Bill Belichick says Patriots will ‘turn the page’ after loss to Texans

"Offensively, we moved the ball but just couldn't come up with enough points."

Bill Belichick Patriots loss
Bill Belichick during the Patriots' loss to the Texans. –AP Photo/David J. Phillip
By
Boston.com Staff
November 22, 2020

Following a 27-20 loss to the Texans (3-7) on Sunday, Bill Belichick remained upbeat despite the Patriots’ (4-6) increasingly bleak playoff odds.

“We just didn’t do enough and didn’t do enough at the critical times that we needed to,” said Belichick. “Disappointing but we’ll turn the page and just move on. Still have a lot of confidence and belief in the team. If we just do things a little bit better then I think the results would be different and better. But we just couldn’t do it today.”

New England compiled 435 yards of total offense, the team’s second highest of the 2020 season, but weren’t able to move into the red zone consistently. Penalties also hampered quarterback Cam Newton and the Patriots’ offense, who managed 365 yards passing (also second most for the season).

“It was a disappointing outcome for us today,” Belichick explained. “We had some opportunities throughout the course of the game and just couldn’t do enough with them in all areas. Offensively, we moved the ball but just couldn’t come up with enough points.”

Belichick tipped his cap to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston offense.

“Watson had a good day like we’ve seen him have before,” noted Belichick. “They have a lot of good skill players, tight ends and receivers.”

Now back to two games below .500, the Patriots’ path to a playoff run — and keeping alive an 11-year streak of postseason appearances — appears slim.

One additional issue facing the Patriots was an injury to running back Rex Burkhead, who left the game on a cart in the third quarter.

“I talked to him,” Belichick said about the postgame situation with Burkhead. “We’ll wait and get medical confirmation but obviously he has a knee injury.”

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

