Rex Burkhead did not travel with the Patriots after suffering knee injury in loss to Texans

"He’ll be coming back soon,” coach Bill Belichick said. “We’ll do tests and evaluate him when he gets back.”

Rex Burkhead was carted off in the third quarter Sunday.
Rex Burkhead was carted off in the third quarter Sunday. –Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Producer
November 23, 2020

Related Links

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead did not return to New England with his teammates after suffering a serious knee injury in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans.

Coach Bill Belichick confirmed Monday that Burkhead remained in Houston and that he’ll be evaluated when he does return to Boston, according to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He’ll be coming back soon,” Belichick said. “We’ll do tests and evaluate him when he gets back.”

The team fears Burkhead suffered a torn ACL, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

After the game, Burkhead’s teammates described the injury as “extremely devastating” and “tough to see.”

Advertisement

Quarterback Cam Newton expressed his belief that the versatile running back will eventually return. “He’s a warrior,” Newton said. “I know he’ll be back stronger. His influence will be missed.”

Burkhead’s six touchdowns on the season were the second-most on the team, trailing only Newton’s nine.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jim Davis
CELTICS
Fan favorite Tacko Fall will return to the Celtics on a two-way contract November 23, 2020 | 8:51 PM
NFL officials, from left, umpire Barry Anderson, side judge Anthony Jeffries, down judge Julian Mapp, referee Jerome Boger, back judge Greg Steed, field judge Dale Shaw (104), line judge Carl Johnson (101).
NFL
NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for Monday Night Football November 23, 2020 | 8:16 PM
Boston College's Wynston Tabbs is poised for a big season.
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 storylines to follow as BC basketball opens the season November 23, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels talks to Cam Newton.
Patriots
The worst Patriots nightmare fuel is Josh McDaniels taking over someday November 23, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Texans
New England Patriots
Cam Newton on why he still thinks the Patriots can make the playoffs 'contrary to popular belief' November 23, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Mike Vrabel Harbaugh
NFL
Mike Vrabel was asked about John Harbaugh's postgame reaction after Titans-Ravens November 23, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd catches a pass for a touchdown Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Damiere Byrd described what worked in his career day against the Texans November 22, 2020 | 9:08 PM
Joe Burrow left Sunday's game.
NFL
'See ya next year' Joe Burrow tweets after scary knee injury November 22, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Cam Newton lays on the grass after the Patriots turned the ball over on downs late in Sunday's loss.
Patriots
'We just got to keep competing': Cam Newton shows disappointment in another close loss for Patriots November 22, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson flexes as he celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Patriots.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt lead Houston to 27-20 win over New England November 22, 2020 | 6:56 PM
Rex Burkhead was carted off in the third quarter Sunday.
REX BURKHEAD
Rex Burkhead's teammates showed their support following his injury November 22, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Houston MA 11/22/20 23patriots New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he was unable to convert on third down against the Houston Texans during fourth quarter NFL action at NRG Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
10 thoughts on the Texans' 27-20 win over the Patriots November 22, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Bill Belichick Patriots loss
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 'disappointing' loss to Texans November 22, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Cam Newton is sacked by Houston Texans Justin Reid during fourth quarter NFL action at NRG Stadium.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 27-20 loss to the Texans November 22, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Jayson Tatum celebrates after the Celtics knock off the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum reportedly signs five-year, $195 million extension with Celtics November 22, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Jeff Teague is reportedly joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
What experts are saying about the Celtics' flurry of reported moves November 22, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Rex Burkhead left Sunday's game with a knee injury.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly fear Rex Burkhead tore his ACL November 22, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Tristan Thompson dribbles past Derrick Favors.
CELTICS
Kim Kardashian West congratulated Tristan Thompson November 22, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images
Media
Pablo Torre, Harvard grad, on hosting the ‘best-kept secret at ESPN’ November 22, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Cam Newton and the Patriots fell to the Texans on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots' comeback effort falls short, lose to Texans 27-20 November 22, 2020 | 11:22 AM
Jeff Teague will reportedly sign with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly sign point guard Jeff Teague to one-year deal November 21, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Tristan Thompson is reportedly joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly agree to 2-year, $19 million deal with Tristan Thompson November 21, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Brad Wanamaker has reportedly found a new home.
NBA
Brad Wanamaker reportedly signs with Warriors, Semi Ojeleye sticks with Celtics November 21, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Sony Michel reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Patriots
Patriots activate Sony Michel off injured reserve November 21, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Gordon Hayward is heading to the Hornets.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward thanked Celtics fans and the organization November 21, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
Gordon Hayward is leaving Boston. Here's what's next for the Celtics. November 21, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Gary McCullough
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
The Patriots should be able to keep it rolling against the Texans November 21, 2020 | 5:20 PM
Pat Connaughton is reportedly staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Arlington's Pat Connaughton agrees to 3-year, $16 million deal with Bucks November 21, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference.
GORDON HAYWARD
Michael Jordan reportedly called Gordon Hayward late Friday night to make his pitch November 21, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Gordon Hayward reportedly signs four-year deal with Hornets November 21, 2020 | 3:26 PM