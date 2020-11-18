Morning sports update: Bill Belichick says Trump administration should ‘take action against’ Turkey and Azerbaijan in conflict

"I hope that we can put a stop to that."

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick during the Patriots' win over the Ravens. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 18, 2020 | 11:03 AM

The NBA draft takes place tonight, starting at 8 p.m. The Celtics hold three first round picks (14th, 26th, and 30th).

While NBA trade rumors are in full flight, at least one of the more intense Celtics-related reports — that the team had interest in acquiring James Harden — appears to not be true, as Boston Herald reporter Mark Murphy noted:

Elsewhere, the Revolution prepare for a playoff game against the Montreal Impact on Friday at 6:30 p.m. New England is likely to be short one player, as the team announced on Tuesday that it had registered a confirmed positive COVID-19 test.

Advertisement

And on Sunday the 4-5 Patriots will face the 2-7 Texans at 1 p.m.

Bill Belichick speaks out on an international conflict: While Bill Belichick generally likes to keep his focus on whoever the Patriots’ next opponent is, he occasionally speaks out on other issues during press conferences.

He did just that on Wednesday morning, when asked about the recent reference made to him by the acting U.S. Sect. of Defense Christopher Miller in a memo.

“It really means a lot. I’m flattered by the reference that he made,” said Belichick. He then spoke out on an issue that he’s addressed in the past: The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which had recently broken out into a six-week war.

“I’ll just say, while we’re on the subject, I read [Sect. Miller’s] point about combating traditional threats and I couldn’t help but think and hope that we’ve seen from other countries around the world and I hope that our country will take action against Turkey and [Azerbaijan] for their unprovoked and deadly attacks on Armenians.”

“When we’ve seen the humanitarian crises and things like that, like ethnic [cleansing] go unpunished, they just continue to happen. I hope that we can put a stop to that.”

Advertisement

Belichick addressed this in a video originally posted online by Patriots director of football/head coach administration Berj Najarian earlier in November. He also wore a pin of the Armenian flag during the Patriots’ White House visit in 2015.

Trivia: The Celtics acquired the eventual No. 1 pick in the 1980 NBA draft by trading what player to the Pistons in 1979 as part of a compensation deal for signing M.L. Carr?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: A future Hall of Famer, he would later win two titles with the Lakers in the 1980s.

More from Boston.com:

Peter King and Mike Florio on the Patriots’ current playoff path:

Mexico beat Japan in a friendly 2-0 on Tuesday, but it was difficult to tell:

On this day: In 1997, the Red Sox landed newly minted National League Cy Young Award winner Pedro Martinez in a surprisingly easy trade with the Montreal Expos.

Martinez, 26, was only entering his prime as a pitcher, and — a year after Roger Clemens left Boston for division rivals Toronto and immediately won the AL Cy Young — gave Red Sox fans a renewed sense of hope.

The deal appeared lopsided even in real time. Boston sent then-prospect Carl Pavano and a player-to-be-named-later (which ended up being Tony Armas Jr.) to Montreal. Perplexed as to how a pitcher of such quality could be acquired for such a low price, Boston Globe columnist Bob Ryan wondered who the player-to-be-named-later would have to be to equal out the disparity in the trade’s quality.

Advertisement

“In order to balance off this deal, it would have to be Sandy Koufax.”

Martinez did indeed prove to be worth far more than the modest asking price. In seven seasons with the Red Sox, he went an astounding 117-37 with a 2.52 ERA, averaging 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, and recording some of the greatest seasons by a starting pitcher in baseball history despite playing during the height of the steroid era.

Pedro Martinez trade Boston Globe

Daily highlight: Spanish forward Ferran Torres completed a hat-trick against Germany in style. The final scoreline was a shocking 6-0.

Trivia answer: Bob McAdoo

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Theo Epstein
MLB
Theo Epstein broke curses in Boston and Chicago. As he leaves the Cubs, anything is possible. November 18, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Jim Davis
Media
8 takeaways from the annual survey of New England sports fans November 18, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Romeo Crennel and Bill Belichick go way back.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick and Romeo Crennel reminisced about their racquetball battles November 17, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Gordon Hayward.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward's player option deadline is reportedly getting pushed to Thursday November 17, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Patriots running back Laurence Maroney drags Titans cornerback Jason McCourty through the snow and into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown run of 40 plus yards.
sports Q
What's your favorite bad-weather Patriots game (excluding the Snow Bowl)? November 17, 2020 | 3:44 PM
Patriots
The Patriots rose four spots in this week's AP power ranking of NFL teams November 17, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Kathy Willens
Celtics
2020 NBA draft: Where the Celtics pick, top prospects, and how to watch November 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures before a game.
ANTONIO BROWN
Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed a surveillance camera, threw his bike at a security-guard shack November 17, 2020 | 2:08 PM
BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 10: Alex Cora walks on to the field during a press conference introducing him as the manager of the Boston Red Sox on November 10, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Alex Cora
Alex Cora
‘It's a no-brainer. Don't overthink it.’ November 17, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Referee Jerome Boger makes a call.
NFL
NFL assembles all-Black officiating crew for first time November 17, 2020 | 1:51 PM
Theo Epstein is stepping down after nine seasons as the Chicago Cubs' president of baseball operations.
THEO EPSTEIN
Ex-Red Sox GM Theo Epstein steps down as Cubs president November 17, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Jack Easterby spent time with Josh Gordon when they were both with the Patriots.
NFL
Bill Belichick praised Jack Easterby but said he's 'not a personnel person' November 17, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Bill Belichick cook
Patriots
Bill Belichick had an unexpectedly detailed answer for a cooking question November 17, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Jrue Holiday is reportedly joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Bucks reportedly getting Jrue Holiday to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo November 17, 2020 | 10:12 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Revolution announce positive COVID-19 test from 'first team player' November 17, 2020 | 9:30 AM
NBA
All-Star guard Chris Paul sent to Suns in blockbuster trade November 16, 2020 | 9:14 PM
The Patriots' defense in the huddle.
PATRIOTS
Whether you like it or not, the Patriots are now contenders November 16, 2020 | 6:18 PM
November 10, 2020, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks during a press conference for his rehiring at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)
RED SOX
This Red Sox team is not the one Alex Cora left behind November 16, 2020 | 5:43 PM
Drew Brees and the Saints were projected as one of the playoffs' most dangerous lower seeds.
NFL
AP source: Saints' Drew Brees has rib fractures, collapsed lung November 16, 2020 | 4:57 PM
The Patriots' defense in the huddle.
Patriots
Losing streak behind them, Patriots look to build on progress November 16, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Wait a minute how did NBC find footage of Jakobi Meyers throwing TD passes in high school so fast? November 16, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
MLB
Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds leading candidates on Hall of Fame ballot November 16, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Cam Newton WEEI interview
Patriots
Cam Newton described Patriots' huddle reaction to play call before Jakobi Meyers' touchdown pass November 16, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Patriots win Ravens
Patriots
ESPN analysts still doubt Patriots' playoff chances despite upset vs. Ravens November 16, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Cam Newton celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton helps Patriots beat Ravens in rain and wind November 16, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Cam Newton expresses his joy in Patriots' win over Ravens.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton called Bill Belichick a 'football whisperer' after the Patriots upset the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:59 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes during a torrential rain in the second half Sunday.
PATRIOTS-RAVENS
Wind and rain wreaked havoc on the end of Patriots-Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Damien Harris celebrates during the Patriots' win over the Ravens.
DAMIEN HARRIS
Damien Harris remarks on career night in Patriots' win over Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised Patriots' win amid rain that got 'progressively worse' November 16, 2020 | 1:10 AM
Patriots Damiere Byrd (left) and Jakobi Myers (right) celerbate after Myers threw a first half touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-17 win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:00 AM