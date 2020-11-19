Patriots’ Week 11 injury report: Matthew Slater added with knee injury

Slater was one of 14 players limited at Thursday's practice.

Matthew Slater
Matthew Slater was limited at Thursday's practice. –AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 19, 2020 | 5:30 PM

The Patriots’ injury report mostly remained the same from Wednesday to Thursday.

Wide receiver/special teams captain Matthew Slater was added to the injury report. He was limited in practice Thursday with a knee injury.

Outside of Slater, the same 13 players that were limited at Wednesday’s practice were limited again on Thursday.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who both missed Sunday’s game, are among those who have been limited in practice so far this week. Gilmore has missed the Patriots’ last three games due to a knee injury while Bentley has missed the last two due to a groin injury that forced him to leave in the Patriots’ loss to the Bills.

Running back Damien Harris (ankle, chest), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle) were the players on offense that have been limited in practice.

Defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), linebacker Terez Hall (shoulder), defensive end John Simon (elbow), and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand) were the other defensive players that have been limited in practice.

Kicker Nick Folk has also been limited in practice due to a back injury, which he has been dealing with since before the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Jets.

For the Texans, offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness) was one of three players that were out of practice Thursday.

Here is this week’s full injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
K Nick Folk (back)
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)
LB Terez Hall (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE John Simon (elbow)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Texans

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
P Bryan Anger (right quad)
S Michael Thomas (shoulder)
T Laremy Tunsil (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
RB Duke Johnson (illness)
G Senio Kelemete (concussion)
OLB Jacob Martin (not injury related)
DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring)
WR Kenny Stills (back)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

TOPICS: Patriots Football

