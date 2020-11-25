Patriots’ Week 12 injury report: Isaiah Wynn one of four absent from Wednesday’s practice

The Patriots started their practice week ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals with four players out and 11 players limited on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Tashawn Bower (illness), running back Rex Burkhead (knee), defensive lineman Carl Davis (concussion), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (knee) were the four Patriots to miss Wednesday’s practice.

Burkhead indicated that he suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday’s game against the Texans, with the Patriots reportedly expecting it to be a torn ACL. He will likely be placed on injured reserve soon if that’s the case. Wynn also left Sunday’s game, but reportedly did not suffer a major injury. However, his status for this Sunday’s game is up in the air.

Davis, who signed with the Patriots in October, missed his first two games due to a concussion he suffered in his first practice with the team. He has played the last three games, with most of his snaps coming on special teams. Bower has been active for four of the Patriots’ last five games, recording five tackles on the season.

Many of the players that were limited at last week’s practices were also limited on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Byron Cowart (back) was the only player who was limited at Wednesday’s practice who wasn’t limited last week. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who returned on Sunday after missing the previous three games, was listed with a hand injury instead of a knee injury.

The other players on defense who were limited at Wednesday’s practice were linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee). Butler was the only one who didn’t play on Sunday.

On offense, wide receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), guard Shaq Mason (calf), wide receiver Matthew Slater (knee), and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) were limited at Wednesday’s practice.

For the Cardinals, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness) was one of six players to miss their practice on Wednesday.

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Tashawn Bower (illness)

RB Rex Burkhead (knee)

DL Carl Davis (concussion)

OT Isaiah Wynn (knee)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

DL Byron Cowart (back)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (hand)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

Cardinals

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Darrell Daniels (ankle)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness)

DL Josh Mauro (hamstring)

S Jalen Thompson (ankle)

S Charles Washington (groin)

TE Maxx Williams (illness)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

OL Justin Murray (hand)

QB Kyler Murray (right shoulder)