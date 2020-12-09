What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Rams game

Bill Belichick Sean McVay NFL Coaches
Sean McVay and Bill Belichick will meet again on Thursday. –AP Photo/David J. Phillip
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Columnist
December 9, 2020 | 5:02 PM

This is fun.

No, really. The weekly drama that is the Patriots during the 2020 season is much more enticing than anything we’ve seen in at least a half-decade. If last year’s pout-fest taught us anything, it was that New England was fit for change.

It has been ugly. It has been frustrating. It has been — despite the .500 record — overall, subpar.

But it’s been great.

I know that it sounds hypocritical since we normally demand greatness from a franchise annually bound for Super Bowl glory. The playoff push, however unlikely, is something of intrigue, especially for a team that has normally held its division like a birthright.

Advertisement

But the underdog role is just as, if not more, fun than the one of big bully at the playground. You know, the one that eventually gave New England fans a bad name throughout the league.

This humble pie, while not really having to tase it quite yet, is something. It’s like a warning, yet one that comes with a little bit of hope, a trait that always seemed to define the region.

That was, eventually, replaced by arrogance and entitlement. But if you’re of a certain age, you remember the days when the possibility was the most enticing part of the package of being a fan.

It’s nice to have that back.

This is fun.

It’s not the same fun as celebrating Super Bowl wins. Obviously.

But sometimes it’s better. Really.

This week’s predictions:

Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Patriots 20, Rams 17. “These teams last met two Super Bowls ago in a rather stunning 13-3 New England win, and I would lean defense first and and the under play once more. Pats aren’t the team they were, post-Tom Brady, but they are surging, on a 4-1 run that has them back in the AFC playoff chase, but with scant margin of error. Rams are safer in the postseason hunt and simply not as desperate here. New England stayed in L.A. after beating Chargers 45-0 last week to mitigate the typical disadvantage road teams have playing Thursday nights. (Then again, Bill Belichick’s 10-1 streak on TNF suggests the early start isn’t much bother in any case). These are two strong defenses, but Rams have struggled this season to contain mobile quarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Kyler Murray, who serve to neutralize Aaron Donald’s impact. Now here comes Cam Newton, who has been a much bigger threat running than with his arm as his 11 rushing TDs proclaim. And you know Belichick is going to find some way to bother Jared Goff, right? Upset! (And, hey, even if it doesn’t happen outright, am loving a Pats cover plus-5).”

Advertisement

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Rams 21, Patriots 17. “The Patriots stayed on the West Coast after beating the Chargers. The Rams are home after a nice road victory against the Cardinals. The Rams defense will make it tough for Cam Newton and the Pats offense, which is limited.  This will be low scoring, but the Rams will win it.”

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: Patriots (+5.5): I can’t explain how the Patriots are .500 or how they blew out a talented Chargers team 45-0. I don’t know how they’ll hang in with a Rams team that should be much better than them. But at this point, I’ll just assume Bill Belichick will find a way to at least keep it close.”

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston: New England (+5.5). “For the third straight week, I’ll be mostly keeping my mouth shut on my picks. My downward spiral from Weeks 8-11 was so dramatic that even though I’ve stabilized, I’m still not saying a peep. I’ve lost that right and need to earn it back.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Rams 20, Patriots 13. “The Patriots are at their best when they can win games with the running of Cam Newton and their deep backfield, buoyed by complementary defense. The Rams can throw off that formula by winning up front and forcing Newton to pass. The Patriots are still weakest in their run defense and the Rams have gotten into a groove with their young committee to take pressure off Jared Goff.”

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Rams 24, Patriots 20. “The Patriots are back in the playoff hunt and have allowed less than 300 yards of offense in their last two games. Can that trend continue against the Rams? Jared Goff passed for 351 yards last week after being called out for too many turnovers. Los Angeles has a good defense, too.”

Advertisement

FiveThirtyEight: Rams, 64 percent (-4).

NFL PickWatch: One-hundred percent go with the Rams.

It says here: Rams 34, Patriots 21. Last gasp. When’s Trask available anyway?

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Bill Belichick got the upper hand on Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Ahead of rematch, Rams' Super Bowl loss to Patriots still stings December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
James Harden and Jaylen Brown could be traded for each other.
Celtics
What could the Celtics offer in a James Harden trade? December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman will not be playing in Thursday's rematch.
Patriots
Many of Super Bowl LIII's stars won't be playing in Thursday's Patriots-Rams rematch December 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Matthew Slater UCLA
Patriots
Matthew Slater reflected on his time at UCLA as Patriots continue stay in Los Angeles December 9, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Lamar Jackson returned to action Tuesday night to help the Ravens defeat the Cowboys.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens run past Cowboys 34-17 to end 3-game slide December 9, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: Nearly undefeated 2007 season would have made Patriots 'immortal' December 8, 2020 | 11:59 PM
N'Keal Harry's touchdown felt good, but he doesn't think he needed it.
PATRIOTS
N'Keal Harry's touchdown was a 'good feeling,' but he doesn't think he needed it December 8, 2020 | 11:08 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gestures as he watches play against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
NBA
NBA coaches attire: Masks are in, jackets are optional December 8, 2020 | 9:40 PM
Kyle Dugger (35) and Anfernee Jennings (58) have learned from Patriots opt-out players.
Patriots
Anfernee Jennings, Kyle Dugger lean on Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung for advice December 8, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Robert Williams (right) learned a lot from Al Horford (left) when he played in Boston.
CELTICS
Celtics' Robert Williams learned 'how to be a pro' from Al Horford, Aron Baynes December 8, 2020 | 6:58 PM
Stephon Gilmore.
SPORTS NEWS
Jayson Tatum and Stephon Gilmore swapped jerseys in a show of respect December 8, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Head coach Sean McVay has guided the Los Angeles Rams to an 8-4 record so far this season.
PATRIOTS-RAMS
4 things to know about the Los Angeles Rams, who lead the NFC West December 8, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Chargers
Patriots
Cam Newton on being compared to 'gunslinger' quarterbacks, and why he can't give another update on Julian Edelman December 8, 2020 | 12:25 PM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick walks the sideline during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick explained why Thursday's matchup vs. the Rams is 'almost like having a home game' December 8, 2020 | 12:09 PM
Belichick coaching with sons
Patriots
Bill Belichick's self-deprecating reason for why he likes coaching with his sons December 8, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Patriots playoff chances
Patriots
Playoff scenarios: Here are the latest odds on the Patriots' postseason chances December 8, 2020 | 8:03 AM
NFL
Josh Allen throws for 4 TDs, Bills beat 49ers 34-24 in Arizona December 8, 2020 | 1:24 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has lost seven family members to COVID-19.
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns says he's lost 7 family members to COVID-19 December 7, 2020 | 11:22 PM
Clare Lozano, a breakdancer, stretches at a kiosk in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Olympics
Breakdancing gets Olympic status, will debut at 2024 Paris Games December 7, 2020 | 11:20 PM
Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith has limited time to prepare for the NBA season.
Celtics
Brad Stevens expects rookie Aaron Nesmith to pick things up 'very quickly' December 7, 2020 | 10:33 PM
NFL
Surprise! Washington ends Pittsburgh's perfect season 23-17 December 7, 2020 | 8:49 PM
President Donald Trump crosses the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Politics
Official: President Trump to attend the Army-Navy game at West Point December 7, 2020 | 6:18 PM
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, front, greets players as they warm up.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will the Patriots make the playoffs? December 7, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Cam Newton and Josh McDaniels.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels has everybody else to thank for his successful Chargers 'tryout' December 7, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Larry Bird, and Kevin McHale in 1991.
Celtics
'It was a bad feeling, but I needed it' December 7, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Jets loss Raiders
NFL
NFL experts debated if Jets' 'dumbest call ever' was intentional December 7, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Head coach Bill Belichick of the Patriots looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick is now the only NFL coach to win a game in 50 different stadiums December 6, 2020 | 11:51 PM
Cornerback J.C. Jackson of the Patriots celebrates his interception with linebacker Josh Uche.
PATRIOTS
A look at how the defense helped fuel the Patriots' dominant performance Sunday December 6, 2020 | 10:55 PM
Cam Newton had three touchdowns in the Patriots' 45-0 win over the Chargers.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton credits the Patriots' defense and special teams for 45-0 win December 6, 2020 | 10:55 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
PATRIOTS
15 thoughts on the Patriots’ 45-0 win over the Chargers December 6, 2020 | 10:40 PM