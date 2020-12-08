Morning sports update: Bill Belichick’s self-deprecating reason for why he likes coaching with his sons

"They've been in team meetings and they’ve heard stuff for 21 years."

Belichick coaching with sons
Stephen and Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Texans game in 2020. –Matthew J. Lee/Boston Globe staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 8, 2020 | 10:39 AM

The Patriots are staying at UCLA this week in preparation for a second West Coast game following Sunday’s 45-0 win over the Chargers. New England plays again on Thursday against the Rams at 8:20 p.m.

On Monday, Washington ended the Steelers’ bid for a perfect season with a 23-17 win. Elsewhere, the Bills beat the 49ers, 34-24.

Bill Belichick talked about coaching with his sons: During his weekly interview with “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” on WEEI, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the experience of having sons Brian and Stephen on the Patriots’ staff.

Stephen currently coaches the outside linebackers, while Brian coaches the safeties.

Advertisement

The elder Belichick called it a “great opportunity” working with the two of them, and that it’s “good to see them every day.”

He also explained the advantage in having them be a part of his day-to-day decision making with the team.

“One of the good things about Stephen and Brian is they aren’t afraid to tell me when they think I’ve screwed something up, which is fairly regularly,” said Belichick. “A good perspective there on keeping me in check and that’s helpful, too. They work hard. They know our system.”

“They’ve been in team meetings and they’ve heard stuff for 21 years,” Belichick added. “Maybe weren’t in game plan meetings all that time, but they were part of the development of everything and how it started and why things are the way they are, maybe why it is time to change things because things are different, or maybe why it’s time to go back to that a little bit more [because] we have gotten away from it for one reason or another and maybe it’s time to go back to it. That’s good perspective.”

Trivia: In Larry Bird’s first NBA game, the Celtics started three future Hall of Fame players (including Bird himself). Who were the other two?

Advertisement

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One was a player who was originally drafted in 1970 by the Cincinnati Royals, and the other was the last NBA player-coach.

More from Boston.com:

Gunner Olszewski’s Instagram after the Patriots’ win on Sunday: Olszewski scored twice in the 45-0 rout of the Chargers.

He became just the fourth Patriot to score on both a punt return and a pass reception in the same game after Julian Edelman, Irving Fryar, and Stanley Morgan.

Keyshawn Johnson is not counting the Patriots out:

On this day: In 1987, Ron Hextall of the Flyers scored the first “legitimate” goal by a goaltender in NHL history in a 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Though Islanders goaltender Billy Smith became the first to be credited with a goal in 1979, it was through an indirect action (he made a save, followed by what was essentially an own goal from New York).

Hextall, on the other hand, scored deliberately, finding the empty net with a well placed shot that traveled the length of the rink.

Daily highlight: Washington receiver Cam Sims made a one-handed catch on a crucial third down to help pull off Monday’s upset of the previously undefeated Steelers.

Trivia answer: Nathaniel “Tiny” Archibald and Dave Cowens.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots playoff chances
Patriots
Playoff scenarios: Here are the latest odds on the Patriots' postseason chances December 8, 2020 | 8:03 AM
NFL
Josh Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers 34-24 in Arizona December 8, 2020 | 1:24 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has lost seven family members to COVID-19.
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns says he's lost 7 family members to COVID-19 December 7, 2020 | 11:22 PM
Clare Lozano, a breakdancer, stretches at a kiosk in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Olympics
Breakdancing gets Olympic status, will debut at 2024 Paris Games December 7, 2020 | 11:20 PM
Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith has limited time to prepare for the NBA season.
Celtics
Brad Stevens expects rookie Aaron Nesmith to pick things up 'very quickly' December 7, 2020 | 10:33 PM
NFL
Surprise! Washington ends Pittsburgh's perfect season 23-17 December 7, 2020 | 8:49 PM
President Donald Trump crosses the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Politics
Official: President Trump to attend the Army-Navy game at West Point December 7, 2020 | 6:18 PM
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, front, greets players as they warm up.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will the Patriots make the playoffs? December 7, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Cam Newton and Josh McDaniels.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels has everybody else to thank for his successful Chargers 'tryout' December 7, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale in 1991.
Celtics
'It was a bad feeling, but I needed it' December 7, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Jets loss Raiders
NFL
NFL experts debated if Jets' 'dumbest call ever' was intentional December 7, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Head coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick is now the only NFL coach to win a game in 50 different stadiums December 6, 2020 | 11:51 PM
Cornerback J.C. Jackson of the Patriots celebrates his interception with linebacker Josh Uche.
PATRIOTS
A look at how the defense helped fuel the Patriots' dominant performance Sunday December 6, 2020 | 10:55 PM
Cam Newton had three touchdowns in the Patriots' 45-0 win over the Chargers.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton credits the Patriots' defense and special teams for 45-0 win December 6, 2020 | 10:55 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
PATRIOTS
15 thoughts on the Patriots’ 45-0 win over the Chargers December 6, 2020 | 10:40 PM
Devin McCourty celebrates after scoring a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Chargers.
DEVIN MCCOURTY
'I knew today that I was going to score': Devin McCourty shared why Sunday's game was special to him December 6, 2020 | 10:00 PM
Bill Belichick Chargers
PATRIOTS
'A bit of a heavy heart': Belichick paid tribute to Tracy Sormanti in his postgame press conference December 6, 2020 | 9:39 PM
Patriots playoff chances
Patriots
Newton, special teams lead Patriots to 45-0 rout of Chargers December 6, 2020 | 9:12 PM
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots celebrates as he leaves the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Inglewood, California. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 45-0.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 45-0 destruction of the Los Angeles Chargers December 6, 2020 | 8:57 PM
Revolution Columbus Crew ECF 2020
REVOLUTION
3 takeaways from the Revolution's Eastern Conference Final loss December 6, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Gunner Olszewski celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots dominate Chargers to win 45-0 December 6, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Derek Carr and the Raiders avoided losing to the winless Jets.
NFL
Derek Carr's TD pass with 5 seconds left lifts Raiders past Jets December 6, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Ernie Adams watches each Patriots game from the coaches' booth and has a direct line to Bill Belichick, his longtime friend and associate.
Patriots
Ernie Adams on his role with Patriots, friendship with Belichick December 6, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty returned a blocked kick for a touchdown.
PATRIOTS
Watch Devin McCourty return a blocked kick for a touchdown December 6, 2020 | 6:28 PM
Gunner Olszewski reacts after scoring a touchdown on a punt return in the second quarter.
PATRIOTS
'I think the football gods rewarded him today.' A look at Gunner Olszewski's breakout performance. December 6, 2020 | 5:56 PM
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl called college game for several minutes during booth mishap December 6, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Jarome Iginla was interviewed by Boston 25 News for his thoughts on Saturday evening's snowstorm.
Jarome IGINLA
Boston 25 unknowingly interviews ex-Bruin Jarome Iginla for snow coverage December 6, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Dennis Grosel turned in an historic night but BC fell to Virginia.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways as Dennis Grosel ties a Doug Flutie record but BC loses at Virginia December 5, 2020 | 10:37 PM
Joe Mooney and David Mellor.
RED SOX
Longtime groundskeeper Joe Mooney, a Red Sox Hall of Famer, dies at age 90 December 5, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Longtime Patriots Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti passed away on Friday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti passes away at 58 December 5, 2020 | 9:27 PM