Patriots’ Week 11 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, Damien Harris among 13 players limited at Wednesday’s practice

A few days after upsetting the Ravens, the Patriots took the practice field Wednesday to prepare for the Texans.

The Patriots are a bit banged up, with 13 players being limited at Wednesday’s practice. The good news though is that none of the players on the 53-man roster was held out of practice, and offensive tackle Justin Herron returned to practice. Herron was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 1 due to an ankle injury and will have to be activated in the next 21 days or else his season is over.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who both missed Sunday’s game, were limited at Wednesday’s practice. Gilmore has missed the Patriots’ last three games due to a knee injury while Bentley has missed the last two due to a groin injury that forced him to leave in the Patriots’ loss to the Bills.

Running back Damien Harris (ankle, chest), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle) were the players that were limited on offense.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), linebacker Terez Hall (shoulder), defensive end John Simon (elbow), and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand) were the other defensive players limited on Wednesday.

Kicker Nick Folk was also limited at Wednesday’s practice due to a back injury, which he has been dealing with since before the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Jets.

For the Texans, wide receiver Kenny Stills (back) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness) were two of five players that were out of practice Wednesday.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

LB Terez Hall (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)