Morning sports update: Bill Belichick had an unexpectedly detailed answer for a cooking question

"We had to make that at the table and try not to set the customers on fire. It was pretty good."
The New England Revolution are preparing for a home playoff game Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the Montreal Impact.
The team revealed Tuesday that it had detected a positive COVID-19 test from a first team player on Sunday, and that the player is self-isolating. However, because Saturday and Sunday were scheduled off days, no other members of the team were in direct contact.
As of Tuesday morning, the Revolution’s postseason matchup is still set to go ahead.
Bill Belichick recalled his days as an Annapolis waiter: During his Monday interview with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria,” Bill Belichick stuck mostly to football-related topics.
But as he did a week ago — explaining why he doesn’t like coffee — the Patriots’ coach closed on a different note.
Asked if he has a particular meal that he can make without looking up a recipe, Belichick initially credited his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday as the superior chef.
“Being in the COVID situation she did a lot of it this year and she did a great job,” said Belichick. “She really stepped up and put some great healthy and creative meals on the table.
“But, if I had to put something together, I would go probably back to my old waitering days and have a Caesar salad, grill a steak, and put together the Crepes Suzette,” added Belichick.
He quickly added a qualifier.
“You got to have the crepes, I wouldn’t make the crepes,” said Belichick, “but as long as you have the crepes, the strawberries and the orange and the flambé and all that. I learned to do that at Middleton’s restaurant that I worked at in Annapolis. We had to make that at the table and try not to set the customers on fire. It was pretty good.”
This is the second known Belichick meal, after his “BBPBJ” was revealed during the ’90s.
Trivia: In 1969, the Celtics — confronting the post-Bill Russell era — drafted a future Hall of Famer with the ninth overall pick. Name that player.
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: He helped the U.S. win basketball gold in the 1968 Olympics, and also served in the Marine Corps.
The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is out, and it includes Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, and Manny Ramirez:
The 2021 @officialbbwaa Hall of Fame voters will choose from a ballot of 25 players, including 11 newcomers. Results will be announced Jan. 26 live on @MLBNetwork. Check out bios of all 25 candidates here: https://t.co/YjXu5pycbt pic.twitter.com/1Ud9QeCCVj
— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 16, 2020
The 2021 NCAA Tournament might take place in a bubble:
On this day: In 2018, Ireland scored an historic 16-9 upset win over New Zealand in rugby, with the game’s only try produced out of a display of skill and power from Jacob Stockdale.
#OnThisDay two years ago @JacobStockdale did this 👀👇
👏👏👏#SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/AragI3VG3e
— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) November 17, 2020
Daily highlight: Gio Reyna scored his first career international goal for the United States in a 6-2 win over Panama in yesterday’s friendly. The Dortmund attacking midfielder recently celebrated his 18th birthday.
THERE. IT. IS.
Gio Reyna becomes the 3rd-youngest scorer in @USMNT history! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/VjpIQnxhFz
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 16, 2020
Trivia answer: Jo Jo White
