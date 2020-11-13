Morning sports update: Bill Belichick defended Patriots’ performance ‘over the last 20 years’ amid draft criticism

"I am not going to apologize for our record over the last 20 years. I’ve seen a lot worse."

Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Bill Belichick during the Patriots' comeback win over the Jets. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 13, 2020

The Masters continues at Augusta National today, as Paul Casey, Dylan Frittelli, and Dustin Johnson were tied at -7 for the early lead. Tiger Woods shot a first-round 68.

The ongoing effect of COVID-19 continues to be felt across the sports world. The Ivy League officially announced on Thursday the cancellation of its winter sports schedule.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Boston College (5-3) face No. 2 ranked Notre Dame (7-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the 3-5 Patriots will face the 6-2 Ravens at 8:20 p.m.

Bill Belichick was asked about the team’s recent draft record: Bill Belichick is not only the Patriots’ coach, but is also effectively the team’s general manager.

His record in the draft over the years has produced some monumental successes (including Tom Brady as a sixth-round pick and Julian Edelman in the seventh round).

Yet in recent seasons, New England has been unable to rely on many of its top draft picks turning into successful contributors.

When pressed by NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran on the team’s lack of success in developing higher-round selections in the last few seasons, Belichick pondered the question for over 10 seconds before offering his response.

“Well Tom, I’d say the most important thing to me is winning games,” Belichick said. “I am not going to apologize for our record over the last 20 years. I’ve seen a lot worse.”

“Ultimately, we try and put the best team on the field that we can to be competitive and I don’t really see that changing,” Belichick added. “So whoever those players are or aren’t, that’s the responsibility I feel to the team is the competition plays itself out and the better players play, whoever they are.”

Curran asked a final follow-up, specifically on whether Belichick thinks the team has been good enough in the draft since 2014, but the Patriots’ coach was done responding on the subject.

“Honestly, my focus has been on the Ravens right now,” Belichick replied. “Drafting scorecard, which I understand you want to write about that, which is great, but really trying to focus on getting ready for the Ravens. I think I will leave my attention on that.”

Trivia: In 1996, the Patriots’ first three draft picks proved to be quality NFL players. Can you name all three?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Wide receiver, safety, linebacker.

Former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett scored Thursday night on a sneak in the Colts’ win:

Scotland’s Ryan Christie in tears after qualifying for the Euros: For the first time in 22 years, Scotland will play in a major international soccer tournament. The team defeated Serbia on penalty kicks on Thursday (after regulation time finished 1-1) to advance to the European Championship.

Forward Ryan Christie scored Scotland’s goal, and was emotional in the aftermath of the game.

“It’s for the whole nation,” said Christie.

On this day: In 1875, Harvard and Yale football played for the first time “under the rules recently agreed upon by them,” according to a New York Daily Herald article following the game.

Harvard won, 4-0, and “The Game” was born as one of college football’s foundational rivalries. Due to COVID-19, both schools canceled football in 2020, so the matchup will not occur for the first time since World War II.

Daily highlight: Dominik Szoboszlai sent Hungary to the European Championship with a stoppage-time goal against Iceland moments after his teammates cleared the ball off of their own goal line. Hungary held on for a 2-1 win.

Trivia answer: Terry Glenn, Lawyer Milloy, Tedy Bruschi.

