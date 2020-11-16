‘I’ll definitely remember that for a long time’: Damien Harris remarks on career night

Harris rushed for a career-high 121 yards in the upset win.

Damien Harris celebrates during the Patriots' win over the Ravens.
Damien Harris celebrates during the Patriots' win over the Ravens. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 16, 2020 | 1:17 AM

Another week, another impressive performance from Damien Harris.

The Patriots running back led the charge Sunday night, rushing for a new career-high 121 yards on 22 carries in the team’s 23-17 win over the Ravens. It marks the third time that Harris has rushed for more than 100 yards in the six games he’s played in this season.

Harris shared his excitement on not just his performance, but also in the team’s upset win in primetime.

“Being out there in that atmosphere and being a part of this team in such a special moment, including the weather, like I said earlier, I can’t even express to you guys how excited I am and how happy I am and just how much love I have for this team,” Harris told reporters. “How much love I have for this game. Tonight was just a real special moment in my personal career. I’ll definitely remember that for a long time.”

Advertisement

Harris was the key piece in the Patriots’ running game Sunday night as they ran for 173 yards as a team.  He played a big role from the start. The Patriots’ first five plays of the game were all handoffs to Harris, with the team going no-huddle after each run. He picked up 21 rushing yards on those five plays.

Harris was prepared for the physical play Sunday night as his 22 carries were also a career-high.

“I talked earlier in the week about that physical mentality and go out there and running the score and trying to run through contact and try to maximize every time I touch the ball,” Harris said.  “All of that said, it’s just to help this team win. It’s not for my personal gain. It’s not for my own individual accomplishments. I honestly don’t care how many yards I run for, how many touchdowns, how many passes I catch, it doesn’t matter to me at all. Everything I do is for the benefit of this team and to help this team be successful.

“That mentality, I’ve always tried to play like that. I’ve always tried to be a physical guy and run downhill, try to run through tackles. The team that I’m a part of and that physical mindset that’s already kind of present in here and the standard, and you’ve got to live up to that if you want to have an opportunity to go out there and help this team. I know that and I understand that. Everything I do is for the benefit of our team.”

Related Links

Advertisement

Sunday’s game also featured some very wet conditions at Gillette as rain downpoured for much of the evening. Harris said that when he was in college at Alabama, it only rained once during his four years there. He didn’t like playing in the conditions he had to play in on Sunday.

“It’s just not my thing. I’ve never had a reason to want to play in the rain,” Harris said. “Some guys love that stuff, but I’ve always been one of those guys that preferred it to be 65 (degrees) and sunny.”

While Harris voiced his displeasure for the rain, neither he or any of his teammates fumbled or turned the ball over in the sloppy conditions. It marks the second straight week that the Patriots didn’t have a turnover, which is big because the Patriots had turnovers in every game prior to last week’s win over the Jets.

Harris remarked that with the weather and the strength of their opponent, they didn’t have much room for error.

“It definitely makes you more conscious of ball security and playing the game the right way: staying on your feet, protecting the ball, and all of those kinds of things. It definitely puts a stress on that,” Harris said. “But that’s our job as an offense, to go out there and protect the ball. Play good, sound, clean, fundamental football. We know there’s times where it’s going to be wet and it’s going to be windy. We can’t control those things but at the end of the day we can still go out there and control how we play.”

Advertisement

With the Patriots winning two straight and moving to 4-5, it’s reasonable to think that they could fight their way back into the playoff picture. However, Harris realized the hill the Patriots have to climb and is only taking it one week at a time, with all of his focus now moving onto next week’s matchup with the Texans.

“I will say to go out there and getting wins like this is definitely a good thing,” Harris said. “Like I said earlier, I hope we can keep stringing them together. As good as this win is, and as much as I enjoy it, and we all enjoy it, the season’s still not over. Just because we won this game doesn’t really mean anything. We’ve got to keep stringing them together. We’ve got to keep our foot on the gas, keep working and show up and get ready to work again this week.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes during a torrential rain in the second half Sunday.
PATRIOTS-RAVENS
Wind and rain wreaked havoc on the end of Patriots-Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised Patriots' win amid rain that got 'progressively worse' November 16, 2020 | 1:10 AM
Patriots Damiere Byrd (left) and Jakobi Myers (right) celerbate after Myers threw a first half touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-17 win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:00 AM
Chase Winovich celebrated the Patriots' win.
commentary
16 thoughts on the Patriots' telling win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Patriots players wore decals with the initials of fallen soldiers on their helmets in Sunday's game.
Patriots
Why Patriots players wore decals with initials on their helmets Sunday night November 15, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Jakobi Meyers threw a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead in the second quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Video: Jakobi Meyers throws TD pass to Rex Burkhead on trick play November 15, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pulls in the game-winning touchdown pass.
NFL
Cardinals stun Bills 32-30 as DeAndre Hopkins reels in Kyler Murray heave November 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gestures as he leaves the field Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21 November 15, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Many Celtics fans are clamoring for Danny Ainge to have a busy offseason.
CELTICS
A look at the key NBA offseason dates and how they pertain to the Celtics November 15, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.
Patriots
Patriots upset Ravens 23-17 in Foxborough downpour November 15, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Tom Brady works against the Carolina Panthers during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers November 15, 2020 | 4:48 PM
MASTERS
Dustin Johnson wins first Masters title with a record-breaking performance November 15, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
Looking back at the best moments in the Patriots-Ravens rivalry in the past decade November 15, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Alex Cora was reintroduced as the Red Sox manager on Tuesday.
RED SOX
During his suspension, Alex Cora reportedly thought it was unlikely he'd manage again November 14, 2020 | 10:24 PM
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has played with a separated shoulder the last two games.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's 45-31 home loss to No. 2 Notre Dame November 14, 2020 | 10:01 PM
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) caught three touchdown passes in win over Boston College.
BC FOOTBALL
No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past Boston College 45-31 November 14, 2020 | 7:59 PM
2020 MASTERS
Tiger's quest for sixth Masters title will have to wait November 14, 2020 | 7:31 PM
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson plays like No. 1 and seizes control at the Masters November 14, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Shilique Calhoun was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots place Shilique Calhoun on IR, activate Jermaine Eluemunor November 14, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Michele Tafoya has done a lot of postgame interviews with Patriots players over the years.
Media
Michele Tafoya calls her 300th game from the sideline on Sunday November 14, 2020 | 3:54 PM
Former Boston Celtics star Tommy Heinsohn listens as the Celtics are awarded the No. 5 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft Lottery.
Sports Q
Who is the person most synonymous with each major Boston sports team? November 14, 2020 | 3:27 PM
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman heads to the locker room with teammates.
NFL
Bills' Josh Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19 November 14, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Ryan Lochte
Swimmer Ryan Lochte miffed at his times in return to racing November 14, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Last season, the Ravens thrashed the Patriots, 37-20, ending New England's winning streak at eight.
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: Patriots-Ravens rivalry resumes, but it doesn’t look even this time November 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jim Christian has guided the Eagles to a 3-0 start.
BC Basketball
Boston College coach Jim Christian frontloads schedule with tough games November 13, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Tacko Fall said he loves playing for the Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Tacko Fall discussed his rookie year and his future in Boston November 13, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Dustin Johnson was tied for the lead through the first round of the Masters.
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring November 13, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng to be their next general manager, making her the first woman to be a general manager in the sport.
MLB
Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM, making her first female GM in MLB history November 13, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say when asked about the Patriots' lack of recent draft success November 13, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
Handing out awards for the Patriots at the season's halfway mark November 13, 2020 | 8:58 AM