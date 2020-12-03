Patriots’ Week 13 injury report: Cam Newton limited in practice again

Ja'Whaun Bentley, J.C. Jackson, and Matthew Slater were also among those limited at Thursday's practice.

Cam Newton was limited at practice again, but it appears he'll play against the Chargers.
Cam Newton was limited at practice again, but it appears he'll play against the Chargers. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 3, 2020

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was limited at practice on Thursday due to an abdomen injury, marking the second straight day he’s shown up on the injury report. However, he told reporters that he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Rookie linebacker Anferenee Jennings returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice due to an illness. Jennings was a full participant and was removed from the injury report. The Patriots didn’t have a player on the active roster miss practice on Thursday.

Fullback Jakob Johnson was the only addition to the Patriots’ injury report on Thursday. He was limited due to a knee injury.

Advertisement

Outside of Newton and Johnson, 10 other Patriots players were limited at Thursday’s practice.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive linemen Adam Butler (shoulder) and Byron Cowart (back), defensive back Kyle Dugger (toe), kicker Nick Folk (back), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip), guard Shaq Mason (calf), wide receiver Matthew Slater (knee), and running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps) were the other players limited at Thursday’s practice.

Of the players limited, only Cowart and Taylor missed Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Cowart suffered his injury against the Texans a week prior while Taylor hasn’t played since Week 3.

For the Chargers, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (groin) was one of four players to miss Thursday’s practice and defensive end Joey Bosa (shin) was upgraded to a limited participant.

Here’s this week’s injury report:

Patriots

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
DB Kyle Dugger (toe)
K Nick Folk (back)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)
CB J.C. Jackson (hip)
FB Jakob Johnson (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
QB Cam Newton (abdomen)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.

Chargers

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Casey Hayward Jr. (groin)
DT Justin Jones (not injury related)
LB Denzel Perryman (back)
WR Joe Reed (ribs)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
RB Kalen Ballage (ankle)
DE Joey Bosa (shin)
CB Chris Harris Jr. (foot)
DE Uchenna Nwosu (chest)

FULL AVAILABILITY
T Bryan Bulaga (illness)
P Ty Long (right hip)
G Trai Turner (ankle)
WR Mike Williams (not injury related)

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton says he'll be ready for Chargers, adds he's 'yet to play' his best football December 3, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Justin Herbert is widely considered one of the NFL's brightest young stars.
PATRIOTS-CHARGERS
4 things to know about the Los Angeles Chargers, who have shown potential but struggled in close games December 3, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Albie O'Connell's BU squad will not be facing UConn this weekend.
BU HOCKEY
BU men's hockey cancels season opener against UConn after positive COVID-19 test December 3, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Anthony Davis re-signed with the Lakers a day after LeBron James signed an extension.
NBA
Anthony Davis inking 5-year deal to return to Lakers December 3, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Bill Belichick knows Chargers tight end Hunter Henry's game well.
BILL BELICHICK
Why Bill Belichick speaks regularly with a Chargers player's high school coach December 3, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Zdeno Chara is seen in action at Fenway Park in 2010.
BRUINS
The Bruins are considering playing home games outdoors this season December 3, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Tristan Thompson is eager to contribute with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson explained why the Celtics stood out in free agency December 3, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Rex Burkhead is out for the season.
REX BURKHEAD
Patriots running back Rex Burkhead shared an update after having 'successful' surgery December 3, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Cam Newton and the Patriots beat the Cardinals, 20-17, last Sunday.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton on Patriots' injury report for first time this season December 3, 2020 | 10:05 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox reach deals with Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, and Kevin Plawecki December 3, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Jonathan Newton
NBA
Rockets, Wizards make Russell Westbrook-John Wall deal December 2, 2020 | 9:58 PM
Steelers running back Benny Snell runs away from Ravens outside linebacker L.J. Fort during the first half.
NFL
Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0 December 2, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Sike Sollfrank competes in the parkour tournament at the Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y. on Aug. 21, 2019.
Parkour
Add parkour to the Olympics? Purists say ‘nah’ December 2, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker: 'There's no rush on my end' to return from injury December 2, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Maddie Meyer
New England Revolution
The Revolution are two wins away from an MLS Cup. Heres why you should be watching. December 2, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics have a massive trade exception. Here's what they can do with it. December 2, 2020 | 3:41 PM
AJ Mast
NFL
What Roger Goodell said about the NFL finishing the regular season on time December 2, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
Patriots
Patriots' Brandon Copeland selected for Forbes' 30 under 30 list December 2, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Celtics will reportedly host Nets and Kyrie Irving on Christmas Day December 2, 2020 | 10:52 AM
NBA
Gregg Popovich knows filling US Olympic roster may be a challenge December 2, 2020 | 2:17 AM
A PawSox sign near an exit tunnel at McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, R.I., Aug. 19, 2018. The PawSox, the Boston Red Sox's top minor league team, will be moving from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester, Mass. in 2021. ()
Sports News
PawSox to host virtual yard sale this weekend December 1, 2020 | 5:17 PM
George Springer would be a great overall fit for the Red Sox, writes Chad Finn.
Sports Q
Who should the Red Sox' main target be in free agency? December 1, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum attempts a shot as head coach Brad Stevens looks on during a playoff game.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum called his max extension with the Celtics 'a dream come true' December 1, 2020 | 3:32 PM
Tom Brady.
Tom Brady
This is a rough stretch for Team Tom Brady December 1, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Rick Bowmer
Celtics
Gordon Hayward explained why he chose the Hornets in free agency December 1, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Danny Ainge said the Celtics have no players they want to cut at this time.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge discussed the trade exception and Gordon Hayward's departure December 1, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the Yankees.
RED SOX
Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez avoid arbitration, agree to one-year, $8.3 million deal December 1, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Kemba Walker of the Celtics looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
MORNING SPORTS UPDATE
Morning Sports Update: Kemba Walker will miss some time December 1, 2020 | 10:06 AM
NFL
Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday November 30, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Many Celtics fans are clamoring for Danny Ainge to have a busy offseason.
CELTICS
Ignore sports radio, Danny Ainge is the best person to lead the Celtics November 30, 2020 | 7:18 PM