Julian Edelman reportedly placed on COVID-19 list by Patriots

Julian Edelman’s first season without Tom Brady keeps getting worse.

The 34-year-old receiver has reportedly been placed on the NFL’s COVID-19/reserve list, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots have placed WR Julian Edelman on the Covid-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 30, 2020

The COVID-19 list is designated for players who receive a positive coronavirus test result or come into close contact with someone who has.

Edelman, who struggled to produce early in the season, was placed on the injured reserve list at the end of October after undergoing a procedure for an injured knee.

Up until his procedure, he hauled in only 21 catches in six games, totaling 315 yards and zero touchdowns.

The team has not yet responded to a request for comment.