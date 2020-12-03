Patriots running back Rex Burkhead shared an update after having ‘successful’ surgery

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead had successful surgery Tuesday morning and is “on the road to recovery,” he shared on social media Thursday morning.

Tom Brady liked the post, and several Patriots teammates – including James White and Jakob Johnson – expressed their support.

Burkhead, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Houston Texans in late November, previously said he looks forward to “coming back better than ever” in 2021.

There’s still no official diagnosis, but The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe reported shortly after the injury that the Patriots feared Burkhead had torn his ACL.

White, a fellow running back and close friend, said it’s been difficult to cope with the loss of Burkhead.

Advertisement

“It sucks still not having Rex here,” White told reporters. “Like I said before, he was having a great year and just sucks to see a guy like that go down. Just trying to stay afloat man. Just keep working hard, cheering for one another, making sure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves, protect our bodies to be the best performers we can be out there.”