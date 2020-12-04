Morning Sports Update: Patriots’ David Andrews leads AFC centers in Pro Bowl votes

Andrews is the only Patriots player leading their position in votes.

David Andrews (left) could be selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season.
David Andrews (left) could be selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
December 4, 2020 | 11:24 AM

The Patriots (5-6) travel west to take on the Chargers (3-8) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles.

Also on Sunday, the Revolution will take on the Columbus Crew at 3 p.m. in the MLS Eastern Conference final. If they win, the Revolution will go on to play in the MLS Cup for the first time since 2014. New England has played for the MLS Cup five times but has yet to win one.

The Celtics will find out their schedule for the first half of the upcoming NBA season at 3 p.m. on Friday. We already know that they’ll host the Bucks for their season-opener on Dec. 23 and will welcome the Nets to town on Christmas Day.

The Boston College men’s basketball team fell to Florida, 90-70, in the Legends Classic on Thursday night. BC leaves the bubble at Mohegan Sun Arena with a 1-4 record to start the season.

David Andrews leads all centers in Pro Bowl votes: The NFL Pro Bowl will not be played as usual this season, but the voting still goes on.

In the latest Pro Bowl voting update, Patriots center David Andrews held his lead for the most votes at his position in the AFC. Andrews’s 73,958 votes actually lead all centers in the league as Eagles center Jason Kelce, who leads the vote for centers in the NFC, has just 57,975 votes. Andrews has yet to make the Pro Bowl in his five-year NFL career.

After missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, Andrews has returned to top form this season. He’s allowed just one sack in eight games played this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Andrews did miss three games due to a broken thumb.

No other Patriots player leads their position in votes. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads all players in votes with 206,525 votes. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is slightly behind him with 203,444 votes.

The fan vote for the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl will conclude on Dec. 17 and will count as one-third in determining the 88 players named to the Pro Bowl rosters. Players and coaches votes make up the other two-thirds of the process.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pro Bowl will be held virtually with “celebrities, NFL Legends, current players, and streamers playing as the official Pro Bowl rosters” on Madden NFL 21.

Trivia: With David Andrews being the lone Patriots player leading at their position in Pro Bowl voting, it’s likely that he would be the only Patriot named to the 2021 Pro Bowl roster. When was the last time the Patriots didn’t have more than one player selected to the Pro Bowl?

(Hint: It’s one of the last few times the team didn’t make the playoffs)

More from Boston.com:

After losing three of their last four games, ESPN analysts speculated if the Buccaneers would end the Tom Brady-Bruce Arians partnership:

Here is the NFL’s playoff picture heading into Week 13:

On this day: Two years ago, the NHL’s Board of Governors unanimously approved Seattle’s expansion team, making it the 32nd franchise in the league. Originally scheduled to begin play in 2021-22, Seattle will not begin play until the 2022-23 season due to the pandemic.

In July, Seattle officially announced that its team name will be the Seattle Kraken. They are the second expansion franchise in the NHL over the last 10 years with the Vegas Golden Knights starting play in the 2017-18 season.

Daily highlight: Minnesota United FC clinched the final spot in the MLS’ Conference final round, defeating Sporting KC 3-0 on Thursday night. Minnesota will face the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final on Monday night, with the winner taking on the winner of the Revolution-Crew game in the MLS Cup. The MLS Cup will take place on Dec. 12.

Kevin Molino’s off-balance goal gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead in the first half of Thursday’s game, putting it in command for the rest of the evening.

Trivia answer: 2000

