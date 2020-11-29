Live blog: Patriots-Cardinals game updates

Click here to refresh

Arizona scores again – 1:36 p.m.

Jake Bailey did his part to tilt the field with a great punt that forced the Cards to start their drive any their own 3-yard line, but Murray quickly maneuvered Arizona downfield, thanks in large part to some quick tempo. The Cards pushed the pace, slowing only because of a brief injury, and the Patriots looked a little overwhelmed at times. (They took a too many men on the field penalty, a rare defensive flag.) Best moment from that drive for the Patriots? A frisky Adam Butler creating havoc in the backfield getting a hit on Murray. In the end, it was too much Murray and too little resistance from the Patriots as Arizona adds to its lead. It’s 10-0, after a 47-yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez, with 1:49 to go in the first quarter.

Pats punt it away – 1:22 p.m.

The Patriots got some early offensive momentum on a quick out when Damiere Byrd managed to come away with a third-down pickup on a third-and-16 for a first down. But the drive ended in a punt when Newton and Byrd misfired on a third-down attempt over the middle. Nice punt from Bailey pins the Cards back on their own 3-yard line, but the New England defense will have to get another early stop. It’s 7-0 Arizona with 7:13 to go in the first quarter.

Bad blocking on INT – 1:11 p.m. Either James White or Mike Onwenu blocked the wrong guy, which led to them both blocking the same guy. Newton's arm hit as he throws. INT. Newton had some 4 games without a pick. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 29, 2020

Drake gives Cards 7-0 lead – 1:10 p.m.

Arizona takes the early lead, as Drake punches it in from a yard out after the turnover. The defense did as well as could be expected under the circumstances, but all in all, an abysmal start for New England.

Pats turn it over – 1:07 p.m.

Bad start for the Patriots, as Arizona picks off the batted ball. The Cardinals will open on offense deep in New England territory.

Cards win toss and defer–Patriots will start with the ball.

O-lineup – 12:57 p.m. Based on warmups, looks like #Patriots offensive line will be:

LT: Jermaine Eluemunor

LG: Joe Thuney

C: David Andrews

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Mike Onwenu — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 29, 2020

Official Price Prediction – 12:30 p.m.

Gone back and forth over the course of the week on this one, but I just can’t shake the idea of Arizona winning this afternoon. I know one of the things that always sticks out in my mind is that West Coast teams who are forced to play a one o’clock game on the East Coach occasionally struggle, but this Cards’ team is pretty mentally tough. I love Murray and Hopkins, which should be enough to lift Arizona — just barely. I’ll say Cardinals 27, Patriots 24.

Good day to be a kicker? – 12:20 p.m. Nick Folk just finished up his warmups by hitting back-to-back 53-yarders to the North (Lighthouse) end zone. Jake Bailey also sailed a 53-yarder through the uprights when Folk was done. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 29, 2020

No weather issues loom – 12:05 p.m.

Weather played a significant role when the Cardinals came to Foxborough in 2008, but it won’t be a big issue this afternoon, at least according to our pals at weather.com. From noon to 4 p.m., highs are expected to be in the low 50s, with no chance for precipitation and light winds.

Patriots’ depth chart – 12 p.m. Patriots weapons vs. Cardinals: QB: Newton WR: Meyers, Byrd, Harry, Olszewski, Moncrief RB: Harris, White, Michel TE: Izzo, Jordan Thomas FB: Johnson As full of a deck as they are going to have, but they're missing their left tackle — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 29, 2020

Pats’ fans rooting guide – 11:46 p.m. The postseason path for the Patriots is a challenging one, to be sure. They need to be just about perfect the rest of the way, and get plenty of help from around the league. Heading into Sunday’s action, they’re at 4-6, 11th overall in the AFC playoff picture. With three teams at 6-4 and four at 7-3, they need to join that group to have a legit shot at the playoffs. With that in mind, here’s a quick rooting guide for New England when it comes to Sunday’s action. (Warning — there are a lot of longshots that have to pay off this week if the Patriots are going to climb the playoff ladder.)

Dolphins (6-4) at Jets (0-10): As ludicrous as it might sound, New England fans will be rooting for New York, as the Pats need a Miami loss to bring the Dolphins down a peg or two in the postseason chase. Browns (7-3) at Jaguars (1-9): Another longshot game for Patriots’ fans, as a Jacksonville win over Cleveland would benefit New England’s playoff chances. Titans (7-3) at Colts (7-3): An intriguing AFC matchup, both of these teams are ahead of the Patriots when it comes to the postseason picture. (Neither one of these teams is on New England’s schedule this year, so there are no easily identifiable tiebreaker scenarios for the Patriots to worry about.) Chargers (3-7) at Bills (7-3): New England fans have to hope Justin Herbert’s hot streak continues, as a Los Angeles win over Buffalo could alter the AFC East picture. (Of course, this being 2020, a Chargers’ win could also hurt the Patriots — if New England loses to Arizona and Los Angeles beats Buffalo, the two teams would be tied at 4-7.) Raiders (6-4) at Falcons (3-7): An Atlanta win over Vegas and a New England win over Arizona would be a big step in the right direction for the Patriots. Saints (8-2) at Broncos (4-6): The Patriots could keep a little closer to the group of teams at 4-6 — which includes the Broncos — if they can take care of business and New Orleans can beat Denver.

