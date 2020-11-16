Bill Belichick praised Patriots’ win amid rain that got ‘progressively worse’

After a pivotal 23-17 upset win over the Ravens, Bill Belichick praised the Patriots’ ability to make the most of a tough situation.

“First of all, it was a great win by these guys tonight,” Belichick began. “Really proud of the way the team competed coming off a short week and getting ready for a team that’s obviously not only a good football team, but a hard team to prepare for offensively, defensively and in the kicking game, they present a lot of schematic problems.”

Facing the 2019 NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson, as well as the rest of Baltimore’s run-heavy offense, Belichick noted how important preparation had been.

“I thought our guys really put a lot of extra time and effort into the preparation and then went out there and competed really hard for sixty minutes,” said Belichick. “It was a tough, physical game and proud of the way our guys played.”

Aside from game-specific moments, one of the overarching themes of the night was the steady rain, which intensified during the Ravens’ final drive of the night (which fell far short).

“It got progressively worse as the game went along,” Belichick said of the rain. “It wasn’t bad at the beginning and then just a little precipitation, a little rain there at the end.

“We practice in that during the course of the year and handle the wet ball and all that, so whatever we get, we get,” Belichick added. “I thought that the hardest part was really the, Jake (Bailey) handling the ball on the punts and the field goals. Those are tough plays.”

Contrasted with the Ravens, who struggled with shotgun snaps throughout the game, the Patriots were able to avoid many of the weather-influenced issues.

“Just in general, David (Andrews) and Cam (Newton) on the shotgun snaps and the ball-handling there, they did a good job on that,” said Belichick. “Gunner (Olszewski), ball handling there. Some of the Ravens had some trouble with that, but I thought overall we executed those pretty well, which was good. It was good.”

And on the Patriots’ trick play — in which wide receiver Jakobi Meyers completed a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead — Belichick had a more straightforward description.

“Well, he can throw it, so I mean, I think you saw that,” Belichick flatly said of Meyers. “He made a nice pass and a great catch by Rex.”

With the Patriots now 4-5, Belichick knows his team still has a ways to go before the playoff picture looks better.

“We’ll just keep making steady progress and we’re definitely headed in the right direction here,” Belichick noted. “So great to win, but look forward to the challenge of getting ready to go again next week and developing some consistency here.”

The Patriots face the Texans in Week 11 on Sunday at 1 p.m.