

Bentley and Guy were out for Monday’s game against the Jets. It marked the second straight game Gilmore missed while Bentley and Guy missed Monday’s game after getting injured against the Bills a week prior.

Kicker Nick Folk is also on the injury report with a back injury. Folk made three field goals against the Jets, including the game-winning 51-yard field goal.

For the Ravens, defensive end Calais Campbell (calf) and running back Mark Ingram III (ankle) were two of four players to miss practice Thursday.

Here’s this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (illness)

S Terrance Brooks (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)