Cam Akers runs wild, Cam Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3

"I have to make more plays," Newton said after the game.

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half Thursday.
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half Thursday. –Ashley Landis/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
GREG BEACHAM,
AP
December 11, 2020 | 1:14 AM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — With rookie Cam Akers running wild for the Rams and his defensive teammates thoroughly stifling the Patriots, Los Angeles got a tiny measure of payback for its Super Bowl embarrassment two years ago.

These Rams even looked good enough to contend for a chance at some actual Super Bowl redemption later this season.

Akers rushed for 171 yards in a breakout performance, Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and the Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Jared Goff rushed for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Cooper Kupp as the NFC West-leading Rams (9-4) rolled to a one-sided victory in a rematch of their 13-3 Super Bowl loss in February 2019.

Advertisement

“We’ve got a lot of respect for them, but it’s a totally different year,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with what occurred a couple of years ago.”

Related Links

While the Rams’ offense looked sharp, their defense pushed the Patriots (6-7) perilously close to disarray. New England managed only 220 total yards — just 62 in the second half with a series of misbegotten drives.

Cam Newton went 9 of 16 for 119 yards and got sacked four times before the 2015 NFL MVP was replaced by Jarrett Stidham for the final three series in the fourth quarter.

“We knew exactly what they were going to do,” Newton said. “We have to be better, and it starts with me personally. I have to make more plays.”

Five days after the Patriots scored 45 points at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers, New England endangered its push for a 12th straight playoff berth with only its second loss in six games.

When asked if he expected to start next week, Newton replied: “That’s not my call.”

Bill Belichick doused the understandable speculation moments later: “Cam is our quarterback.”

The Rams got a superb game from Akers, the second-round draft pick out of Florida State who has seized a major role in their offense over the last three weeks. Akers’ yards mostly came in big chunks during the biggest rushing game by an NFL rookie this season and just the ninth 150-yard game against a Belichick-coached defense since 2000.

Advertisement

“It’s just (great) watching that guy really assert himself as a big-time player for us,” McVay said. “You can just see this guy is going to be a really special player for us, and this was a great night for him.”

Aaron Donald had 1 1/2 sacks to move into the overall NFL lead with 12 1/2 this season while leading another strong game from Los Angeles’ elite defense, which recorded six sacks and also scored a touchdown in its third consecutive game. The Pats’ third-ranked rushing offense managed just 3.7 yards per carry.

“We knew they had a great running game, that they outphysical-ed people, and we took that personally,” said Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who had two sacks. “If they were going to come in here and run the ball, we were going to stop them.”

New England again struggled to move the ball through the air, and Newton threw his first pick-six of the season to Young, who also had a sack and led the Rams with eight tackles. Stidham went 5 of 7 and got sacked twice after taking over early in the fourth quarter.

Despite their strong recent play, the Patriots have seven losses for the first time since 2002, officially ending their NFL-record streak of 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories.

The Rams’ opening 75-yard TD drive at SoFi Stadium looked better than anything it did in the Super Bowl. Tyler Higbee and Akers had long gains before Goff leaned over the line on fourth-and-goal for his career-high fourth rushing touchdown of the season.

Advertisement

An intentional grounding penalty on Goff and a poorly thrown pass intercepted by New England’s Myles Bryant kept the Pats’ deficit manageable early. But Young opened the second quarter with an interception by Donald’s disruption up front, taking it all the way back for the third-year linebacker’s first NFL touchdown.

Kupp’s 2-yard TD catch late in the third quarter capped a dominant 16-play, 90-yard drive by the Rams that included two fourth-down conversions.

“It didn’t really matter anything else that happened,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said. “They were able to continuously run it and get first downs. It takes you out of the play-calling. We were able to do well on third downs, but it didn’t matter because of how well they did in the run game. They took the whole third quarter with the long drive, and we can’t play that way.”

HISTORIC NIGHT

The Rams will have four consecutive winning records under McVay, something the franchise hadn’t done since 1983-86 with Eric Dickerson and coach John Robinson. Los Angeles still hasn’t clinched McVay’s third playoff spot, but his team will sit atop the division with three games to play.

Los Angeles also improved to 33-0 with a halftime lead under McVay.

INJURED

Patriots: S Adrian Phillips injured his hand at some point near halftime, but he returned in the second half. … RB Damien Harris left the field gingerly in the fourth quarter.

Rams: K Matt Gay played and didn’t miss a kick despite a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Rams: Stay home to host the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are still hoping to make the playoffs.
PATRIOTS
Lawrence Guy on the Patriots' playoff chances: 'We ain't a bunch of quitters' December 11, 2020 | 1:12 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton says abdominal injury didn't affect his play December 11, 2020 | 1:04 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as Patriots' starting quarterback December 11, 2020 | 12:54 AM
Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton in the 4th quarter Thursday, but he could have come in sooner.
Patriots
Why not go to Jarrett Stidham? December 11, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after his team's loss Thursday night.
Patriots
12 thoughts on the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams December 11, 2020 | 12:06 AM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Celtics
James Harden's preferred trade destinations include East contenders, but not Celtics December 10, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused 'an awful lot' of pain December 10, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Daniel Bard posted a 3.65 ERA this season.
MLB
Daniel Bard was named NL Comeback Player of the Year December 10, 2020 | 8:27 PM
Payton Pritchard has impressed Marcus Smart in the early going.
Celtics
Marcus Smart 'had a feeling' Payton Pritchard would stand out December 10, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, left, stands with Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair.
JACK EASTERBY
Former Patriots chaplain Jack Easterby has contributed to an 'atmosphere of mistrust' in Houston December 10, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Tom Brady loves the Tampa Bay weather.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'You won't catch me dead' living in Northeast anymore December 10, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Rams defensive end Michael Brockers.
Patriots
Patriots' playoff chances take a major hit in 24-3 loss to Rams December 10, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski in serious talks to join Phillies, according to report December 10, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Head coach Jeff Hafley helped guide the Eagles through a most-unusual season.
BC FOOTBALL
Why BC football decided to not participate in a bowl game this season December 10, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explained why he likes to wear South Carolina gear in Los Angeles December 10, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Rick Scuteri
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: The Rams are a complete team, but the Patriots have been finding a way December 10, 2020 | 8:01 AM
CELTICS
Celtics' Romeo Langford is still 'a ways away' from a return December 9, 2020 | 11:59 PM
Manny Ramirez tried to introduce himself to a Red Sox fan in Australia, but the fan didn't recognize him.
Manny Ramirez
Man wearing Red Sox hat fails to recognize Manny Ramirez in viral TikTok video December 9, 2020 | 9:17 PM
ESPN ranked four Celtics in its top 100.
NBA TOP 100
ESPN ranked Jayson Tatum and three other Boston Celtics players in its top 100 December 9, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Al Michaels, play-by-play voice for NBC's Sunday Night Football, works on the sideline before a 2019 game.
Media
Al Michaels wins Ford Frick Award December 9, 2020 | 6:54 PM
Russell Wilson reacts after throwing an interception to Patriots safety Malcolm Butler during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl XLIX.
Super Bowl XLIX
Russell Wilson used to think about Malcolm Butler's interception every day December 9, 2020 | 6:10 PM
ROMO COPIES BRADY
Watch: Tony Romo does impressions of Tom Brady, other NFL legends December 9, 2020 | 6:00 PM
NFL
Steve Kornacki will appear on 'Sunday Night Football' for the rest of the season December 9, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Bill Belichick Sean McVay NFL Coaches
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday's Patriots-Rams game December 9, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Bill Belichick got the upper hand on Sean McVay in Super Bowl LIII.
Patriots
Ahead of rematch, Rams' Super Bowl loss to Patriots still stings December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
James Harden and Jaylen Brown could be traded for each other.
Celtics
What could the Celtics offer in a James Harden trade? December 9, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman will not be playing in Thursday's rematch.
Patriots
Many of Super Bowl LIII's stars won't be playing in Thursday's Patriots-Rams rematch December 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Matthew Slater UCLA
Patriots
Matthew Slater reflected on his time at UCLA as Patriots continue stay in Los Angeles December 9, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Lamar Jackson returned to action Tuesday night to help the Ravens defeat the Cowboys.
NFL
Lamar Jackson, Ravens run past Cowboys 34-17 to end 3-game slide December 9, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady: Nearly undefeated 2007 season would have made Patriots 'immortal' December 8, 2020 | 11:59 PM