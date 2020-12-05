N’Keal Harry might be the biggest bust at receiver in Patriots history

Harry, the Patriots' top pick in 2019, has just 36 receptions in his 16-game career.

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
N'Keal Harry has had few highlights as a Patriot; this attempt at the pylon was not ruled a touchdown against the Chiefs last season. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
December 5, 2020

I’m reluctant to declare a young, touted player in any sport a bust, but especially so in the NFL.

I think we chronically underestimate how high the level of play is, how fast and vicious it is, and how it teeters on the impossible to absorb a playbook in your first or second season in the league to the point that you execute every call to the coaches’ satisfaction on game day.

Many young players somehow manage to make it look easy. It is so, so hard.

N’Keal Harry? Oh, that guy is a bust.

I don’t like saying this, because he occasionally drops clues — in between the dropped passes, misguided routes, and indifferent blocking — about what the Patriots saw in him when they used the 32d pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on him. He’s ’90s home-run-hitter large. He’s tough to tackle with a head of steam. He will fight for the ball and even win a few. There are shades of Anquan Boldin and Brandon Marshall in his … well, he’s big like they were. And that’s where the comps and the semi-compliments end.

Advertisement

He’s a bust. El busto. Sixteen games into his NFL career, it’s just not happening. Playing a position, wide receiver, where the Patriots remain desperate for someone to break through even with the contributions of Jakobi Meyers and Damiere Byrd, he has managed just 24 catches for 213 yards (a Marv Cook-like 8.9 yards per catch) and a touchdown this season.

He has his opportunities. He lets them slip. If Eminem wrote songs about him, he’d still be living in Salem’s Lot.

In his entire career — which amounts to a full season, 16 games — he has 36 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Not to dwell too much on what they missed out on by taking him, but Seattle force of nature D.K. Metcalf — taken with the last pick of the second round in ’19, 32 picks after Harry — has nearly three times as many receiving yards this season (1,039) as Harry has in his career.

Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio couldn’t have gotten that pick more wrong if they’d let — Google “worst GM in NFL history” — Matt Millen make the pick.

I don’t declare Harry a bust with any ease or satisfaction, and I hope someday he proves me wrong, not that I expect him to here. To me, a bust is not a player that underachieves for his draft position, but one that never contributes.

Advertisement

Sony Michel probably should not have been a first-round pick, but he scored six touchdowns in the playoffs two years ago, including three in one game against the Chargers and the only TD in the Super Bowl. The last time we saw him in sustained action, he ran for 117 yards on nine carries against the Raiders. He can be maddening. It’s weird that he can’t catch. But Sony Michel is not a bust.

Bethel Johnson didn’t last long as a second-round pick in the 2003 draft, playing just 39 games over three seasons with the Patriots. His indifference drove teammates nuts. But he’s one of the fastest players the Patriots have ever had, and he contributed some crucial plays along the way, including two huge catches (one for a touchdown) in the 2003 playoff win over the Titans, and a 92-yard kick return for a touchdown just before halftime in a 2003 win over the Colts. Bethel Johnson was not a bust.

So often, players we regard as busts are actually promising players that were beaten up and discarded by the game at an early age.

Hart Lee Dykes had 795 receiving yards as a rookie before brutal leg injuries and immaturity derailed his career. Not a bust.

Andy Katzenmoyer made 79 tackles, had 3.5 sacks, and returned a Dan Marino interception 57 yards for a touchdown during his rookie season in ’99 before a neck injury abbreviated is career. Not a bust.

Laurence Maroney ran for 1,580 yards and 12 touchdowns and averaged 4.4 yards per carry over his first two NFL season (2006-07). In the 2007 playoffs, he delivered back-to-back 122-yard rushing games. He wasn’t the same after breaking a bone in his shoulder early in the 2008 season. Not a bust.

Advertisement

Yes, the Patriots have had many busts at receiver. Harry joins an ignominious group that includes Chad Jackson, Tony Simmons, and Aaron Dobson, all of whom were chosen in the first two rounds. Only six receivers in Patriots history have been drafted higher than Harry’s No. 32 overall selection in ’19: Irving Fryar (1, 1984); Ron Sellers (6, 1969); Terry Glenn (7, 1996); Dykes (16, 1989); Darryl Stingley (19, 1973); and Stanley Morgan (25, 1977).

Sellers lasted just three seasons with the Patriots, but made the AFL Pro Bowl team as a rookie, gaining 705 yards and averaging 26.1 yards per catch. The argument can be made that Harry is the biggest receiver bust in Patriots history.

The biggest issue the Patriots will need to address in the offseason is quarterback. Wide receiver might be the second most-pressing issue, and there should be some enticing options available in free agency, among them the Bears’ Allen Robinson and the Lions’ Kenny Golladay.

Perhaps the Patriots will add one of the big-ticket receivers for once. Or perhaps they’ll draft one (please, not in the second round, Bill) and add some under-the-radar names in free agency.

But one answer is apparent already. N’Keal Harry isn’t part of the solution. He’s part of a problem that his selection was supposed to help fix.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
The Patriots activated Dalton Keene on Saturday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots activate Dalton Keene, add Donte Moncrief and other players to roster December 5, 2020 | 6:27 PM
It appears Tristan Thompson rooted for the Celtics long before he came to Boston.
Celtics
Tristan Thompson tweet resurfaces of him rooting for the Celtics 10 years ago December 5, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Rich Pedroncelli
Media
Kyle Draper enjoyed Boston but couldnt pass up Sacramento Kings play-by-play opportunity December 5, 2020 | 5:11 PM
LeGarrette Blount celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
LeGarrette Blount, who won two Super Bowls with Patriots, announces retirement December 5, 2020 | 4:45 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees during the third inning at Fenway Park on September 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Obituaries
Former Herald sportswriter and Fenway official scorer Mike Shalin dies at 66 December 5, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Bill Belichick.
PATRIOTS
Here's how the Patriots' playoff hopes can strengthen in Week 13 December 5, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) calls for a snap against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Patriots
Quarterback envy? Patriots may be jealous of Justin Herbert, but should handle the 3-8 Chargers December 5, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Kathy Willens
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving releases written statement, reportedly will blackout media this season with Brooklyn December 5, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Celtics
First half of the Celtics' 2020-21 schedule released December 4, 2020 | 3:34 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL further limits player access to team facilities December 4, 2020 | 2:46 PM
David Andrews (left) could be selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season.
Patriots
A Patriots player leads his position in Pro Bowl votes December 4, 2020 | 11:24 AM
Florida was making its shots all night long in its decisive win over Boston College.
BC Basketball
Florida beats cold-shooting Boston College 90-70 December 4, 2020 | 8:31 AM
The Patriots celebrate an interception against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game December 4, 2020 | 8:17 AM
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris had high praise for teammate James White.
Patriots
Damien Harris: 'I want to be like James White when I grow up' December 3, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is having an impressive rookie campaign like Cam Newton had in 2011.
PATRIOTS-CHARGERS
Cam Newton knows rookie struggles of Chargers' Justin Herbert December 3, 2020 | 9:06 PM
Brian Blanco
NFL
NFL reinstates Seahawks' Josh Gordon from suspension December 3, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Cam Newton was limited at practice again, but it appears he'll play against the Chargers.
Patriots
Patriots' Week 13 injury report: Cam Newton limited in practice again December 3, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton says he'll be ready for Chargers, adds he's 'yet to play' his best football December 3, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Justin Herbert is widely considered one of the NFL's brightest young stars.
PATRIOTS-CHARGERS
4 things to know about the Los Angeles Chargers, who have shown potential but struggled in close games December 3, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Albie O'Connell's BU squad will not be facing UConn this weekend.
BU HOCKEY
BU men's hockey cancels season opener against UConn after positive COVID-19 test December 3, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Anthony Davis re-signed with the Lakers a day after LeBron James signed an extension.
NBA
Anthony Davis inking 5-year deal to return to Lakers December 3, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Bill Belichick knows Chargers tight end Hunter Henry's game well.
BILL BELICHICK
Why Bill Belichick speaks regularly with a Chargers player's high school coach December 3, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Zdeno Chara is seen in action at Fenway Park in 2010.
BRUINS
The Bruins are considering playing home games outdoors this season December 3, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Tristan Thompson is eager to contribute with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson explained why the Celtics stood out in free agency December 3, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Rex Burkhead is out for the season.
REX BURKHEAD
Patriots running back Rex Burkhead shared an update after having 'successful' surgery December 3, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Cam Newton and the Patriots beat the Cardinals, 20-17, last Sunday.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton on Patriots' injury report for first time this season December 3, 2020 | 10:05 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox reach deals with Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, and Kevin Plawecki December 3, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Jonathan Newton
NBA
Rockets, Wizards make Russell Westbrook-John Wall deal December 2, 2020 | 9:58 PM
Steelers running back Benny Snell runs away from Ravens outside linebacker L.J. Fort during the first half.
NFL
Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0 December 2, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Sike Sollfrank competes in the parkour tournament at the Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y. on Aug. 21, 2019.
Parkour
Add parkour to the Olympics? Purists say ‘nah’ December 2, 2020 | 5:31 PM