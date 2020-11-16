Bill Belichick praised Patriots’ win amid rain that got ‘progressively worse’

"We'll just keep making steady progress and we're definitely headed in the right direction here."

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick during the Patriots' win over the Ravens. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 16, 2020 | 1:10 AM

After a pivotal 23-17 upset win over the Ravens, Bill Belichick praised the Patriots’ ability to make the most of a tough situation.

“First of all, it was a great win by these guys tonight,” Belichick began. “Really proud of the way the team competed coming off a short week and getting ready for a team that’s obviously not only a good football team, but a hard team to prepare for offensively, defensively and in the kicking game, they present a lot of schematic problems.”

Facing the 2019 NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson, as well as the rest of Baltimore’s run-heavy offense, Belichick noted how important preparation had been.

Advertisement

“I thought our guys really put a lot of extra time and effort into the preparation and then went out there and competed really hard for sixty minutes,” said Belichick. “It was a tough, physical game and proud of the way our guys played.”

Aside from game-specific moments, one of the overarching themes of the night was the steady rain, which intensified during the Ravens’ final drive of the night (which fell far short).

“It got progressively worse as the game went along,” Belichick said of the rain. “It wasn’t bad at the beginning and then just a little precipitation, a little rain there at the end.

Related Links

“We practice in that during the course of the year and handle the wet ball and all that, so whatever we get, we get,” Belichick added. “I thought that the hardest part was really the, Jake (Bailey) handling the ball on the punts and the field goals. Those are tough plays.”

Contrasted with the Ravens, who struggled with shotgun snaps throughout the game, the Patriots were able to avoid many of the weather-influenced issues.

“Just in general, David (Andrews) and Cam (Newton) on the shotgun snaps and the ball-handling there, they did a good job on that,” said Belichick. “Gunner (Olszewski), ball handling there. Some of the Ravens had some trouble with that, but I thought overall we executed those pretty well, which was good. It was good.”

Advertisement

And on the Patriots’ trick play — in which wide receiver Jakobi Meyers completed a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead — Belichick had a more straightforward description.

“Well, he can throw it, so I mean, I think you saw that,” Belichick flatly said of Meyers. “He made a nice pass and a great catch by Rex.”

With the Patriots now 4-5, Belichick knows his team still has a ways to go before the playoff picture looks better.

“We’ll just keep making steady progress and we’re definitely headed in the right direction here,” Belichick noted. “So great to win, but look forward to the challenge of getting ready to go again next week and developing some consistency here.”

The Patriots face the Texans in Week 11 on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes during a torrential rain in the second half Sunday.
PATRIOTS-RAVENS
Wind and rain wreaked havoc on the end of Patriots-Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Damien Harris celebrates during the Patriots' win over the Ravens.
DAMIEN HARRIS
Damien Harris remarks on career night in Patriots' win over Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Patriots Damiere Byrd (left) and Jakobi Myers (right) celerbate after Myers threw a first half touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-17 win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:00 AM
Chase Winovich celebrated the Patriots' win.
commentary
16 thoughts on the Patriots' telling win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Patriots players wore decals with the initials of fallen soldiers on their helmets in Sunday's game.
Patriots
Why Patriots players wore decals with initials on their helmets Sunday night November 15, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Jakobi Meyers threw a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead in the second quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Video: Jakobi Meyers throws TD pass to Rex Burkhead on trick play November 15, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pulls in the game-winning touchdown pass.
NFL
Cardinals stun Bills 32-30 as DeAndre Hopkins reels in Kyler Murray heave November 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gestures as he leaves the field Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21 November 15, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Many Celtics fans are clamoring for Danny Ainge to have a busy offseason.
CELTICS
A look at the key NBA offseason dates and how they pertain to the Celtics November 15, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.
Patriots
Patriots upset Ravens 23-17 in Foxborough downpour November 15, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Tom Brady works against the Carolina Panthers during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers November 15, 2020 | 4:48 PM
MASTERS
Dustin Johnson wins first Masters title with a record-breaking performance November 15, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
Looking back at the best moments in the Patriots-Ravens rivalry in the past decade November 15, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Alex Cora was reintroduced as the Red Sox manager on Tuesday.
RED SOX
During his suspension, Alex Cora reportedly thought it was unlikely he'd manage again November 14, 2020 | 10:24 PM
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has played with a separated shoulder the last two games.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's 45-31 home loss to No. 2 Notre Dame November 14, 2020 | 10:01 PM
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) caught three touchdown passes in win over Boston College.
BC FOOTBALL
No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past Boston College 45-31 November 14, 2020 | 7:59 PM
2020 MASTERS
Tiger's quest for sixth Masters title will have to wait November 14, 2020 | 7:31 PM
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters November 14, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Shilique Calhoun was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots place Shilique Calhoun on IR, activate Jermaine Eluemunor November 14, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Michele Tafoya has done a lot of postgame interviews with Patriots players over the years.
Media
Michele Tafoya calls her 300th game from the sideline on Sunday November 14, 2020 | 3:54 PM
Former Boston Celtics star Tommy Heinsohn listens as the Celtics are awarded the No. 5 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft Lottery.
Sports Q
Who is the person most synonymous with each major Boston sports team? November 14, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman heads to the locker room with teammates.
NFL
Bills' Josh Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 November 14, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Ryan Lochte
Swimmer Ryan Lochte miffed at his times in return to racing November 14, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Last season, the Ravens thrashed the Patriots, 37-20, ending New England's winning streak at eight.
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: Patriots-Ravens rivalry resumes, but it doesn’t look even this time November 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jim Christian has guided the Eagles to a 3-0 start.
BC Basketball
Boston College coach Jim Christian frontloads schedule with tough games November 13, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Tacko Fall said he loves playing for the Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Tacko Fall discussed his rookie year and his future in Boston November 13, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Dustin Johnson was tied for the lead through the first round of the Masters.
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring November 13, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng to be their next general manager, making her the first woman to be a general manager in the sport.
MLB
Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM, making her first female GM in MLB history November 13, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say when asked about the Patriots' lack of recent draft success November 13, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
Handing out awards for the Patriots at the season's halfway mark November 13, 2020 | 8:58 AM