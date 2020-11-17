Morning sports update: Bill Belichick had an unexpectedly detailed answer for a cooking question

"We had to make that at the table and try not to set the customers on fire. It was pretty good."

Bill Belichick cook
Bill Belichick during the 2020 season –AP Photo/Bill Kostroun
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 17, 2020 | 10:52 AM

The New England Revolution are preparing for a home playoff game Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the Montreal Impact.

The team revealed Tuesday that it had detected a positive COVID-19 test from a first team player on Sunday, and that the player is self-isolating. However, because Saturday and Sunday were scheduled off days, no other members of the team were in direct contact.

As of Tuesday morning, the Revolution’s postseason matchup is still set to go ahead.

Bill Belichick recalled his days as an Annapolis waiter: During his Monday interview with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni, and Fauria,” Bill Belichick stuck mostly to football-related topics.

Advertisement

But as he did a week ago — explaining why he doesn’t like coffee — the Patriots’ coach closed on a different note.

Asked if he has a particular meal that he can make without looking up a recipe, Belichick initially credited his longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday as the superior chef.

“Being in the COVID situation she did a lot of it this year and she did a great job,” said Belichick. “She really stepped up and put some great healthy and creative meals on the table.

“But, if I had to put something together, I would go probably back to my old waitering days and have a Caesar salad, grill a steak, and put together the Crepes Suzette,” added Belichick.

He quickly added a qualifier.

“You got to have the crepes, I wouldn’t make the crepes,” said Belichick, “but as long as you have the crepes, the strawberries and the orange and the flambé and all that. I learned to do that at Middleton’s restaurant that I worked at in Annapolis. We had to make that at the table and try not to set the customers on fire. It was pretty good.”

This is the second known Belichick meal, after his “BBPBJ” was revealed during the ’90s.

Advertisement

Trivia: In 1969, the Celtics — confronting the post-Bill Russell era — drafted a future Hall of Famer with the ninth overall pick. Name that player.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He helped the U.S. win basketball gold in the 1968 Olympics, and also served in the Marine Corps.

More from Boston.com:

The 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is out, and it includes Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, and Manny Ramirez:

The 2021 NCAA Tournament might take place in a bubble:

On this day: In 2018, Ireland scored an historic 16-9 upset win over New Zealand in rugby, with the game’s only try produced out of a display of skill and power from Jacob Stockdale.

Daily highlight: Gio Reyna scored his first career international goal for the United States in a 6-2 win over Panama in yesterday’s friendly. The Dortmund attacking midfielder recently celebrated his 18th birthday.

Trivia answer: Jo Jo White

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jrue Holiday is reportedly joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Bucks reportedly getting Jrue Holiday to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo November 17, 2020 | 10:12 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Revolution announce positive COVID-19 test from 'first team player' November 17, 2020 | 9:30 AM
NBA
All-Star guard Chris Paul sent to Suns in blockbuster trade November 16, 2020 | 9:14 PM
The Patriots' defense in the huddle.
PATRIOTS
Whether you like it or not, the Patriots are now contenders November 16, 2020 | 6:18 PM
November 10, 2020, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks during a press conference for his rehiring at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)
RED SOX
This Red Sox team is not the one Alex Cora left behind November 16, 2020 | 5:43 PM
Drew Brees and the Saints were projected as one of the playoffs' most dangerous lower seeds.
NFL
AP source: Saints' Drew Brees has rib fractures, collapsed lung November 16, 2020 | 4:57 PM
The Patriots' defense in the huddle.
Patriots
Losing streak behind them, Patriots look to build on progress November 16, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Wait a minute how did NBC find footage of Jakobi Meyers throwing TD passes in high school so fast? November 16, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
MLB
Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds leading candidates on Hall of Fame ballot November 16, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Cam Newton WEEI interview
Patriots
Cam Newton described Patriots' huddle reaction to play call before Jakobi Meyers' touchdown pass November 16, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Patriots win Ravens
Patriots
ESPN analysts still doubt Patriots' playoff chances despite upset vs. Ravens November 16, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Cam Newton celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton helps Patriots beat Ravens in rain and wind November 16, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Cam Newton expresses his joy in Patriots' win over Ravens.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton called Bill Belichick a 'football whisperer' after the Patriots upset the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:59 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes during a torrential rain in the second half Sunday.
PATRIOTS-RAVENS
Wind and rain wreaked havoc on the end of Patriots-Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Damien Harris celebrates during the Patriots' win over the Ravens.
DAMIEN HARRIS
Damien Harris remarks on career night in Patriots' win over Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised Patriots' win amid rain that got 'progressively worse' November 16, 2020 | 1:10 AM
Patriots Damiere Byrd (left) and Jakobi Myers (right) celerbate after Myers threw a first half touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-17 win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:00 AM
Chase Winovich celebrated the Patriots' win.
commentary
16 thoughts on the Patriots' telling win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Patriots players wore decals with the initials of fallen soldiers on their helmets in Sunday's game.
Patriots
Why Patriots players wore decals with initials on their helmets Sunday night November 15, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Jakobi Meyers threw a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead in the second quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Video: Jakobi Meyers throws TD pass to Rex Burkhead on trick play November 15, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pulls in the game-winning touchdown pass.
NFL
Cardinals stun Bills 32-30 as DeAndre Hopkins reels in Kyler Murray heave November 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gestures as he leaves the field Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21 November 15, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Many Celtics fans are clamoring for Danny Ainge to have a busy offseason.
CELTICS
A look at the key NBA offseason dates and how they pertain to the Celtics November 15, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.
Patriots
Patriots upset Ravens 23-17 in Foxborough downpour November 15, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Tom Brady works against the Carolina Panthers during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers November 15, 2020 | 4:48 PM
MASTERS
Dustin Johnson wins first Masters title with a record-breaking performance November 15, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Boston Globe
Patriots
Looking back at the best moments in the Patriots-Ravens rivalry in the past decade November 15, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Alex Cora was reintroduced as the Red Sox manager on Tuesday.
RED SOX
During his suspension, Alex Cora reportedly thought it was unlikely he'd manage again November 14, 2020 | 10:24 PM
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has played with a separated shoulder the last two games.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's 45-31 home loss to No. 2 Notre Dame November 14, 2020 | 10:01 PM
Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek (11) caught three touchdown passes in win over Boston College.
BC FOOTBALL
No. 2 Notre Dame rolls past Boston College 45-31 November 14, 2020 | 7:59 PM