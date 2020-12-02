Patriots’ Brandon Copeland selected for Forbes’ 30 under 30 list

Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland is getting recognized for his work off the field.

Forbes selected Copeland, 29, for its annual 30 under 30 sports list for 2021 because of his work in the business field. Copeland, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2013, Copeland operates two real estate companies, runs a non-profit, and teaches a financial literacy course at his alma mater called “Life 101.”

Copeland’s non-profit organization Beyond the Basics was created to help empower kids “by exposing them to enriching experiences, opportunities and people.” The organization also connects kids with role models and holds a yearly football camp. In April, Copeland and Beyond the Basics helped provide food to those in need and meals to hospital workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization also launched “Be a Blessing,” an initiative to surprise customers at grocery stores in impoverished neighborhoods to pay for their food. Copeland chipped in $30,000 into the initiative, splitting the donation between Baltimore (his hometown), New Jersey, and Boston.

Copeland celebrated the honor in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Every interaction, conversation and experience has culminated in this! Look what WE did!” Copeland wrote. “If we have had any of the above (big, small or unknowingly) I mean it when I say, thank you for molding me into this version of myself. Now… let’s get back to work!!” Every interaction, conversation and experience has culminated in this! ⁣

Copeland is joined by Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, and Aces forward A’Ja Wilson as other notable sports stars selected for Forbes’ list. Since 2011, Forbes has selected 30 individuals under 30 in 20 different fields, naming 600 winners for its 30 under 30 each year.

“The 600 entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, scientists and entertainers who made our 10th annual list of the brightest young innovators provide millions of reasons to believe in a better tomorrow. Perhaps billions,” Forbes wrote of this year’s class.

Copeland joins former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett among the 6,000 people who have been honored to make the list. Bennett was honored in 2017.

The veteran linebacker signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal in March. Copeland suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Patriots’ loss to the 49ers in October, causing him to be placed on injured reserve and ending his season.