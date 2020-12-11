‘Cam’s our quarterback’: Bill Belichick stands by Cam Newton after Patriots’ loss to Rams

"We just have to all do a better job, starting with me."

Bill Belichick Cam Newton
Bill Belichick after the Patriots' defeat against the Rams. –AP Photo/Ashley Landis
SHARE TWEET 6 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 11, 2020 | 12:54 AM

After suffering a resounding 24-3 defeat to the Rams on Thursday night, Patriots coach Bill Belichick could only acknowledge the obvious.

“Certainly the Rams were the better team tonight,” Belichick admitted. “They deserve a lot of credit. We were out-coached, out-played, out-everything, really. They did a good job in all the areas and we really weren’t good enough to be able to stay with them.”

“We just have to all do a better job, starting with me,” Belichick added. “Just wasn’t our night tonight.”

The specific postgame focus fell on the Patriots’ quarterback position, with Cam Newton’s future status as starter receiving particular attention.

Advertisement

Asked if he intended to continue playing the 31-year-0ld Newton, Belichick immediately responded to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss.

“Yeah, great question Mike, really glad you asked that, Cam’s our quarterback,” said Belichick.

Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin followed up, asking what Newton — who has thrown for fewer than 120 yards in each of his last three games — has shown to justify Belichick’s continued trust as starter.

“He’s our quarterback,” Belichick reiterated. “Think I just answered that one, Ben.”

Asked specifically if the Patriots can win with a struggling passing attack, Belichick noted that New England’s struggles went beyond one position.

“I said we didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight, so we all have to do a better job.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half Thursday.
PATRIOTS-RAMS
Cam Akers runs wild, Cam Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3 December 11, 2020 | 1:14 AM
Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are still hoping to make the playoffs.
PATRIOTS
Lawrence Guy on the Patriots' playoff chances: 'We ain't a bunch of quitters' December 11, 2020 | 1:12 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton says abdominal injury didn't affect his play December 11, 2020 | 1:04 AM
Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton in the 4th quarter Thursday, but he could have come in sooner.
Patriots
Why not go to Jarrett Stidham? December 11, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after his team's loss Thursday night.
Patriots
12 thoughts on the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams December 11, 2020 | 12:06 AM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Celtics
James Harden's preferred trade destinations include East contenders, but not Celtics December 10, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused 'an awful lot' of pain December 10, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Daniel Bard posted a 3.65 ERA this season.
MLB
Daniel Bard was named NL Comeback Player of the Year December 10, 2020 | 8:27 PM
Payton Pritchard has impressed Marcus Smart in the early going.
Celtics
Marcus Smart 'had a feeling' Payton Pritchard would stand out December 10, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, left, stands with Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair.
JACK EASTERBY
Former Patriots chaplain Jack Easterby has contributed to an 'atmosphere of mistrust' in Houston December 10, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Tom Brady loves the Tampa Bay weather.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'You won't catch me dead' living in Northeast anymore December 10, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Rams defensive end Michael Brockers.
Patriots
Patriots' playoff chances take a major hit in 24-3 loss to Rams December 10, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski in serious talks to join Phillies, according to report December 10, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Head coach Jeff Hafley helped guide the Eagles through a most-unusual season.
BC FOOTBALL
Why BC football decided to not participate in a bowl game this season December 10, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explained why he likes to wear South Carolina gear in Los Angeles December 10, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Rick Scuteri
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: The Rams are a complete team, but the Patriots have been finding a way December 10, 2020 | 8:01 AM
CELTICS
Celtics' Romeo Langford is still 'a ways away' from a return December 9, 2020 | 11:59 PM
Manny Ramirez tried to introduce himself to a Red Sox fan in Australia, but the fan didn't recognize him.
Manny Ramirez
Man wearing Red Sox hat fails to recognize Manny Ramirez in viral TikTok video December 9, 2020 | 9:17 PM
ESPN ranked four Celtics in its top 100.
NBA TOP 100
ESPN ranked Jayson Tatum and three other Boston Celtics players in its top 100 December 9, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Al Michaels, play-by-play voice for NBC's Sunday Night Football, works on the sideline before a 2019 game.
Media
Al Michaels wins Ford Frick Award December 9, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Russell Wilson reacts after throwing an interception to Patriots safety Malcolm Butler during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIX.
Super Bowl XLIX
Russell Wilson used to think about Malcolm Butler's interception every day December 9, 2020 | 6:10 PM
ROMO COPIES BRADY
Watch: Tony Romo does impressions of Tom Brady, other NFL legends December 9, 2020 | 6:00 PM
NFL
Steve Kornacki will appear on 'Sunday Night Football' for the rest of the season December 9, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Bill Belichick Sean McVay NFL Coaches
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Rams game December 9, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Bill Belichick got the upper hand on Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Ahead of rematch, Rams' Super Bowl loss to Patriots still stings December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
James Harden and Jaylen Brown could be traded for each other.
Celtics
What could the Celtics offer in a James Harden trade? December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman will not be playing in Thursday's rematch.
Patriots
Many of Super Bowl LIII's stars won't be playing in Thursday's Patriots-Rams rematch December 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Matthew Slater UCLA
Patriots
Matthew Slater reflected on his time at UCLA as Patriots continue stay in Los Angeles December 9, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Lamar Jackson returned to action Tuesday night to help the Ravens defeat the Cowboys.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens run past Cowboys 34-17 to end 3-game slide December 9, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: Nearly undefeated 2007 season would have made Patriots 'immortal' December 8, 2020 | 11:59 PM