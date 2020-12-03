Morning Sports Update: Cam Newton is on the Patriots’ injury report for the first time this season

He's dealing with an abdomen issue, and his status for Sunday's game is unclear.

Cam Newton and the Patriots beat the Cardinals, 20-17, last Sunday.
Cam Newton and the Patriots beat the Cardinals, 20-17, last Sunday. –Billie Weiss/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
December 3, 2020 | 10:05 AM

The Celtics, the NBA announced Wednesday, will open the regular season at home against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

They’ll then host the Brookyn Nets on Christmas Day at 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, the rest of the schedule had yet to be revealed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained undefeated, moving to 11-0 after outlasting the shorthanded Baltimore Ravens, 19-14, in an extremely rare Wednesday afternoon clash. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was pleased that Pittsburgh found a way to win, but he was far from invigorated by his team’s lackluster showing

Advertisement

“To be bluntly honest, I’m really disappointed in our performance,” said Tomlin, who called it “junior varsity” play. “We did enough to win tonight, that’s all.”

This Sunday, the Revolution will face the Columbus Crew at 3 p.m. in the Eastern Conference final. The Patriots will be up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. with a chance to move to .500 on the season.

Cam Newton is dealing with an abdomen injury: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was officially listed as limited in practice Wednesday, due to an abdomen issue, marking the first time all season that he’s appeared on the injury report.

“We’ll update it throughout the week here, and depending on how it goes, if there’s an adjustment we need to make, we’ll make it,” head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Thursday morning.

The Boston Globe‘s Jim McBride reported that Newton “didn’t show any signs” that he was hampered during the portion of practice that media could observe and even displayed some brief dance moves. Newton played all 53 offensive snaps against the Arizona Cardinals, including the final three after rookie Isaiah Simmons wrecked him on the sideline late in the game.

Advertisement

“It’s unclear if Newton was hurt on that play as he did stay down momentarily before jumping up,” McBride wrote.

The veteran QB said he was in his “right mind” after that play and “wasn’t concussed.” His status for Sunday’s game is uncertain at this point. If he’s forced to sit out, backup Jarrett Stidham would likely get the nod.

Newton, who only missed five total games in eight years to start his career, was extremely durable for the most part with the Carolina Panthers. He had shoulder surgery in 2019 and foot surgery in December 2019 that set him back. Newton has played 10 games this season, missing the Patriots’ matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs early in the year after testing positive for COVID-19.

Trivia: The Steelers’ season-high for points this season is 38. How many times did the 2007 Patriots put up 38 or more in their first 11 contests?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It was a lot.

More from Boston.com:

The Celtics have a massive trade exception. Here’s what they can do with it.

Patriots’ Brandon Copeland selected for Forbes’ 30 under 30 list

Kemba Walker: ‘There’s no rush on my end’ to return from injury

Red Sox reach deals with Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, and Kevin Plawecki

The Revolution are two wins away from an MLS Cup. Here’s why you should be watching.

What Roger Goodell said about the NFL finishing the regular season on time

Celtics will reportedly host Nets and Kyrie Irving on Christmas Day

Advertisement

It’s still unclear when the NHL season will get underway: The target date is still Jan. 1, but many are questioning whether that’s logistically possible at this point.

Commissioner Gary Bettman reportedly said the season is “a work in progress” based on what the league is learning from medical experts. He said the NHL is willing to condense training camps and play one or two exhibition games if necessary, but as of now, nothing is set in stone.

“COVID is going through a second wave, which could be worse than the first wave, and between Thanksgiving and the aftermath and what they think is going to happen for Christmas and the aftermath, we are taking our time and making sure as we look to ways to move forward,” Bettman said. “We are focused on health and safety and doing the right things.”

James White said his mother is “doing better.” Patriots running back James White said his mother, Lisa White, is making progress after she was injured in the September car crash that killed White’s father, Tyrone.

“It’s a process, but she’s taking it one day at a time,” White said.

On this day: Not too long ago, in 2017, Tom Brady completed 21 of 30 passes for 258 yards in a 23-3 Patriots win over the Buffalo Bills. Brady improved to 27-3 against the Bills and broke Brett Favre’s record for wins by a quarterback against a single opponent.

Daily highlight: Matt Coleman delivered a game-winning jump shot in the final second, helping No. 17 Texas outlast No. 14 North Carolina, 69-67, to remain undefeated on the season. Head coach Shaka Smart’s full head of hair continues to make its way around the internet.

Trivia answer: 7 (38, 38, 38, 48, 49, 52, 56, in that order).

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox reach deals with Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, and Kevin Plawecki December 3, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Jonathan Newton
NBA
Rockets, Wizards make Russell Westbrook-John Wall deal December 2, 2020 | 9:58 PM
Steelers running back Benny Snell runs away from Ravens outside linebacker L.J. Fort during the first half.
NFL
Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0 December 2, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Sike Sollfrank competes in the parkour tournament at the Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y. on Aug. 21, 2019.
Parkour
Add parkour to the Olympics? Purists say ‘nah’ December 2, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker: 'There's no rush on my end' to return from injury December 2, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Maddie Meyer
New England Revolution
The Revolution are two wins away from an MLS Cup. Heres why you should be watching. December 2, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics have a massive trade exception. Here's what they can do with it. December 2, 2020 | 3:41 PM
AJ Mast
NFL
What Roger Goodell said about the NFL finishing the regular season on time December 2, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
Patriots
Patriots' Brandon Copeland selected for Forbes' 30 under 30 list December 2, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Celtics will reportedly host Nets and Kyrie Irving on Christmas Day December 2, 2020 | 10:52 AM
NBA
Gregg Popovich knows filling US Olympic roster may be a challenge December 2, 2020 | 2:17 AM
A PawSox sign near an exit tunnel at McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, R.I., Aug. 19, 2018. The PawSox, the Boston Red Sox's top minor league team, will be moving from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester, Mass. in 2021. ()
Sports News
PawSox to host virtual yard sale this weekend December 1, 2020 | 5:17 PM
George Springer would be a great overall fit for the Red Sox, writes Chad Finn.
Sports Q
Who should the Red Sox' main target be in free agency? December 1, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum attempts a shot as head coach Brad Stevens looks on during a playoff game.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum called his max extension with the Celtics 'a dream come true' December 1, 2020 | 3:32 PM
Tom Brady.
Tom Brady
This is a rough stretch for Team Tom Brady December 1, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Rick Bowmer
Celtics
Gordon Hayward explained why he chose the Hornets in free agency December 1, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Danny Ainge said the Celtics have no players they want to cut at this time.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge discussed the trade exception and Gordon Hayward's departure December 1, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the Yankees.
RED SOX
Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez avoid arbitration, agree to one-year, $8.3 million deal December 1, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Kemba Walker of the Celtics looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
MORNING SPORTS UPDATE
Morning Sports Update: Kemba Walker will miss some time December 1, 2020 | 10:06 AM
NFL
Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday November 30, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Many Celtics fans are clamoring for Danny Ainge to have a busy offseason.
CELTICS
Ignore sports radio, Danny Ainge is the best person to lead the Celtics November 30, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Autographed copies of Ray Lussier's famous photo of Bobby Orr flying through the air after he scored the Stanley Cup winning goal at the Boston Garden in 1970 are tagged and ready to be auctioned at The Fours on Canal Street.
Sports Q
What's your favorite piece of sports memorabilia that you own? November 30, 2020 | 7:03 PM
Maggie Haney, an elite gymnastics coach who has been suspended by U.S.A. Gymnastics, in Manalapan Township, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020.
Sports News
'I cared too much': A gymnastics coach accused of emotional abuse speaks out November 30, 2020 | 6:00 PM
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman reportedly placed on COVID-19 list by Patriots November 30, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Fueled by latest win, Patriots embracing tough road ahead November 30, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Patriots
ABC will air Patriots-Bills 'Monday Night Football' game in December November 30, 2020 | 3:46 PM
The NBC Sports Boston studio.
Media
Kyle Draper is leaving NBC Sports Boston November 30, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Woolsey said she and other cheerleaders saw no need to consult with coaches before posting sponsored content on social media because the practice is so common in the cheer world.
'Cheerlebrities'
The college athletes who are allowed to make big bucks: Cheerleaders November 30, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Evan Turner is returning to Boston, this time to coach the Celtics.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly hiring Evan Turner to assistant coach role November 30, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Cam Newton celebrated the Patriots' win over the Cardinals despite his poor play.
Patriots
Cam Newton detailed the conversation he had with Josh McDaniels following Patriots' win November 30, 2020 | 1:35 PM