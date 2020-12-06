‘A bit of a heavy heart’: Bill Belichick paid tribute to Tracy Sormanti in his postgame press conference

Belichick also credited his team's improvement and Gunner Olszewski's "big heart."

Bill Belichick Chargers
Bill Belichick during the Patriots' win over the Chargers. –Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 6, 2020

During the opening remarks of his postgame press conference on Sunday, Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick took time to discuss the recent death of team cheerleading director Tracy Sormanti.

Sormanti, who passed away on Friday at the age of 58 after a three-year battle with multiple myeloma, was in her 32nd season with the team.

“A bit of a heavy heart, for Tracy’s family,” said Belichick after the game. “Sorry to hear about her passing. She’s been with the Patriots and given us a lot of support all the time I’ve been here, even going back to [1996]. They’ve always been there to help support us at the stadium. So on behalf of the team, [I] pass along our condolences to her family.”

Advertisement

Belichick also discussed the team’s 45-0 win over the Chargers. Specifically, he praised his team’s domination across the three phases of football: offense, defense, and special teams.

“It was nice to see it come together today,” said Belichick. “I thought we had a game where all three units — it was a complementary game — we had some plays from the offense, defense, the special teams. Played with a good level for 60 minutes and had more consistency than we’ve probably had in most other games.

“Just really proud of the way the team competed,” Belichick added.

With the win, the Patriots are 6-6, alive in the playoff hunt. And while New England will need to keep winning and receive help in order to clinch a postseason bid, Belichick is encouraged by his team’s development.

Related Links

“I think our entire team has gotten better pretty much weekly,” said Belichick. “We just do things better than we’ve done them before. There’s still plenty of room for improvement. I’m not saying we’re there yet by any means, but we just do things better. Our anticipation is better, our reactions are quicker and better. That’s true in all three phases of the game.”

Advertisement

Praising an array of special teams players on a day when the group combined to dominate the Chargers, Belichick also offered a quote on returner Gunner Olszewski, who scored on both a punt return and a pass reception.

“Happy for him,” Belichick noted. “Obviously his career is not the classic way of an NFL career, given where he came from.”

“Gunner’s worked extremely hard and overcome a lot,” Belichick added. “He’s not a big guy, but he’s got a big heart and plays hard.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Devin McCourty celebrates after scoring a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
DEVIN MCCOURTY
'I knew today that I was going to score': Devin McCourty shared why Sunday's game was special to him December 6, 2020 | 10:00 PM
Patriots
Newton, special teams lead Patriots to 45-0 rout of Chargers December 6, 2020 | 9:12 PM
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots celebrates as he leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Inglewood, California. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 45-0.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 45-0 destruction of the Los Angeles Chargers December 6, 2020 | 8:57 PM
Revolution Columbus Crew ECF 2020
REVOLUTION
3 takeaways from the Revolution's Eastern Conference Final loss December 6, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Gunner Olszewski celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots dominate Chargers to win 45-0 December 6, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Derek Carr and the Raiders avoided losing to the winless Jets.
NFL
Derek Carr's TD pass with 5 seconds left lifts Raiders past Jets December 6, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Ernie Adams watches each Patriots game from the coaches' booth and has a direct line to Bill Belichick, his longtime friend and associate.
Patriots
Ernie Adams on his role with Patriots, friendship with Belichick December 6, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty returned a blocked kick for a touchdown.
PATRIOTS
Watch Devin McCourty return a blocked kick for a touchdown December 6, 2020 | 6:28 PM
Gunner Olszewski reacts after scoring a touchdown on a punt return in the second quarter.
PATRIOTS
'I think the football gods rewarded him today.' A look at Gunner Olszewski's breakout performance. December 6, 2020 | 5:56 PM
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl called college game for several minutes during booth mishap December 6, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Jarome Iginla was interviewed by Boston 25 News for his thoughts on Saturday evening's snowstorm.
Jarome IGINLA
Boston 25 unknowingly interviews ex-Bruin Jarome Iginla for snow coverage December 6, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Dennis Grosel turned in an historic night but BC fell to Virginia.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways as Dennis Grosel ties a Doug Flutie record but BC loses at Virginia December 5, 2020 | 10:37 PM
Joe Mooney and David Mellor.
RED SOX
Longtime groundskeeper Joe Mooney, a Red Sox Hall of Famer, dies at age 90 December 5, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Longtime Patriots Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti passed away on Friday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti passes away at 58 December 5, 2020 | 9:27 PM
Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel threw three interceptions in the loss to Virginia.
BC FOOTBALL
Virginia's strong second half the difference in 43-32 win over Boston College December 5, 2020 | 8:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson grabs a loose ball during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Tristan Thompson to miss most of training camp with hamstring injury December 5, 2020 | 8:35 PM
The Patriots activated Dalton Keene on Saturday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots activate Dalton Keene, add Donte Moncrief and other players to roster December 5, 2020 | 6:27 PM
It appears Tristan Thompson rooted for the Celtics long before he came to Boston.
Celtics
Tristan Thompson tweet resurfaces of him rooting for the Celtics 10 years ago December 5, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Rich Pedroncelli
Media
Kyle Draper enjoyed Boston but couldn't pass up Sacramento Kings play-by-play opportunity December 5, 2020 | 5:11 PM
LeGarrette Blount celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
LeGarrette Blount, who won two Super Bowls with Patriots, announces retirement December 5, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
N'Keal Harry might be the biggest bust at receiver in Patriots history December 5, 2020 | 4:02 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees during the third inning at Fenway Park on September 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Obituaries
Former Herald sportswriter and Fenway official scorer Mike Shalin dies at 66 December 5, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Bill Belichick.
PATRIOTS
Here's how the Patriots' playoff hopes can strengthen in Week 13 December 5, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) calls for a snap against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Patriots
Quarterback envy? Patriots may be jealous of Justin Herbert, but should handle the 3-8 Chargers December 5, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Kathy Willens
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving releases written statement, reportedly will blackout media this season with Brooklyn December 5, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Celtics
First half of the Celtics' 2020-21 schedule released December 4, 2020 | 3:34 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL further limits player access to team facilities December 4, 2020 | 2:46 PM
David Andrews (left) could be selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season.
Patriots
A Patriots player leads his position in Pro Bowl votes December 4, 2020 | 11:24 AM
Florida was making its shots all night long in its decisive win over Boston College.
BC Basketball
Florida beats cold-shooting Boston College 90-70 December 4, 2020 | 8:31 AM
The Patriots celebrate an interception against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game December 4, 2020 | 8:17 AM