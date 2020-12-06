Watch Gunner Olszewski return a punt 70 yards for a touchdown vs. the Chargers

A week after nearly returning a punt for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals, Gunner Olszewski was able to score his first career TD on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers on a somewhat similar play.

Against Arizona, a return that would have been 82 yards was called back due to an illegal block from Anfernee Jennings. This time, Matthew Slater and Rashod Berry helped legally clear a path, and Olszewski sprinted to the end zone for a 70-yard return early in the second quarter. He managed to stay inbounds, despite veering dangerously close to the sideline, and helped push New England to an early 14-0 lead.

It was the first punt return for a touchdown for the Patriots since 2014.

Olszewski, in his second year out of Bemidji State, has shown his explosiveness and playmaking ability in recent weeks.