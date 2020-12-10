Morning sports update: Stephon Gilmore explained why he likes to wear South Carolina gear in Los Angeles

"We’re the real USC."

Stephon Gilmore
Stephon GIlmore in 2020. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 10, 2020 | 10:47 AM

Tonight, the Patriots (6-6) play the Rams (8-4) at 8:20 p.m. New England is trying to get over .500 for the first time since Week 3.

The Rams are currently favored (-5), but experts differ on the predicted outcome.

Stephon Gilmore’s reason for wearing South Carolina gear: Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is a proud product of the University of South Carolina, where he played college football before turning professional after his junior year (he was a first round pick in 2012).

Of course, South Carolina isn’t the only school to go by the shorthand name of USC. The Patriots are currently in Los Angeles to play the Rams, also the home to the University of Southern California (another USC).

Gilmore has taken to wearing South Carolina gear to subtly troll the “other” USC in his mind.

“Actually I just brought it,” said Gilmore of his South Carolina apparel, according to Nick O’Malley of MassLive.” I always wear my stuff sometimes. I always tell people that we’re the real USC, so I try to wear it up here.”

Trivia: In Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots defeated the Rams 13-3, a surprisingly low-scoring game. Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski were first and second in team receiving yards, but what New England player was third?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted in 2013 by the Bengals.

More from Boston.com:

Do the Patriots still have a chance to make the Super Bowl?

Dwyane Wade shared a Kobe Bryant anecdote from the Olympics:

On this day: In 1935, the Red Sox acquired two-time MVP (and future Hall of Fame) first baseman Jimmie Foxx from the Philadelphia Athletics along with pitcher Johnny Marcum in exchange for catcher George Savino, pitcher Gordon Rhodes, and $150,000.

Foxx, one of the dominant power hitters of his era (or any era), was coming off a season in which he hit an American League-leading 36 home runs. Acquiring a home run hitter in his prime (along with Marcum, as well as fellow former Athletics Eric McNair and Roger Cramer in separate deals) were seen as significant upgrades the Red Sox.

The context was straightforward: The Red Sox finished above .500 in 1935 for the first time since winning the World Series in 1918. New investment — which included remodeling Fenway Park after multiple fires — was giving the once proud team renewed hope.

Of course, Red Sox fans would have to wait decades to win another World Series, and the 1936 Red Sox proved to be a disappointment, finishing just 74-80.

Foxx, despite the team’s underachievement, was a successful addition. In seven seasons with the Red Sox between 1936-1942, he would hit a combined 222 home runs, bat .320, and record an elite 1.034 OPS.

Daily highlight: Brazilian forward Neymar scored the first of what ended up being three goals for PSG in a 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday in the Champions League.

The game originally kicked off on Tuesday, but was postponed following an alleged racist comment from a sideline official which caused both teams to walk off the field in protest.

Trivia answer: Rex Burkhead.

TOPICS: Patriots

