Patriots place Shilique Calhoun on IR, activate Jermaine Eluemunor

The Patriots’ already-thin linebacker corps has taken another hit, as New England placed Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve Saturday.

Calhoun has been a limited participant in every practice since the leadup to the Patriots’ game against the Bills in Week 8 due to a knee injury. However, he has not missed any game action.

With the IR rules in place for this season, Calhoun can return in three weeks. He’s recorded 14 tackles and two sacks this season as he’s mostly been used on third-down pass-rush situations.

While one player goes on IR, another player comes off it. The Patriots activated offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from IR Saturday.

Eluemunor, who started at right tackle for four of the first five games this season, was placed on IR on Oct. 21 after he injured his ankle against the Broncos. Guards Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney, as well as offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, have all been on the injury report as of late, so Eluemunor’s return gives the offensive line much-needed depth.

Running back Sony Michel was not activated from IR after he was eligible to return for a second straight week. That should be good news for Damien Harris’ status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Harris left Monday’s game against the Jets with a chest injury and didn’t return. He was limited in practice all week and is questionable for Sunday.

The Patriots also signed linebackers Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster off the practice squad. Hall is elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week. In his first career game, Hall recorded six tackles in the Patriots’ win over the Jets. Maluia has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the 53-man roster this season, playing in six games, but he hasn’t recorded a stat.

The Patriots also released defensive lineman Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and signed tight end Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Thurman has recorded seven tackles in six games this season and is eligible to be signed to the Patriots practice squad.