Morning Sports Update: Cam Newton is on the Patriots’ injury report for the first time this season

The Celtics, the NBA announced Wednesday, will open the regular season at home against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

They’ll then host the Brookyn Nets on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, the rest of the schedule had yet to be revealed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained undefeated, moving to 11-0 after outlasting the shorthanded Baltimore Ravens, 19-14, in an extremely rare Wednesday afternoon clash. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was pleased that Pittsburgh found a way to win, but he was far from invigorated by his team’s lackluster showing

“To be bluntly honest, I’m really disappointed in our performance,” said Tomlin, who called it “junior varsity” play. “We did enough to win tonight, that’s all.”

This Sunday, the Revolution will face the Columbus Crew at 3 p.m. in the Eastern Conference final. The Patriots will be up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. with a chance to move to .500 on the season.

Cam Newton is dealing with an abdomen injury: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was officially listed as limited in practice Wednesday, due to an abdomen issue, marking the first time all season that he’s appeared on the injury report.

“We’ll update it throughout the week here, and depending on how it goes, if there’s an adjustment we need to make, we’ll make it,” head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Thursday morning.

QB Cam Newton (abdomen) was limited in practice today, according to the Patriots' official participation report. CB J.C. Jackson (hip) was also limited. LB Anfernee Jennings did not participate due to an illness. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 2, 2020

The Boston Globe‘s Jim McBride reported that Newton “didn’t show any signs” that he was hampered during the portion of practice that media could observe and even displayed some brief dance moves. Newton played all 53 offensive snaps against the Arizona Cardinals, including the final three after rookie Isaiah Simmons wrecked him on the sideline late in the game.

“It’s unclear if Newton was hurt on that play as he did stay down momentarily before jumping up,” McBride wrote.

The veteran QB said he was in his “right mind” after that play and “wasn’t concussed.” His status for Sunday’s game is uncertain at this point. If he’s forced to sit out, backup Jarrett Stidham would likely get the nod.

Newton, who only missed five total games in eight years to start his career, was extremely durable for the most part with the Carolina Panthers. He had shoulder surgery in 2019 and foot surgery in December 2019 that set him back. Newton has played 10 games this season, missing the Patriots’ matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs early in the year after testing positive for COVID-19.

Trivia: The Steelers’ season-high for points this season is 38. How many times did the 2007 Patriots put up 38 or more in their first 11 contests?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It was a lot.

It’s still unclear when the NHL season will get underway: The target date is still Jan. 1, but many are questioning whether that’s logistically possible at this point.

Commissioner Gary Bettman reportedly said the season is “a work in progress” based on what the league is learning from medical experts. He said the NHL is willing to condense training camps and play one or two exhibition games if necessary, but as of now, nothing is set in stone.

“COVID is going through a second wave, which could be worse than the first wave, and between Thanksgiving and the aftermath and what they think is going to happen for Christmas and the aftermath, we are taking our time and making sure as we look to ways to move forward,” Bettman said. “We are focused on health and safety and doing the right things.”

James White said his mother is “doing better.” Patriots running back James White said his mother, Lisa White, is making progress after she was injured in the September car crash that killed White’s father, Tyrone.

“It’s a process, but she’s taking it one day at a time,” White said.

An update from #Patriots RB James White on his mother, who was injured in a car crash that killed her husband/JW's dad, “She’s doing better. It’s a process but she’s taking it one day at a time.’’ — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 2, 2020

On this day: Not too long ago, in 2017, Tom Brady completed 21 of 30 passes for 258 yards in a 23-3 Patriots win over the Buffalo Bills. Brady improved to 27-3 against the Bills and broke Brett Favre’s record for wins by a quarterback against a single opponent.

Daily highlight: Matt Coleman delivered a game-winning jump shot in the final second, helping No. 17 Texas outlast No. 14 North Carolina, 69-67, to remain undefeated on the season. Head coach Shaka Smart’s full head of hair continues to make its way around the internet.

🚨 DOWN GOES UNC 🚨 Matt Coleman with a step-back dagger to get the W for the Longhorns 🤘 pic.twitter.com/dw1HB6zq4T — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 2, 2020

Trivia answer: 7 (38, 38, 38, 48, 49, 52, 56, in that order).