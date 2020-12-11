Lawrence Guy on the Patriots’ playoff chances: ‘We ain’t a bunch of quitters’

"We're going to go out there and play some football. That's why we are who we are."

Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are still hoping to make the playoffs.
Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are still hoping to make the playoffs. –Stew Milne/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
December 11, 2020 | 1:12 AM

Lawrence Guy said he doesn’t concern himself with records or whether or not the Patriots are in the playoff picture.

His main focus is on preparing for the game ahead, and he prioritizes not letting outside noise alter his approach. The defensive tackle Guy – speaking after the Patriots’ momentum-curbing 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday – said all they can do is “continue to fight,” and he expects nothing less.

“We ain’t a bunch of quitters,” Guy said. “It doesn’t matter what the record is. It doesn’t matter what the outcome is. We ain’t a bunch of quitters. We’re going to go out there and play some football. That’s why we are who we are.”

At 6-7, the Patriots will likely need to win out and get some help in order to make the playoffs for the 12th straight season. They’re slated to face three AFC East foes in the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets, to close out the regular season.

According to ESPN Football’s Power Index, their odds to qualify for the postseason are down to 6 percent. Though the outlook is bleak at the moment, Guy remains relatively optimistic despite the dud against the Rams.

“We’ve still got to keep on grinding,” he said. “It’s not over yet.”

Related Links

Free safety Devin McCourty has never missed the playoffs in his 1o-plus year career, and he’s also never been on a team that hasn’t won 10-plus games.

It’s clear one of those streaks will end, as the Patriots will definitively finish with single-digit wins for the first time since 2002. McCourty hopes the other stays intact, but he’s not concerned with the big picture at the moment.

Advertisement

“Just keep playing. It is what it is right now. We’ll keep fighting,” McCourty said. “We’ll see how it works out. There’s no easy answer other than we’ve got three games left. The goal is still the same, trying to win the remaining three games.”

He said that the goal for every team is to win every game and stave off elimination as long as possible.

McCourty said he hasn’t thought about his future with the Patriots at all. While he doesn’t know what next year will hold, he did say that these last three games are an opportunity to play football and “you can’t take that for granted.”

“Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to live with,” McCourty said. “There’s no pointing fingers. It’s not on anybody else besides us.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton says abdominal injury didn't affect his play. December 11, 2020 | 1:04 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as Patriots' starting quarterback December 11, 2020 | 12:54 AM
Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton in the 4th quarter Thursday, but he could have come in sooner.
Patriots
Why not go to Jarrett Stidham? December 11, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after his team's loss Thursday night.
Patriots
12 thoughts on the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams December 11, 2020 | 12:06 AM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Celtics
James Harden's preferred trade destinations include East contenders, but not Celtics December 10, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused 'an awful lot' of pain December 10, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Daniel Bard posted a 3.65 ERA this season.
MLB
Daniel Bard was named NL Comeback Player of the Year December 10, 2020 | 8:27 PM
Payton Pritchard has impressed Marcus Smart in the early going.
Celtics
Marcus Smart 'had a feeling' Payton Pritchard would stand out December 10, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, left, stands with Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair.
JACK EASTERBY
Former Patriots chaplain Jack Easterby has contributed to an 'atmosphere of mistrust' in Houston December 10, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Tom Brady loves the Tampa Bay weather.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'You won't catch me dead' living in Northeast anymore December 10, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Rams defensive end Michael Brockers.
Patriots
Patriots' playoff chances take a major hit in 24-3 loss to Rams December 10, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski in serious talks to join Phillies, according to report December 10, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Head coach Jeff Hafley helped guide the Eagles through a most-unusual season.
BC FOOTBALL
Why BC football decided to not participate in a bowl game this season December 10, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explained why he likes to wear South Carolina gear in Los Angeles December 10, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Rick Scuteri
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: The Rams are a complete team, but the Patriots have been finding a way December 10, 2020 | 8:01 AM
CELTICS
Celtics' Romeo Langford is still 'a ways away' from a return December 9, 2020 | 11:59 PM
Manny Ramirez tried to introduce himself to a Red Sox fan in Australia, but the fan didn't recognize him.
Manny Ramirez
Man wearing Red Sox hat fails to recognize Manny Ramirez in viral TikTok video December 9, 2020 | 9:17 PM
ESPN ranked four Celtics in its top 100.
NBA TOP 100
ESPN ranked Jayson Tatum and three other Boston Celtics players in its top 100 December 9, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Al Michaels, play-by-play voice for NBC's Sunday Night Football, works on the sideline before a 2019 game.
Media
Al Michaels wins Ford Frick Award December 9, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Russell Wilson reacts after throwing an interception to Patriots safety Malcolm Butler during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIX.
Super Bowl XLIX
Russell Wilson used to think about Malcolm Butler's interception every day December 9, 2020 | 6:10 PM
ROMO COPIES BRADY
Watch: Tony Romo does impressions of Tom Brady, other NFL legends December 9, 2020 | 6:00 PM
NFL
Steve Kornacki will appear on 'Sunday Night Football' for the rest of the season December 9, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Bill Belichick Sean McVay NFL Coaches
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Rams game December 9, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Bill Belichick got the upper hand on Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Ahead of rematch, Rams' Super Bowl loss to Patriots still stings December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
James Harden and Jaylen Brown could be traded for each other.
Celtics
What could the Celtics offer in a James Harden trade? December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman will not be playing in Thursday's rematch.
Patriots
Many of Super Bowl LIII's stars won't be playing in Thursday's Patriots-Rams rematch December 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Matthew Slater UCLA
Patriots
Matthew Slater reflected on his time at UCLA as Patriots continue stay in Los Angeles December 9, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Lamar Jackson returned to action Tuesday night to help the Ravens defeat the Cowboys.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens run past Cowboys 34-17 to end 3-game slide December 9, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: Nearly undefeated 2007 season would have made Patriots 'immortal' December 8, 2020 | 11:59 PM
N'Keal Harry's touchdown felt good, but he doesn't think he needed it.
PATRIOTS
N'Keal Harry's touchdown was a 'good feeling,' but he doesn't think he needed it December 8, 2020 | 11:08 PM