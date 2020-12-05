LeGarrette Blount, who won two Super Bowls with Patriots, announces retirement

Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

“It’s been fun and fulfilling!! What’s good everyone? I just want to inform y’all that I’m officially retiring. I have thought long and hard about this decision, and I’ve talked to my closest family members and friends about this. We collectively agreed on this decision. It is in the best interest of me and my family,” Blount wrote in an Instagram post, which included a video with his career highlights.

Blount was originally acquired by the Patriots in a trade with the Buccaneers during the 2013 NFL Draft. After rushing for 772 yards and seven touchdowns in 2013, Blount left New England and went to Pittsburgh for the 2014 season.

Advertisement

In his 11th game with the Steelers, Blount left the field as Pittsburgh was closing out a victory over the Tennessee Titans. Blount’s action led to his release, and just days later he ended up back in New England.

Once he was back with the Patriots, Blount saw a good deal of success. He rushed for three touchdowns in the Patriots’ playoff run in 2014, which ended with a Super Bowl victory over the Seahawks. Blount’s 2015 season was cut short after 12 games due to a hip injury.

Blount’s career year came in 2016 when he rushed for 1,161 yards a league-high 18 touchdowns. He only had one rushing touchdown in the playoffs that year, but he was still an integral part of a Patriots team that would win another Super Bowl.

Following the 2016 season, Blount left New England to join the Philadelphia Eagles. Blount made his old team pay in Super Bowl LII, rushing for 90 yards and a touchdown and helping the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in team history.

The Eagles didn’t re-sign Blount after the 2017 season, leading him to sign with the Lions. He rushed for 418 yards and five touchdowns in 2018, which ended up as his last season in the NFL.

Advertisement

Blount gave thanks to the Patriots organization in his Instagram post.

“Bill (Belichick) and RK (Robert Kraft), I can’t thank y’all enough! New England, I love you! PatsNation, I love you! 2 Super Bowl rings and a chance to play with the coldest QB to ever play the game in TB! I made the best of friends, a lot turned into family, and many doors were opened for me. Thank y’all so much!!,” Blount wrote.

Blount’s old teammate Tom Brady congratulated him on his nine-year career.

“So proud of you and everything you accomplished champ it was my pleasure always to be there for you and loved sharing the huddle with you!!” Brady wrote.