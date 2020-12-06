Bill Belichick is now the only NFL coach to win a game in 50 different stadiums

SoFi Stadium was one of the few stragglers on his vast bingo card of dominance.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Head coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. –Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
By
, Sports Producer
December 6, 2020

After guiding the Patriots to a stress-free and decisive 45-0 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick became the first coach in the Super Bowl era to win a game at 50 different NFL stadiums.

SoFi Stadium was one of the few stragglers on his vast bingo card of dominance, but now he can cross another victim off a list he doesn’t take much credit for piecing together.

“The only reason I’ve won a lot of games is because I’ve coached a lot of good players,” Belichick said. “Players win games, and I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of great players through the years. We won today because our players made big plays to win. I’m fortunate to have the opportunity to coach some outstanding players and they turned those into outstanding teams.”

Now that SoFi Stadium is taken care of, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas are the only current stadiums left. The Patriots are 0-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium and haven’t been to Allegiant Stadium yet.

Sunday also marked the 455th game of his career, as he leapfrogged Tom Landry for the third-most games coached in NFL history. He now trails only George Halas (506) and Don Shula (526).

“It’s a ton of respect for all the coaches that I’ve been compared to over the years,” Belichick said before quickly shifting the focus to the Patriots’ next game against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick NFL

