Cam Newton helps Patriots beat Ravens in rain and wind

“Just finding ways to win. That’s pretty much been it."

Cam Newton celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cam Newton celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER,
AP
November 16, 2020 | 2:02 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have had trouble finishing off games at times this season. They got an assist from Mother Nature to help close out their biggest victory.

Cam Newton threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score and the Patriots fought through rain and wind to hold off the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 on Sunday night.

Damien Harris ran for a career-high 121 yards to help the Patriots (4-5) win consecutive games for the first time this season. Newton was 13 of 17 for 118 yards. His touchdown pass, on a short sprint-out to Rex Burkhead in the first quarter, was his since first since Week 3 — a span of four games.

Advertisement

“Just finding ways to win. That’s pretty much been it,” Newton said about the past two wins. “Having good weeks in practice and following it up with in-game performances. … We’ve just got to keep doing that moving forward.”

The Ravens’ road winning streak ended at 10. Baltimore (6-3) is 0-6 in the regular season in New England.

Lamar Jackson was 24 of 34 for 249 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens.

“We’re ticked off. Nobody likes losing,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of talent on our team. We’ve got to regroup.”

New England bottled him up on the ground for most of the game, limiting him to just 11 rushes for 55 yards.

“Overall certainly we played it much better than we did last year,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said.

Down 23-17, Baltimore had a chance to take the lead with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter. But the possession quickly fell apart after an errant snap by center Matt Skura resulted in a 16-yard loss.

Related Links

The Patriots got the ball back and were able to pick up enough first downs to run down the clock to just over a minute to play before putting the ball back.

As rain and wind pelted the field, the Ravens started the drive with a penalty, pushing them back to their own 9. Facing fourth-and-26 on the 21, Jackson had J.K. Dobbins open along the sideline, but Dobbins bobbled the ball for an incompletion and turnover on downs.

Advertisement

The loss came with additional costs for Baltimore, which will also be without one of its best blockers for the foreseeable future after tight end Nick Boyle was carted off the field with 6:24 left in the third quarter. The team said he suffered a knee injury when he had his left pinned underneath him while being tackled by Terez Hall following a 4-yard reception.

Coach John Harbaugh said Boyle is done for the season.

With rain being blown sideways across the field due to a persistent 15 mph wind that gusted higher than that, both quarterbacks threw sparingly early on. The passes they did attempt were often no more than 15-yard quick-outs or shorter dump-offs.

Most of the exceptions were by the Patriots.

They used some trickery just before halftime to take a 13-10 lead. Facing second-and-6 on the Ravens 24, Newton threw what appeared to be a wide receiver screen to Jakobi Meyers. But Meyers pivoted and lofted a pass to a wide-open Rex Burkhead for a touchdown.

“It’s something we practiced over the last couple of weeks. Just didn’t know when it was going to come up,” Meyers said. “I was just trying to be playmaker.”

Harbaugh acknowledged it was a mental miscue by linebacker Patrick McQueen.

“Rookie mistake. He was on his guy, hesitated a bit. Burkhead made a really nice play on it,” Harbaugh said.

Baltimore was without two stalwarts on defense with tackle Calais Campbell (calf) and linebacker L.J. Fort (finger) both out. Cornerback Jimmy Smith is also sat with an ankle injury.

Advertisement

“It’s impossible to measure it but I’m sure it had an impact,” Harbaugh said.

New England kept things going on its opening drive of the third quarter.

First, Harris broke a 25-yard run to get into Ravens territory. That was followed by Newton connecting with Meyers on a 26-yard pass that also included an unnecessary roughness call on cornerback Marcus Peters for a hit out of bounds. Newton ran it in on the next play from 4 yards out to make it 20-10.

INJURIES

Ravens: DT Brandon Williams left with an ankle injury did not return. … CB Terrell Bonds needed help getting off the field in the third quarter after suffering a knee injury.

FAST QUARTER

Because of the inclement conditions, both teams relied mostly on running the ball in the first period. Of the 27 plays in the quarter, 17 were running plays. The result was a period that lasted just 28 minutes.

MR. TAKEAWAY

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson’s interception in the closing seconds of the second quarter was his sixth pick of the season. He now has an interception in five straight games, a new franchise record.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host Tennessee next Sunday.

Patriots: At Houston next Sunday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton expresses his joy in Patriots' win over Ravens.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton called Bill Belichick a 'football whisperer' after the Patriots upset the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:59 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes during a torrential rain in the second half Sunday.
PATRIOTS-RAVENS
Wind and rain wreaked havoc on the end of Patriots-Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Damien Harris celebrates during the Patriots' win over the Ravens.
DAMIEN HARRIS
Damien Harris remarks on career night in Patriots' win over Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised Patriots' win amid rain that got 'progressively worse' November 16, 2020 | 1:10 AM
Patriots Damiere Byrd (left) and Jakobi Myers (right) celerbate after Myers threw a first half touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-17 win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:00 AM
Chase Winovich celebrated the Patriots' win.
commentary
16 thoughts on the Patriots' telling win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Patriots players wore decals with the initials of fallen soldiers on their helmets in Sunday's game.
Patriots
Why Patriots players wore decals with initials on their helmets Sunday night November 15, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Jakobi Meyers threw a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead in the second quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Video: Jakobi Meyers throws TD pass to Rex Burkhead on trick play November 15, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pulls in the game-winning touchdown pass.
NFL
Cardinals stun Bills 32-30 as DeAndre Hopkins reels in Kyler Murray heave November 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gestures as he leaves the field Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21 November 15, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Many Celtics fans are clamoring for Danny Ainge to have a busy offseason.
CELTICS
A look at the key NBA offseason dates and how they pertain to the Celtics November 15, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.
Patriots
Patriots upset Ravens 23-17 in Foxborough downpour November 15, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Tom Brady works against the Carolina Panthers during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers November 15, 2020 | 4:48 PM
MASTERS
Dustin Johnson wins first Masters title with a record-breaking performance November 15, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
Looking back at the best moments in the Patriots-Ravens rivalry in the past decade November 15, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Alex Cora was reintroduced as the Red Sox manager on Tuesday.
RED SOX
During his suspension, Alex Cora reportedly thought it was unlikely he'd manage again November 14, 2020 | 10:24 PM
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has played with a separated shoulder the last two games.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's 45-31 home loss to No. 2 Notre Dame November 14, 2020 | 10:01 PM
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) caught three touchdown passes in win over Boston College.
BC FOOTBALL
No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past Boston College 45-31 November 14, 2020 | 7:59 PM
2020 MASTERS
Tiger's quest for sixth Masters title will have to wait November 14, 2020 | 7:31 PM
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters November 14, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Shilique Calhoun was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots place Shilique Calhoun on IR, activate Jermaine Eluemunor November 14, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Michele Tafoya has done a lot of postgame interviews with Patriots players over the years.
Media
Michele Tafoya calls her 300th game from the sideline on Sunday November 14, 2020 | 3:54 PM
Former Boston Celtics star Tommy Heinsohn listens as the Celtics are awarded the No. 5 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft Lottery.
Sports Q
Who is the person most synonymous with each major Boston sports team? November 14, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman heads to the locker room with teammates.
NFL
Bills' Josh Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 November 14, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Ryan Lochte
Swimmer Ryan Lochte miffed at his times in return to racing November 14, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Last season, the Ravens thrashed the Patriots, 37-20, ending New England's winning streak at eight.
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: Patriots-Ravens rivalry resumes, but it doesn’t look even this time November 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jim Christian has guided the Eagles to a 3-0 start.
BC Basketball
Boston College coach Jim Christian frontloads schedule with tough games November 13, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Tacko Fall said he loves playing for the Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Tacko Fall discussed his rookie year and his future in Boston November 13, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Dustin Johnson was tied for the lead through the first round of the Masters.
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring November 13, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng to be their next general manager, making her the first woman to be a general manager in the sport.
MLB
Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM, making her first female GM in MLB history November 13, 2020 | 11:47 AM