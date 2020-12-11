Cam Newton refuses to talk about abdominal injury, says it had no impact on his play

"It's not for me to talk about those type of things."

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. –AP Photo/Ashley Landis
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 11, 2020 | 1:04 AM

Related Links

A ready-made excuse exists for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton’s struggles, but on Thursday — following a 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — Newton once again opted not to take it.

Newton has been nursing an abdominal injury that FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said before the game has been much more painful than Newton will say.

“I am told that in fact he has been struggling with that abdominal injury,” Glazer said on the broadcast. “It’s caused him an awful lot of pain for the last couple of weeks here, but because they have the short week they forced him to rest, and as of a result of that today he felt better than he has the last few weeks.”

Advertisement

Newton downplayed the injury when it was first reported before last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and he did so once again when he was asked after the Patriots’ loss to the Rams how much the abdominal issue affected him.

“None,” Newton said.

A second reporter followed up, noting Glazer’s comments and asking for Newton’s reaction.

“It’s not for me to talk about those type of things,” Newton said. “I’ve just go to do my job, keep getting better and keep moving forward.”

The Rams’ defense was dominant, but healthy or not, Newton didn’t help himself. Gifted an opportunity at the Rams’ 32-yard line after Myles Bryant picked off Jared Goff late in the first quarter, Newton was picked off on the first play of the second by the Rams’ Kenny Young, who returned the interception 79 yards for a touchdown. That gave the Rams a commanding 17-0 lead.

“That type of play is all anticipation,” Newton said of Young’s interception. “I thought he had got right outside of the defender, so I was just going to try to lead him up field, and obviously that didn’t happen, and it ended up being a turnover going the other way.”

Advertisement

The Patriots had an opportunity to climb back into the game midway through the second quarter when an eight-minute drive brought them within two yards of the goal line. But on fourth down, Newton took a snap out of the shotgun and was brought down for a loss of two yards. The Patriots converted a field goal to end the half (their only points of the game), but the turnover loomed large as a rare opportunity for New England against a defense Newton described as “stingy, and rightfully so.”

“I didn’t want to pitch the ball and lead to a potential turnover, so I just took my chances and tried to take it up in there and see how much I could get,” Newton said, when asked about the Patriots’ failure to score at the goal line. “I didn’t want to create another bad play.”

Whether those bad plays are a result of Newton’s injury or whether he is simply still struggling 14 weeks into the season is unclear. Newton mumbled something that sounded like “No sir” when a reporter asked if anything is physically affecting his throwing.

Instead, Newton — who Belichick said will still be the starting quarterback next week — deferred to his head coach’s postgame message.

“We just have to be better, collectively,” Newton said. “And he’s right. We didn’t play a good brand of football tonight, and they did, they made more plays than us, so it led to them winning.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do. We’ve just got to be better, and it starts with me personally. I just have to make more plays, and that’s what it comes down to.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are still hoping to make the playoffs.
PATRIOTS
Lawrence Guy on the Patriots' playoff chances: 'We ain't a bunch of quitters' December 11, 2020 | 1:12 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as Patriots' starting quarterback December 11, 2020 | 12:54 AM
Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton in the 4th quarter Thursday, but he could have come in sooner.
Patriots
Why not go to Jarrett Stidham? December 11, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after his team's loss Thursday night.
Patriots
12 thoughts on the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams December 11, 2020 | 12:06 AM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Celtics
James Harden's preferred trade destinations include East contenders, but not Celtics December 10, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused 'an awful lot' of pain December 10, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Daniel Bard posted a 3.65 ERA this season.
MLB
Daniel Bard was named NL Comeback Player of the Year December 10, 2020 | 8:27 PM
Payton Pritchard has impressed Marcus Smart in the early going.
Celtics
Marcus Smart 'had a feeling' Payton Pritchard would stand out December 10, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, left, stands with Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair.
JACK EASTERBY
Former Patriots chaplain Jack Easterby has contributed to an 'atmosphere of mistrust' in Houston December 10, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Tom Brady loves the Tampa Bay weather.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'You won't catch me dead' living in Northeast anymore December 10, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Rams defensive end Michael Brockers.
Patriots
Patriots' playoff chances take a major hit in 24-3 loss to Rams December 10, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski in serious talks to join Phillies, according to report December 10, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Head coach Jeff Hafley helped guide the Eagles through a most-unusual season.
BC FOOTBALL
Why BC football decided to not participate in a bowl game this season December 10, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explained why he likes to wear South Carolina gear in Los Angeles December 10, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Rick Scuteri
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: The Rams are a complete team, but the Patriots have been finding a way December 10, 2020 | 8:01 AM
CELTICS
Celtics' Romeo Langford is still 'a ways away' from a return December 9, 2020 | 11:59 PM
Manny Ramirez tried to introduce himself to a Red Sox fan in Australia, but the fan didn't recognize him.
Manny Ramirez
Man wearing Red Sox hat fails to recognize Manny Ramirez in viral TikTok video December 9, 2020 | 9:17 PM
ESPN ranked four Celtics in its top 100.
NBA TOP 100
ESPN ranked Jayson Tatum and three other Boston Celtics players in its top 100 December 9, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Al Michaels, play-by-play voice for NBC's Sunday Night Football, works on the sideline before a 2019 game.
Media
Al Michaels wins Ford Frick Award December 9, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Russell Wilson reacts after throwing an interception to Patriots safety Malcolm Butler during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIX.
Super Bowl XLIX
Russell Wilson used to think about Malcolm Butler's interception every day December 9, 2020 | 6:10 PM
ROMO COPIES BRADY
Watch: Tony Romo does impressions of Tom Brady, other NFL legends December 9, 2020 | 6:00 PM
NFL
Steve Kornacki will appear on 'Sunday Night Football' for the rest of the season December 9, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Bill Belichick Sean McVay NFL Coaches
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Rams game December 9, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Bill Belichick got the upper hand on Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Ahead of rematch, Rams' Super Bowl loss to Patriots still stings December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
James Harden and Jaylen Brown could be traded for each other.
Celtics
What could the Celtics offer in a James Harden trade? December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman will not be playing in Thursday's rematch.
Patriots
Many of Super Bowl LIII's stars won't be playing in Thursday's Patriots-Rams rematch December 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Matthew Slater UCLA
Patriots
Matthew Slater reflected on his time at UCLA as Patriots continue stay in Los Angeles December 9, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Lamar Jackson returned to action Tuesday night to help the Ravens defeat the Cowboys.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens run past Cowboys 34-17 to end 3-game slide December 9, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: Nearly undefeated 2007 season would have made Patriots 'immortal' December 8, 2020 | 11:59 PM
N'Keal Harry's touchdown felt good, but he doesn't think he needed it.
PATRIOTS
N'Keal Harry's touchdown was a 'good feeling,' but he doesn't think he needed it December 8, 2020 | 11:08 PM