Patriots’ Week 13 injury report: Cam Newton limited in practice again

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was limited at practice on Thursday due to an abdomen injury, marking the second straight day he’s shown up on the injury report. However, he told reporters that he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Rookie linebacker Anferenee Jennings returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice due to an illness. Jennings was a full participant and was removed from the injury report. The Patriots didn’t have a player on the active roster miss practice on Thursday.

Fullback Jakob Johnson was the only addition to the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday. He was limited due to a knee injury.

Outside of Newton and Johnson, 10 other Patriots players were limited at Thursday’s practice.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive linemen Adam Butler (shoulder) and Byron Cowart (back), defensive back Kyle Dugger (toe), kicker Nick Folk (back), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip), guard Shaq Mason (calf), wide receiver Matthew Slater (knee), and running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps) were the other players limited at Thursday’s practice.

Of the players limited, only Cowart and Taylor missed Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Cowart suffered his injury against the Texans a week prior while Taylor hasn’t played since Week 3.

For the Chargers, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (groin) was one of four players to miss Thursday’s practice and defensive end Joey Bosa (shin) was upgraded to a limited participant.

Here’s this week’s injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

DL Byron Cowart (back)

DB Kyle Dugger (toe)

K Nick Folk (back)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

CB J.C. Jackson (hip)

FB Jakob Johnson (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

QB Cam Newton (abdomen)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)