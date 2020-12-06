Newton, special teams lead Patriots to 45-0 rout of Chargers

The Patriots (6-6) have won two straight and four of five to get back into playoff contention in the AFC.

The New England Patriots celebrate after Devin McCourty returned a block field goal attempt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOE REEDY,
AP
December 6, 2020

Related Links

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and the New England Patriots scored two TDs on special teams in a 45-0 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Newton has four games this season with multiple rushing touchdowns, breaking the league record for a quarterback. He had three such games in 2011, an achievement he shared with five others, and has 10 in his career, three more than any other QB.

Newton’s 1-yard dive on the game’s opening drive and a 2-yard keeper up the middle in the second quarter gave him 11 rushing scores on the year. His most in a season is 14 as a rookie with the Carolina Panthers in 2011.

Advertisement

The Patriots (6-6) have won two straight and four of five to get back into playoff contention in the AFC.

Los Angeles (3-9) suffered the worst loss in franchise history, eclipsing a 49-6 defeat to Kansas City in 1964. It was the first time since 2014 the Chargers were shut out. LA will finish with a losing record for the second consecutive season.

Gunner Olszewski took Ty Long’s punt 70 yards up the right sideline early in the second quarter, putting New England ahead 14-0. The Patriots’ second special teams score came on the last play of the first half, when Devin McCourty returned a blocked field-goal attempt 44 yards to the end zone. New England led 28-0 at halftime.

It is the seventh time in league history a team has returned a punt and blocked field goal for TDs in the same game. The last team to do that was Baltimore in 2015. New England is the only team to have accomplished it in the regular season and the playoffs.

The Chargers reassigned special teams coach George Stewart on Nov. 25, but LA’s struggles in that phase continued.

Newton completed 12 of 19 passes for 69 yards, including a 5-yard pass to N’Keal Henry during the third quarter that extended New England’s lead to 35-0.

Advertisement

Jarrett Stidham replaced Newton early in the fourth quarter threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Olszewski.

Rookie Justin Herbert was 26 of 53 for 209 yards for the Chargers. He was intercepted twice.

INJURIES

Patriots: CB Jonathan Jones and TE Larry Izzo suffered neck injuries and did not return.

Chargers: RB Joshua Kelly suffered an ankle injury and did not return. LT Sam Tevi missed the game because his wife gave birth to the couple’s child.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Remain in Los Angeles to face the Rams on Thursday night.

Chargers: Host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots celebrates as he leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Inglewood, California. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 45-0.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 45-0 destruction of the Los Angeles Chargers December 6, 2020 | 8:57 PM
Revolution Columbus Crew ECF 2020
REVOLUTION
3 takeaways from the Revolution's Eastern Conference Final loss December 6, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Gunner Olszewski celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots dominate Chargers to win 45-0 December 6, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Derek Carr and the Raiders avoided losing to the winless Jets.
NFL
Derek Carr's TD pass with 5 seconds left lifts Raiders past Jets December 6, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Ernie Adams watches each Patriots game from the coaches' booth and has a direct line to Bill Belichick, his longtime friend and associate.
Patriots
Ernie Adams on his role with Patriots, friendship with Belichick December 6, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty returned a blocked kick for a touchdown.
PATRIOTS
Watch Devin McCourty return a blocked kick for a touchdown December 6, 2020 | 6:28 PM
Gunner Olszewski reacts after scoring a touchdown on a punt return in the second quarter.
PATRIOTS
'I think the football gods rewarded him today.' A look at Gunner Olszewski's breakout performance. December 6, 2020 | 5:56 PM
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl called college game for several minutes during booth mishap December 6, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Jarome Iginla was interviewed by Boston 25 News for his thoughts on Saturday evening's snowstorm.
Jarome IGINLA
Boston 25 unknowingly interviews ex-Bruin Jarome Iginla for snow coverage December 6, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Dennis Grosel turned in an historic night but BC fell to Virginia.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways as Dennis Grosel ties a Doug Flutie record but BC loses at Virginia December 5, 2020 | 10:37 PM
Joe Mooney and David Mellor.
RED SOX
Longtime groundskeeper Joe Mooney, a Red Sox Hall of Famer, dies at age 90 December 5, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Longtime Patriots Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti passed away on Friday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti passes away at 58 December 5, 2020 | 9:27 PM
Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel threw three interceptions in the loss to Virginia.
BC FOOTBALL
Virginia's strong second half the difference in 43-32 win over Boston College December 5, 2020 | 8:35 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson grabs a loose ball during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Tristan Thompson to miss most of training camp with hamstring injury December 5, 2020 | 8:35 PM
The Patriots activated Dalton Keene on Saturday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots activate Dalton Keene, add Donte Moncrief and other players to roster December 5, 2020 | 6:27 PM
It appears Tristan Thompson rooted for the Celtics long before he came to Boston.
Celtics
Tristan Thompson tweet resurfaces of him rooting for the Celtics 10 years ago December 5, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Rich Pedroncelli
Media
Kyle Draper enjoyed Boston but couldn't pass up Sacramento Kings play-by-play opportunity December 5, 2020 | 5:11 PM
LeGarrette Blount celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
LeGarrette Blount, who won two Super Bowls with Patriots, announces retirement December 5, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
N'Keal Harry might be the biggest bust at receiver in Patriots history December 5, 2020 | 4:02 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees during the third inning at Fenway Park on September 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Obituaries
Former Herald sportswriter and Fenway official scorer Mike Shalin dies at 66 December 5, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Bill Belichick.
PATRIOTS
Here's how the Patriots' playoff hopes can strengthen in Week 13 December 5, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) calls for a snap against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Patriots
Quarterback envy? Patriots may be jealous of Justin Herbert, but should handle the 3-8 Chargers December 5, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Kathy Willens
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving releases written statement, reportedly will blackout media this season with Brooklyn December 5, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Celtics
First half of the Celtics' 2020-21 schedule released December 4, 2020 | 3:34 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL further limits player access to team facilities December 4, 2020 | 2:46 PM
David Andrews (left) could be selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season.
Patriots
A Patriots player leads his position in Pro Bowl votes December 4, 2020 | 11:24 AM
Florida was making its shots all night long in its decisive win over Boston College.
BC Basketball
Florida beats cold-shooting Boston College 90-70 December 4, 2020 | 8:31 AM
The Patriots celebrate an interception against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game December 4, 2020 | 8:17 AM
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris had high praise for teammate James White.
Patriots
Damien Harris: 'I want to be like James White when I grow up' December 3, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is having an impressive rookie campaign like Cam Newton had in 2011.
PATRIOTS-CHARGERS
Cam Newton knows rookie struggles of Chargers' Justin Herbert December 3, 2020 | 9:06 PM