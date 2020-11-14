Patriots place Shilique Calhoun on IR, activate Jermaine Eluemunor

Sony Michel was not activated from IR after being eligible for the second straight week.

Shilique Calhoun was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Shilique Calhoun was placed on injured reserve Saturday. –Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 14, 2020 | 6:02 PM

The Patriots’ already-thin linebacker corps has taken another hit, as New England placed Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve Saturday.

Calhoun has been a limited participant in every practice since the leadup to the Patriots’ game against the Bills in Week 8 due to a knee injury. However, he has not missed any game action.

With the IR rules in place for this season, Calhoun can return in three weeks. He’s recorded 14 tackles and two sacks this season as he’s mostly been used on third-down pass-rush situations.

While one player goes on IR, another player comes off it. The Patriots activated offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from IR Saturday.

Advertisement

Eluemunor, who started at right tackle for four of the first five games this season, was placed on IR on Oct. 21 after he injured his ankle against the Broncos. Guards Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney, as well as offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, have all been on the injury report as of late, so Eluemunor’s return gives the offensive line much-needed depth.

Running back Sony Michel was not activated from IR after he was eligible to return for a second straight week. That should be good news for Damien Harris’ status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens. Harris left Monday’s game against the Jets with a chest injury and didn’t return. He was limited in practice all week and is questionable for Sunday.

The Patriots also signed linebackers Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster off the practice squad. Hall is elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week. In his first career game, Hall recorded six tackles in the Patriots’ win over the Jets. Maluia has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the 53-man roster this season, playing in six games, but he hasn’t recorded a stat.

The Patriots also released defensive lineman Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and signed tight end Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Thurman has recorded seven tackles in six games this season and is eligible to be signed to the Patriots practice squad.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Michele Tafoya has done a lot of postgame interviews with Patriots players over the years.
Media
Michele Tafoya calls her 300th game from the sideline on Sunday November 14, 2020 | 3:54 PM
Former Boston Celtics star Tommy Heinsohn listens as the Celtics are awarded the No. 5 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft Lottery.
Sports Q
Who is the person most synonymous with each major Boston sports team? November 14, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman heads to the locker room with teammates.
NFL
Bills' Josh Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 November 14, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Ryan Lochte
Swimmer Ryan Lochte miffed at his times in return to racing November 14, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Last season, the Ravens thrashed the Patriots, 37-20, ending New England's winning streak at eight.
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: Patriots-Ravens rivalry resumes, but it doesn’t look even this time November 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jim Christian has guided the Eagles to a 3-0 start.
BC Basketball
Boston College coach Jim Christian frontloads schedule with tough games November 13, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Tacko Fall said he loves playing for the Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Tacko Fall discussed his rookie year and his future in Boston November 13, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Dustin Johnson was tied for the lead through the first round of the Masters.
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring November 13, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng to be their next general manager, making her the first woman to be a general manager in the sport.
MLB
Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM, making her first female GM in MLB history November 13, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say when asked about the Patriots' lack of recent draft success November 13, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
Handing out awards for the Patriots at the season's halfway mark November 13, 2020 | 8:58 AM
Devin Vassell worked out for the Celtics prior to next week's draft.
Celtics
Meet Devin Vassell and Aaron Nesmith, two of the Celtics’ latest workout participants November 13, 2020 | 8:19 AM
Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh faceoff again this weekend.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Ravens game November 13, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady was caught off guard by Tropical Storm Eta.
BRADY IN FLORIDA
Tom Brady was unprepared for first Florida tropical storm November 12, 2020 | 9:04 PM
2020 MASTERS
Paul Casey rides the buzz of Masters history to 65 and early lead November 12, 2020 | 8:51 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez appears ready to return after missing all of 2020.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez will '100 percent be ready for 2021' November 12, 2020 | 8:29 PM
Northeastern won its third straight Beanpot last February.
College Sports
Chances of the Beanpot being held in 2021 are ‘very unlikely’ November 12, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Tommy Amaker and his Harvard men's basketball team will be sidelined this year.
College Sports
Ivy League cancels all winter sports November 12, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman has been a key part of the Braves' success this season.
MLB
Braves' Freddie Freeman wins NL MVP, White Sox slugger José Abreu gets AL MVP November 12, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Nick Folk's heroics against the Jets makes Cam Newton want to call him after a Boston sports legend.
KICKER GUY?
Cam Newton wants to nickname Nick Folk after Paul Pierce November 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Stephon Gilmore.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 10 injury report: Stephon Gilmore misses practice Thursday November 12, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Brandon Sebastian will proudly honor Welles Crowther this Saturday against Notre Dame.
BC FOOTBALL
Why the 'Red Bandanna Game' means so much to Boston College football November 12, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Bill Belichick is too competitive to tank.
Patriots
The Patriots aren't tanking; they're just very not good November 12, 2020 | 3:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
CELTICS
An NBA insider explained how the Celtics could potentially land Jrue Holiday November 12, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Tedy Bruschi in 2019.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi admitted Patriots' chance of a playoff run 'is going to be very tough to do' November 12, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Tony Allen (center) and teammate Glen Davis contest a Kobe Bryant jumper in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Tony Allen described why earning a 'Tommy Point' was so special November 12, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, right, instructs as Brad Marchand listens.
BRUINS
Bruce Cassidy shared an update on Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak November 12, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Lamar Jackson Ravens play calling
NFL
Ahead of Patriots matchup, Lamar Jackson unhappy with predictable Ravens play-calling November 12, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Cam Newton talks to Jakobi Meyers during Meyers's breakout game against the Jets.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers met Cam Newton as a teenager. How that early connection is paying off now. November 12, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.
Golf
Who can win the Masters, who can but won't, and who to pick in your pool November 12, 2020 | 7:13 AM