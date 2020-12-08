Morning sports update: Bill Belichick’s self-deprecating reason for why he likes coaching with his sons

The Patriots are staying at UCLA this week in preparation for a second West Coast game following Sunday’s 45-0 win over the Chargers. New England plays again on Thursday against the Rams at 8:20 p.m.

On Monday, Washington ended the Steelers’ bid for a perfect season with a 23-17 win. Elsewhere, the Bills beat the 49ers, 34-24.

Bill Belichick talked about coaching with his sons: During his weekly interview with “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” on WEEI, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the experience of having sons Brian and Stephen on the Patriots’ staff.

Stephen currently coaches the outside linebackers, while Brian coaches the safeties.

Advertisement

The elder Belichick called it a “great opportunity” working with the two of them, and that it’s “good to see them every day.”

He also explained the advantage in having them be a part of his day-to-day decision making with the team.

“One of the good things about Stephen and Brian is they aren’t afraid to tell me when they think I’ve screwed something up, which is fairly regularly,” said Belichick. “A good perspective there on keeping me in check and that’s helpful, too. They work hard. They know our system.”

“They’ve been in team meetings and they’ve heard stuff for 21 years,” Belichick added. “Maybe weren’t in game plan meetings all that time, but they were part of the development of everything and how it started and why things are the way they are, maybe why it is time to change things because things are different, or maybe why it’s time to go back to that a little bit more [because] we have gotten away from it for one reason or another and maybe it’s time to go back to it. That’s good perspective.”

Trivia: In Larry Bird’s first NBA game, the Celtics started three future Hall of Fame players (including Bird himself). Who were the other two?

Advertisement

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One was a player who was originally drafted in 1970 by the Cincinnati Royals, and the other was the last NBA player-coach.

More from Boston.com:

Gunner Olszewski’s Instagram after the Patriots’ win on Sunday: Olszewski scored twice in the 45-0 rout of the Chargers.

He became just the fourth Patriot to score on both a punt return and a pass reception in the same game after Julian Edelman, Irving Fryar, and Stanley Morgan.

Keyshawn Johnson is not counting the Patriots out:

On this day: In 1987, Ron Hextall of the Flyers scored the first “legitimate” goal by a goaltender in NHL history in a 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Though Islanders goaltender Billy Smith became the first to be credited with a goal in 1979, it was through an indirect action (he made a save, followed by what was essentially an own goal from New York).

Hextall, on the other hand, scored deliberately, finding the empty net with a well placed shot that traveled the length of the rink.

Daily highlight: Washington receiver Cam Sims made a one-handed catch on a crucial third down to help pull off Monday’s upset of the previously undefeated Steelers.

Trivia answer: Nathaniel “Tiny” Archibald and Dave Cowens.