Patriots place Rex Burkhead, Isaiah Wynn on IR

The Patriots made some roster adjustments less than 24 hours before their game against the Cardinals.

Running back Rex Burkhead and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn will be placed on injured reserve, the Patriots announced Saturday. Burkhead’s IR placement shouldn’t come as a surprise. He announced earlier this week that his season is over with what the Patriots reportedly believe to be a torn ACL. The injury occurred early in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Wynn also left Sunday’s game against the Texans when he injured his knee in the fourth quarter. The team reportedly doesn’t believe the injury is as serious as Burkhead’s, but he didn’t practice once this week. With his IR placement, Wynn will miss at least the Patriots’ next three games, forcing them to not have their starting left tackle against the Cardinals, Chargers, and Rams.

Advertisement

With Wynn heading to IR, the Patriots are activating rookie offensive tackle Justin Herron off IR. Herron was placed on IR at the end of October after injuring his ankle in the Patriots’ loss to the 49ers. Herron started at tackle in the two games before the injury, making him a possible option to replace Wynn.

In addition to Burkhead and Wynn, defensive tackle Carl Davis was also placed on injured reserve due to a concussion. Davis, who signed with the Patriots in October, missed his first two games with the Patriots because of a concussion he suffered in his first practice with the team. He’s played in the Patriots’ last three games, seeing snaps on the defensive line on a rotation basis and playing on special teams.

The Patriots will also elevate wide receiver Donte Moncrief and defensive lineman Akeem Spence from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Moncrief was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad earlier in November and made his debut in last week’s loss, recording a catch for 15 yards. Spence, a seven-year pro, was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on Nov. 21. If he isn’t a gameday scratch, Sunday’s game against the Cardinals will mark Spence’s Patriots debut.