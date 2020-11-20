Here’s what experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Texans game

Deshaun Watson and the Texans dominated the Patriots defense in last season's matchup.
Deshaun Watson and the Texans dominated the Patriots defense in last season's matchup. –AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Columnist
November 20, 2020 | 8:37 AM

Let’s put it this way: Houston Texans head coach Romeo Crennel would have to keep working until he was 76 years old and put together two perfect seasons in order to break even on his coaching record.

Crennel (30-58) was, of course, thrust into the Houston job only because former head coach Bill O’Brien was an abject disaster leading a team with all the right pieces, except in the cases of coaching and personnel decisions. The best thing that could be said about O’Brien is that at least the man has a winning record. He’s 52-48. Get excited.

Advertisement

Why is the Bill Belichick coaching tree so awful? And why do teams keep knocking on the door in order to capture some of the magic that has spread through Foxborough over the past 20 years? Haven’t they finally learned?

Matt Patricia still has a job (for now) with the Lions, despite a 13-27-1 career coaching record.  Joe Judge, against all odds, could take the Giants to the playoffs, if only because the NFC East is so god-awful. Remember Eric Mangini (33-47)?

Yet, by the time this NFL season ends, we’re going to hear more about teams chasing after New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, a career 11-17 over his one stint with the Denver Broncos. Brian Flores is 6-14 with the Miami Dolphins, but it’s a promising 6-14.

As a Patriots fan, why should you care? As long as you’ve got the real deal, right?

Except, when Belichick finally hangs it up, the job is going to go to someone (McDaniels?) on his staff, or one of his kids. We’ve got a pretty good idea already how well Belichick seems to groom coaches for success.

Not well, apparently.

This week’s predictions

Benjamin Hoffman, New York Times: Patriots (-2). “This is one of the hardest games of the week to peg. The Patriots (4-5) are coming off a shockingly convincing win over Baltimore that has upended the general view that the team is a disaster. Was that a one-off? Is that game, combined with a fairly close win over the Jets the week before, enough to say New England is hot? Even a blowout win in this game wouldn’t truly answer that question as the Texans (2-7) have beat only lowly Jacksonville. Deshaun Watson is so good that it’s impossible to rule out a dominant performance in which he drags his teammates kicking and screaming to victory. But that is slightly less likely than Cam Newton and the Patriots grinding out a fairly close win on the road.”

Advertisement

Joe Giglio, NJ.com: Texans (+2). “Deshaun Watson makes a couple plays that Cam Newton simply can’t. In a close game, that’s the difference.”

Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Texans 26, Patriots 23. “I am resolute (a.k.a. stubborn) that Deshaun Watson and Houston are better than their record. Apparently I’m not alone because Patriots, showing life off a big upset of Baltimore, and on an 8-1 run in this series, should be a bigger favorite — and were, at 2 1/2, before money on Texans bet it down to 1. Call this one a gut/hunch pick. Upset!” 

Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Patriots 22, Texans 19. “The Patriots certainly don’t have the look of a playoff contender, but it might be wise not to go to sleep on them. Their victory against the Ravens was either the result of brilliant schemes or another indication of Lamar Jackson being a one-dimensional player.”

MMQB staff: Five out of six pick the Pats.

ESPN staff: Seven out of 10 go with the Patriots.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots 24, Texans 20. “The Texans are basically done, while the Patriots have won two straight to get back on track and in playoff contention. The Patriots have dominated the Texans in this series and I think they will continue that here. New England will again control the ball on the ground to win a tough, physical game.”

CBS Sports staff: Seven out of eight pick the Pats (-2).

Jimmy Kempski, Philly Voice: Patriots (-2). “Each year there are always a few teams that made the playoffs the year before that don’t return the next season. This year in the AFC, the Patri*ts’ cheating-fueled playoff run is in danger, and the Texans’ reign atop the trash AFC South is over. Neither team will be missed.”

Advertisement

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: Texans (+2.5). “I wonder if this line is an overreaction to one Patriots win, which happened in a crazy rainstorm. They looked great against the Ravens. The week before that, they were a 2-5 team that needed a big fourth-quarter comeback to beat the awful Jets. I want to see the Patriots do it again.”

Michael Hurley CBS Boston: Patriots (-2.5). “Disrespectful line. The Texans stink. Show some respect.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Patriots 27, Texans 24. “The Texans are terrible against the run. The Patriots will remain a run-heavy offense with Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, Cam Newton and whoever else. Deshaun Watson can give a strong response after his weather-related clunker in Cleveland, thanks to Will Fuller and former Patriot Brandin Cooks. But look for Bill Belichick to get the better of his former defensive coordinator, Romeo Crennel.”

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Patriots 23, Texans 19. “Don’t look now, but the Patriots have won back-to-back games and could make a second-half AFC playoff push. Cam Newton hasn’t thrown an interception in three games, and if that trend continues New England will stay in the hunt.”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 23, Texans 14. “New England may not make it to the playoffs, but the road won’t end against an overmatched Houston team.”

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 27, Texans 17. “Don’t count the Patriots out of the playoff race just yet. They shouldn’t have too much trouble against a bad Texans team.”

Five Thirty Eight: Patriots, 59 percent (-2.5).

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Patriots 31, Texans 27. “The Texans rank dead last in run defense and turnovers forced, which is a bad recipe against a diverse, peaking New England rushing attack led by Damien Harris. The Patriots didn’t turn the ball over and didn’t need to throw much during their two-game winning streak. They should be able to replicate that in this reunion with old pal Romeo Crennel.”

NFL Pickwatch: Seventy-nine percent pick the Patriots.

It says here: Patriots 31, Texans 17. Maybe the Cardinals will slow the momentum next week. But the Texans Please.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton said he was 'stagnant' after returning from COVID-19 November 19, 2020 | 10:52 PM
Klay Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg on Wednesday.
NBA
Klay Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season November 19, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
CELTICS
Celtics trade center Vincent Poirier to Thunder November 19, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Mark J. Terrill
GORDON HAYWARD
Several teams reportedly interested in Gordon Hayward, return to Boston still possible November 19, 2020 | 7:31 PM
It's unclear where Gordon Hayward will play next year.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward reportedly declines player option, becomes free agent November 19, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters both shined with the Maine Red Claws and got an opportunity with the Celtics last season.
CELTICS
Celtics extend qualifying offers to Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters November 19, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Cam Newton runs the football against the Baltimore Ravens.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
Cam Newton and hard-running Patriots to test Houston's defense November 19, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Matthew Slater limited at Thursday's practice with knee injury November 19, 2020 | 5:30 PM
James Harden probably won't be joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics were reportedly advised not to trade for James Harden November 19, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
CELTICS
Enes Kanter, Semi Ojeleye options reportedly accepted, Brad Wanamaker's option declined November 19, 2020 | 4:41 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez is hoping to pitch 200 innings this season.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez detailed his battle with myocarditis and his expectations going forward November 19, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a game.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
4 things to know about the Houston Texans before they host the Patriots November 19, 2020 | 2:18 PM
The Celtics selected Oregon's Payton Pritchard 26th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA DRAFT
4 things to know about new Celtics guard Payton Pritchard November 19, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Aaron Nesmith
Celtics
What experts thought of the Celtics' decision to draft Aaron Nesmith November 19, 2020 | 10:19 AM
CELTICS
Brad Stevens refuses to speculate on Gordon Hayward's future November 19, 2020 | 12:18 AM
Aaron Nesmith was drafted by the Celtics with the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA DRAFT
Celtics select Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard, and Yam Madar in the 2020 NBA Draft November 18, 2020 | 11:47 PM
Mark Humphrey
AARON NESMITH
4 things to know about Celtics draft pick Aaron Nesmith November 18, 2020 | 11:08 PM
NBA
Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick in NBA draft November 18, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Klay Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg on Wednesday.
NBA
Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffers right leg injury November 18, 2020 | 8:09 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media event before Super Bowl LIV.
NFL
All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday November 18, 2020 | 6:41 PM
76ers' Al Horford will face his former team, the Celtics, in the season opener on Wednesday.
NBA
76ers reportedly send Al Horford, future 1st-rounder to Thunder for Danny Green November 18, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Matt Slocum
MLB
Mets' Robinson Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test November 18, 2020 | 6:14 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Trump administration should 'take action against' Turkey and Azerbaijan in conflict November 18, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Theo Epstein
MLB
Theo Epstein broke curses in Boston and Chicago. As he leaves the Cubs, anything is possible. November 18, 2020 | 8:04 AM
Jim Davis
Media
8 takeaways from the annual survey of New England sports fans November 18, 2020 | 7:31 AM
Romeo Crennel and Bill Belichick go way back.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick and Romeo Crennel reminisced about their racquetball battles November 17, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Gordon Hayward.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward's player option deadline is reportedly getting pushed to Thursday November 17, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Patriots running back Laurence Maroney drags Titans cornerback Jason McCourty through the snow and into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown run of 40 plus yards.
sports Q
What's your favorite bad-weather Patriots game (excluding the Snow Bowl)? November 17, 2020 | 3:44 PM
Patriots
The Patriots rose four spots in this week's AP power ranking of NFL teams November 17, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Kathy Willens
Celtics
2020 NBA draft: Where the Celtics pick, top prospects, and how to watch November 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM