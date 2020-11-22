Rex Burkhead leaves Patriots’ game against Texans with knee injury

Burkhead was carted to the locker room moments after the injury.

Rex Burkhead left Sunday's game with a knee injury.
Rex Burkhead left Sunday's game with a knee injury. –AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 22, 2020 | 3:11 PM

Rex Burkhead’s day is over.

The Patriots’ running back left Sunday’s game against the Texans at the beginning of the third quarter with a knee injury. The injury occurred when Burkhead received a halfback toss on third-and-1. Texans defensive backs Justin Reid and Bradley Roby tackled Burkhead a yard behind the line of scrimmage, resulting in Burkhead’s knee getting hurt.

Burkhead was taken to the blue injury tent on the Patriots’ sideline for evaluation before being carted to the locker room. When CBS came back from commercial break following the injury, they declined to show another replay.

Advertisement

Burkhead had four carries for seven yards and two catches for five yards in Sunday’s game. Damien Harris and James White are the only Patriots’ running backs still in the game.

For the season, Burkhead had 267 rushing yards, 187 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns entering Sunday’s game.

This story will be updated.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Tristan Thompson dribbles past Derrick Favors.
CELTICS
Kim Kardashian West congratulated Tristan Thompson November 22, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images
Media
Pablo Torre, Harvard grad, on hosting the ‘best-kept secret at ESPN’ November 22, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Deshaun Watson has the Texans' offense rolling against the Patriots.
Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-Texans game updates November 22, 2020 | 11:22 AM
Jeff Teague will reportedly sign with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly sign point guard Jeff Teague to one-year deal November 21, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Tristan Thompson is reportedly joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly agree to 2-year, $19 million deal with Tristan Thompson November 21, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Brad Wanamaker has reportedly found a new home.
NBA
Brad Wanamaker reportedly signs with Warriors, Semi Ojeleye sticks with Celtics November 21, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Sony Michel reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Patriots
Patriots activate Sony Michel off injured reserve November 21, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Gordon Hayward is heading to the Hornets.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward thanked Celtics fans and the organization November 21, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
Gordon Hayward is leaving Boston. Here's what's next for the Celtics. November 21, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Gary McCullough
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
The Patriots should be able to keep it rolling against the Texans November 21, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Pat Connaughton is reportedly staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Arlington's Pat Connaughton agrees to 3-year, $16 million deal with Bucks November 21, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference.
GORDON HAYWARD
Michael Jordan reportedly called Gordon Hayward late Friday night to make his pitch November 21, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Gordon Hayward reportedly signs four-year deal with Hornets November 21, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Gustavo Bou Revolution playoff winner
New England Revolution
3 takeaways from the Revolution's dramatic postseason win over the Montreal Impact November 21, 2020 | 6:37 AM
Jessica Rinaldi
Celtics
Chad Finn: Gordon Hayward's Celtics career may end as one big what-might-have-been November 20, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Enes Kanter was traded from the Celtics to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Enes Kanter
Celtics reportedly trading Enes Kanter to Blazers in three-team deal November 20, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Courtesy/Boston Celtics
Celtics
Celtics unveil 'City Edition' jerseys that resemble championship banners November 20, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Raptors will play in Tampa Bay to start next season.
NBA
Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa November 20, 2020 | 2:04 PM
Cam Newton celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens.
Patriots
Patriots hope to ride recent resurgence into playoff contention November 20, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Jakobi Meyers.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers described why Cam Newton is a strong leader November 20, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Teal Bunbury Revolution
New England Revolution
Revolution hoping to finally find team's identity — and a first playoff win since 2014 — against Montreal November 20, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Mark J. Terrill
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward reportedly has told the Celtics he wants to join the Pacers November 20, 2020 | 12:05 PM
Aaron Nesmith was compared to some of the NBA's greatest shooters by his college coach.
Celtics
Here are the NBA players Aaron Nesmith was compared to by his college coach November 20, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Bill Simmons
At The Ringer, staff writers say they are second-string November 20, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Deshaun Watson and the Texans dominated the Patriots defense in last season's matchup.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Texans game November 20, 2020 | 8:37 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton said he was 'stagnant' after returning from COVID-19 November 19, 2020 | 10:52 PM
Klay Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg on Wednesday.
NBA
Klay Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season November 19, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
CELTICS
Celtics trade center Vincent Poirier to Thunder November 19, 2020 | 7:53 PM
It's unclear where Gordon Hayward will play next year.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward reportedly declines player option, becomes free agent November 19, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters both shined with the Maine Red Claws and got an opportunity with the Celtics last season.
CELTICS
Celtics extend qualifying offers to Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters November 19, 2020 | 6:07 PM