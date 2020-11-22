‘We just got to keep competing’: Cam Newton shows disappointment in another close loss for Patriots

The Patriots had a chance to tie the game in the final minutes of Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Cam Newton lays on the grass after the Patriots turned the ball over on downs late in Sunday's loss.
Cam Newton lays on the grass after the Patriots turned the ball over on downs late in Sunday's loss. –AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 22, 2020

Related Links

Cam Newton put up another solid performance on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to get the Patriots a third straight win as they lost to the Houston Texans 27-20.

Newton and the Patriots had a chance to even the game up to send it to overtime in the final moments of the fourth quarter. New England had a 51-yard drive to move to Houston’s 24-yard line. However, with 1:18 left, the Texans blitzed Newton on fourth-and-4, forcing him to throw an incomplete pass as he was getting tackled.

The Patriots did get the ball back, but it was with nine seconds remaining at their own 29-yard line. After a nine-yard completion on the first play, Newton threw a 50-yard Hail Mary that was caught by tight end Ryan Izzo, but he was 12 yards short of the end zone.

Advertisement

Sunday’s loss marks the fourth time the Patriots had a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the closing moments of the fourth quarter. While the Patriots fell short again in the clutch moment, Newton is trying to keep the rest of his team encouraged.

“We just got to keep competing,” Newton told reporters after the game. “We’ve had a lot games that ended just like the way (it ended) today. We’ve just been on the short end of the stick. At the same time, it didn’t just come down to that play. We had other opportunities in the first, second, and third quarters leading up to that particular moment. We’ve just got to be better throughout the whole game offensively, defensively, and special teams and we will.”

The loss comes to the hands of a Texans team that was 2-7 entering Sunday’s game, with both wins against the Jaguars, who are 1-9 after their loss on Sunday. Newton didn’t view the Texans that way though.

“That team is not an indication of what their record says. We knew that,” Newton said. “They have a lot of talent on that team, especially defensively. Through it all, we’ve just got to take this opportunity and learn from it and just be ready to go next week.”

Advertisement

A somewhat shocking development of Sunday’s game was the Patriots’ lack of success on the ground. New England entered the game with the second-best rushing attack in the league, averaging 161.1 rushing yards per game. On the flip side, Houston had the league’s worst run defense, allowing 167.4 rushing yards per game.

So, it was a bit of a surprise that the Patriots were only able to muster 86 rushing yards on 24 carries (3.8 yards per carry). Newton stepped up in the passing department, throwing for 365 yards, his second-most in a game this season.

Newton expressed some disappointment in the team not being able to “sustain drives.”

“With the defense like we played today, with such a strong front-seven, we’ve just got to sustain drives and keep them out there,” Newton said. “They typically don’t give up big plays, we knew that coming to this game. We’ve got to find ways to string together plays, run the football, keep them off balance with the passing (game).

“We were able to do that some, and sometimes we just got too one dimensional. But yet, through it all, we had our opportunities. Coach believed in us, and he leaned more so in the passing game today. We’ve just got to find ways to win.”

One of the beneficiaries of the heavy pass-attack was wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who hauled a career-high 132 yards on six catches. He also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Newton in the third quarter. Newton, who was teammates with Byrd for four seasons in Carolina, wasn’t surprised by Byrd’s performance on Sunday.

Advertisement

“Damiere is doing exactly what he’s been doing all year, pretty much in practice,” Newton said. “For it to show up in the game, Coach (Belichick) always talks about practice, preparation, and execution always turns into in-game reality. So, Damiere’s been doing a great job on those routes. For him to keep coming downhill and for it to show up on gameday, it just shows what he’s capable of doing today.”

While the Patriots did see success in the passing game, they still had some bad moments in that area. J.J. Watt batted down four passes in the game, causing trouble for Newton when he was in the pocket for much of the afternoon. Newton had high praise for the accomplished defensive end.

“He’s an all-pro, perennial all-pro. He’s a Defensive Player of the Year, one of the best players in this generation,” Newton said. “So for us, it is what it is. They get paid too. So for us to go against that, I’m not saying we fold up the tent, but at the same time, they’re going to make plays just like we’re going to make plays and we just can’t get bent out of shape when that happens. We just got to move on and still be able to move the ball like we did show sometimes today, but it’s not enough.”

Even though Newton had a good game, he still couldn’t help but harp on the offense’s failures at the end.

“For us, we’ve just got to play better offensively – myself included,” Newton said. “(We’ve) got to accept challenges when they come. Our defense did give us an opportunity at the end, holding them to a field goal. We’ve just got to keep, keep, keep thriving to be the best team we could possibly be.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson flexes as he celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Patriots.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt lead Houston to 27-20 win over New England November 22, 2020 | 6:56 PM
Rex Burkhead is carted off in the third quarter Sunday.
REX BURKHEAD
Rex Burkhead's teammates showed their support following his injury November 22, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Houston MA 11/22/20 23patriots New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he was unable to convert on third down against the Houston Texans during fourth quarter NFL action at NRG Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
10 thoughts on the Texans' 27-20 win over the Patriots November 22, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Bill Belichick Patriots loss
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 'disappointing' loss to Texans November 22, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Cam Newton is sacked by Houston Texans Justin Reid during fourth quarter NFL action at NRG Stadium.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 27-20 loss to the Texans November 22, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Jayson Tatum celebrates after the Celtics knock off the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum reportedly signs five-year, $195 million extension with Celtics November 22, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Jeff Teague is reportedly joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
What experts are saying about the Celtics' flurry of reported moves November 22, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Rex Burkhead left Sunday's game with a knee injury.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly fear Rex Burkhead tore his ACL November 22, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Tristan Thompson dribbles past Derrick Favors.
CELTICS
Kim Kardashian West congratulated Tristan Thompson November 22, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images
Media
Pablo Torre, Harvard grad, on hosting the ‘best-kept secret at ESPN’ November 22, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Cam Newton and the Patriots fell to the Texans on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots' comeback effort falls short, lose to Texans 27-20 November 22, 2020 | 11:22 AM
Jeff Teague will reportedly sign with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly sign point guard Jeff Teague to one-year deal November 21, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Tristan Thompson is reportedly joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly agree to 2-year, $19 million deal with Tristan Thompson November 21, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Brad Wanamaker has reportedly found a new home.
NBA
Brad Wanamaker reportedly signs with Warriors, Semi Ojeleye sticks with Celtics November 21, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Sony Michel reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Patriots
Patriots activate Sony Michel off injured reserve November 21, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Gordon Hayward is heading to the Hornets.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward thanked Celtics fans and the organization November 21, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
Gordon Hayward is leaving Boston. Here's what's next for the Celtics. November 21, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Gary McCullough
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
The Patriots should be able to keep it rolling against the Texans November 21, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Pat Connaughton is reportedly staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Arlington's Pat Connaughton agrees to 3-year, $16 million deal with Bucks November 21, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference.
GORDON HAYWARD
Michael Jordan reportedly called Gordon Hayward late Friday night to make his pitch November 21, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Gordon Hayward reportedly signs four-year deal with Hornets November 21, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Gustavo Bou Revolution playoff winner
New England Revolution
3 takeaways from the Revolution's dramatic postseason win over the Montreal Impact November 21, 2020 | 6:37 AM
Jessica Rinaldi
Celtics
Chad Finn: Gordon Hayward's Celtics career may end as one big what-might-have-been November 20, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Enes Kanter was traded from the Celtics to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Enes Kanter
Celtics reportedly trading Enes Kanter to Blazers in three-team deal November 20, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Courtesy/Boston Celtics
Celtics
Celtics unveil 'City Edition' jerseys that resemble championship banners November 20, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Raptors will play in Tampa Bay to start next season.
NBA
Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa November 20, 2020 | 2:04 PM
Cam Newton celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens.
Patriots
Patriots hope to ride recent resurgence into playoff contention November 20, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Jakobi Meyers.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers described why Cam Newton is a strong leader November 20, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Teal Bunbury Revolution
New England Revolution
Revolution hoping to finally find team's identity — and a first playoff win since 2014 — against Montreal November 20, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Mark J. Terrill
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward reportedly has told the Celtics he wants to join the Pacers November 20, 2020 | 12:05 PM