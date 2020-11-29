Live blog: Patriots-Cardinals game updates

Cam Newton is off the mark on this first-quarter pass attempt, a play that ended with an interception. –ELISE AMENDOLA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Christopher Price
updated on November 29, 2020 | 1:38 PM

Arizona scores again – 1:36 p.m.

Jake Bailey did his part to tilt the field with a great punt that forced the Cards to start their drive any their own 3-yard line, but Murray quickly maneuvered Arizona downfield, thanks in large part to some quick tempo. The Cards pushed the pace, slowing only because of a brief injury, and the Patriots looked a little overwhelmed at times. (They took a too many men on the field penalty, a rare defensive flag.) Best moment from that drive for the Patriots? A frisky Adam Butler creating havoc in the backfield getting a hit on Murray. In the end, it was too much Murray and too little resistance from the Patriots as Arizona adds to its lead. It’s 10-0, after a 47-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez, with 1:49 to go in the first quarter.

Pats punt it away – 1:22 p.m.

The Patriots got some early offensive momentum on a quick out when Damiere Byrd managed to come away with a third-down pickup on a third-and-16 for a first down. But the drive ended in a punt when Newton and Byrd misfired on a third-down attempt over the middle. Nice punt from Bailey pins the Cards back on their own 3-yard line, but the New England defense will have to get another early stop. It’s 7-0 Arizona with 7:13 to go in the first quarter.

Bad blocking on INT – 1:11 p.m.

Drake gives Cards 7-0 lead – 1:10 p.m.

Arizona takes the early lead, as Drake punches it in from a yard out after the turnover. The defense did as well as could be expected under the circumstances, but all in all, an abysmal start for New England.

Pats turn it over – 1:07 p.m.

Bad start for the Patriots, as Arizona picks off the batted ball. The Cardinals will open on offense deep in New England territory.

Time for some football – 1:01 p.m.

Cards win toss and defer–Patriots will start with the ball.

O-lineup – 12:57 p.m.

Official Price Prediction – 12:30 p.m.

Gone back and forth over the course of the week on this one, but I just can’t shake the idea of Arizona winning this afternoon. I know one of the things that always sticks out in my mind is that West Coast teams who are forced to play a one o’clock game on the East Coach occasionally struggle, but this Cards’ team is pretty mentally tough. I love Murray and Hopkins, which should be enough to lift Arizona — just barely. I’ll say Cardinals 27, Patriots 24.

Good day to be a kicker? – 12:20 p.m.

No weather issues loom – 12:05 p.m.

Weather played a significant role when the Cardinals came to Foxborough in 2008, but it won’t be a big issue this afternoon, at least according to our pals at weather.com. From noon to 4 p.m., highs are expected to be in the low 50s, with no chance for precipitation and light winds.

Patriots’ depth chart – 12 p.m.

Pats’ fans rooting guide – 11:46 p.m.

The postseason path for the Patriots is a challenging one, to be sure. They need to be just about perfect the rest of the way, and get plenty of help from around the league. Heading into Sunday’s action, they’re at 4-6, 11th overall in the AFC playoff picture. With three teams at 6-4 and four at 7-3, they need to join that group to have a legit shot at the playoffs. With that in mind, here’s a quick rooting guide for New England when it comes to Sunday’s action. (Warning — there are a lot of longshots that have to pay off this week if the Patriots are going to climb the playoff ladder.)

Dolphins (6-4) at Jets (0-10): As ludicrous as it might sound, New England fans will be rooting for New York, as the Pats need a Miami loss to bring the Dolphins down a peg or two in the postseason chase.

Browns (7-3) at Jaguars (1-9): Another longshot game for Patriots’ fans, as a Jacksonville win over Cleveland would benefit New England’s playoff chances.

Titans (7-3) at Colts (7-3): An intriguing AFC matchup, both of these teams are ahead of the Patriots when it comes to the postseason picture. (Neither one of these teams is on New England’s schedule this year, so there are no easily identifiable tiebreaker scenarios for the Patriots to worry about.)

Chargers (3-7) at Bills (7-3): New England fans have to hope Justin Herbert’s hot streak continues, as a Los Angeles win over Buffalo could alter the AFC East picture. (Of course, this being 2020, a Chargers’ win could also hurt the Patriots — if New England loses to Arizona and Los Angeles beats Buffalo, the two teams would be tied at 4-7.)

Raiders (6-4) at Falcons (3-7): An Atlanta win over Vegas and a New England win over Arizona would be a big step in the right direction for the Patriots.

Saints (8-2) at Broncos (4-6): The Patriots could keep a little closer to the group of teams at 4-6 — which includes the Broncos — if they can take care of business and New Orleans can beat Denver.

Taylor, Ford among inactives – 11:40 p.m.

The Patriots have just announced their inactives for the week — here’s who will be sidelined, and here’s what it all means.

Brian Hoyer: The quarterback will sit, as Jarrett Stidham will serve as the primary backup to Cam Newton.

J.J. Taylor: The undersized back has been a healthy scratch an awful lot lately, but this time, it’s likely traceable back to the idea that Sony Michel is back and ready to roll.

Tashawn Bower: The OLB/DE has been on the injury report with an illness, which thins New England’s depth on the edges heading into this afternoon.

Byron Cowart: The defensive tackle has been on and off the injury report lately because of a back issue. Akeem Spence has been promoted from the practice squad, which means he could be in line to see some action with Cowart on the shelf.

Isaiah Ford: The receiver, who was picked up at the midway point of the season, is a healthy scratch. The promotion of Donte Moncrief will likely provide depth in Ford’s place.

Nice day for football – 11:31 p.m.

Can Pats stay alive? – 11 a.m.

Welcome back to football! This afternoon, we’ve got the Patriots and the Cardinals, set to kick things off just after 1 p.m. For a New England (4-6) team that is seeing its playoff hopes starting to grow dim, this one shapes up as a must-win game. As for the Cardinals (6-4), they’re looking to keep pace in a rapidly developing NFC playoff picture. Keep it here all afternoon, as we’ll have all the updates you need, including any breaking news from Foxborough, injury analysis, a breakdown for Patriots’ fans when it comes to rooting interests around the league, the latest betting news, weather updates, and more. But for now, we’ll start with the pregame reading list.

Patriots place Rex Burkhead, Isaiah Wynn on IR

Chad Finn: Larry Fitzgerald won’t be here Sunday, same as he sadly never ended up on the Patriots

Chad Finn: Another dangerous quarterback is the top challenge for the Patriots, and this one might be the best

Sony Michel should ‘be ready to go’ for Patriots against Cardinals

5 things to know about the Arizona Cardinals, who lead the NFL in yards per game

Here’s what experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Cardinals game

‘Kyler is a person who is electric’: Cam Newton shows respect for dual-threat QBs ahead of matchup against Kyler Murray

TOPICS: Patriots

