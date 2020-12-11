‘Cam’s our quarterback’: Bill Belichick stands by Cam Newton after Patriots’ loss to Rams

After suffering a resounding 24-3 defeat to the Rams on Thursday night, Patriots coach Bill Belichick could only acknowledge the obvious.

“Certainly the Rams were the better team tonight,” Belichick admitted. “They deserve a lot of credit. We were out-coached, out-played, out-everything, really. They did a good job in all the areas and we really weren’t good enough to be able to stay with them.”

“We just have to all do a better job, starting with me,” Belichick added. “Just wasn’t our night tonight.”

The specific postgame focus fell on the Patriots’ quarterback position, with Cam Newton’s future status as starter receiving particular attention.

Asked if he intended to continue playing the 31-year-0ld Newton, Belichick immediately responded to ESPN reporter Mike Reiss.

“Yeah, great question Mike, really glad you asked that, Cam’s our quarterback,” said Belichick.

Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin followed up, asking what Newton — who has thrown for fewer than 120 yards in each of his last three games — has shown to justify Belichick’s continued trust as starter.

“He’s our quarterback,” Belichick reiterated. “Think I just answered that one, Ben.”

Asked specifically if the Patriots can win with a struggling passing attack, Belichick noted that New England’s struggles went beyond one position.

“I said we didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight, so we all have to do a better job.”