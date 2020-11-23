Rex Burkhead did not travel with the Patriots after suffering knee injury in loss to Texans

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead did not return to New England with his teammates after suffering a serious knee injury in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans.

Coach Bill Belichick confirmed Monday that Burkhead remained in Houston and that he’ll be evaluated when he does return to Boston, according to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He’ll be coming back soon,” Belichick said. “We’ll do tests and evaluate him when he gets back.”

Bill Belichick says RB Rex Burkhead (knee injury) did not travel back to New England with the team after the game. “He’ll be coming back soon, and we’ll do tests and evaluate him when he gets back.” pic.twitter.com/Cw6V3UBx1A — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 23, 2020

The team fears Burkhead suffered a torn ACL, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

The Patriots fear Rex Burkhead tore his ACL today against the Texans, according to a source. He'll get an MRI to confirm. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 22, 2020

After the game, Burkhead’s teammates described the injury as “extremely devastating” and “tough to see.”

Quarterback Cam Newton expressed his belief that the versatile running back will eventually return. “He’s a warrior,” Newton said. “I know he’ll be back stronger. His influence will be missed.”

Burkhead’s six touchdowns on the season were the second-most on the team, trailing only Newton’s nine.